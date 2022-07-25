Moody's affirms Castlelake's ratings (Ba3 corporate family) and revises outlook to stable

New York, July 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Castlelake Aviation Finance DAC's (Castlelake Aviation) Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2 backed senior unsecured rating. Moody's also affirmed the Ba3 backed term loan rating of Castlelake Aviation One DAC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Castlelake Aviation. Moody's changed the outlooks on Castlelake Aviation and Castlelake Aviation One DAC to stable from positive.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Castlelake Aviation Finance DAC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

..Issuer: Castlelake Aviation One DAC

....Gtd Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Castlelake Aviation Finance DAC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Castlelake Aviation One DAC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Castlelake Aviation and Castlelake Aviation One DAC's outlooks were changed to stable from positive based on Moody's expectation that they will continue to rely on secured forms of financing to purchase assets in the next twelve months. Castlelake Aviation's secured debt/assets ratio remains high at approximately 53% at 31 March, 2022 and will continue to do so as the company pursues cost-efficient funding. The company has availability ($251 million outstanding at 31 March, 2022) on its $750 million secured revolving facilities and can rely on other forms of secured debt to finance the purchase of aircraft.

The affirmation of Castlelake Aviation's ratings considered Moody's expectation of its improving profitability, good equity capital and stable fleet utilization, which are benefitting from stronger domestic travel. Castlelake Aviation's fleet is primarily comprised of narrow-body aircraft (approximately 66% at 31 March 2022) which is typically used in domestic travel. These credit strengths are tempered by high lessee concentrations (top three account for 66% of book value of aircraft assets at 31 March 2022) and continued reliance on secured debt for funding. AirAsia Berhad, a Malaysian airline, comprises approximately 27% of Castlelake Aviation's book value of aircraft assets, leaving Castlelake Aviation vulnerable to some earnings volatility as domestic travel is recovering slower in South East Asia than other regions. Moody's expects, however, that Castlelake Aviation will benefit from its management and servicing relationship with Castlelake Aviation Holdings (Ireland) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Castlelake, L.P. (together, Castlelake), which has a long history of placing aircraft and managing relationships across the world. Moody's also anticipates that Castlelake Aviation will maintain a good liquidity position supported primarily by free cash flow generation and a healthy level of retained cash.

The Ba3 rating for the senior secured term loan due 2026 at Castlelake Aviation One DAC reflects the benefit of the loan's security interest in the majority of the company's aircraft. The group also has a $750 million secured revolving facility due 2024 and the Air Asia term loan facility due 2024. The borrowers for these facilities are Castlelake Aviation Finance DAC and AS Air Lease Holdings 5T DAC, respectively. Castlelake Aviation's senior unsecured notes' B2 rating reflects their structural subordination.

The stable outlooks reflect Moody's expectation that Castlelake Aviation will benefit from a generally favorable domestic air travel environment and will continue its disciplined growth trajectory. The stable outlooks also reflect Moodys' expectation that Castlelake Aviation will continue to rely on secured debt for funding, consistent with historical levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Castlelake Aviation manages secured debt financing such that its ratio of secured debt/tangible managed assets does not increase above 60%, maintains consistent profitability, with net income/total assets above 1.0% (not including gain on sale of aircraft), effectively manages its customer concentrations and its debt/equity leverage remains favorable, at below 2.5x.

The ratings could be downgraded if Castlelake Aviation suffers from a deterioration in earnings such that profitability (as measured by net income/total assets) is sustained below 1%, if it loses a key customer relationship, if its overall liquidity declines or if it disposes of aircraft assets on unfavorable terms.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Incorporated in Cayman Islands, Castlelake Aviation is a newly formed entity that specializes in leasing of commercial aircraft globally. Castlelake Aviation is owned by funds and accounts managed by Castlelake, an aviation platform with a fleet of 300 aircraft with assets of $21 billion at 30 June, 2022. As of 31 March 2022, the company had 80 aircraft on lease and 1 aircraft off-lease and had total assets of $3.1 billion.

