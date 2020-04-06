Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Caterpillar International Finance DAC Peoria (County of) IL Related Research Credit Opinion: Caterpillar Inc.: Weakening demand will test effectiveness of CAT's downside operating model Credit Opinion: Caterpillar Inc.: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Caterpillar Inc.: O&E model could drive more stable perfromance and higher returns in cyclical markets Credit Opinion: Caterpillar Inc.: Operating & Execution model targets improved returns during all phases of the business cycle Credit Opinion: Caterpillar Inc.: Update to credit analysis - credit metrics will continue to improve in 2018 Rating Action: Moody's affirms Caterpillar A3 long-term and P-2 short-term ratings; outlook stable 06 Apr 2020 New York, April 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") Moody's Service affirmed the A3 long-term and Prime-2 short-term ratings of Caterpillar, Inc. (Caterpillar), Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (CFSC - based on a support agreement from Caterpillar), and their guaranteed subsidiaries. Moody's concurrently assigned an A3 rating to Caterpillar's offering of $2 billion in long-term notes. The outlook is changed to stable from positive. The following rating actions were taken: Assignments: ..Issuer: Caterpillar Inc. ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned A3 Affirmations: ..Issuer: Caterpillar Inc. .... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3 .... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A3 ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3 ..Issuer: Caterpillar Finance Corporation .... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3 ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-2 ..Issuer: Caterpillar Financial Australia Ltd. ....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3 ....Senior Unsecured Short-Term Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-2 ..Issuer: Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation .... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3 .... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3 ....Senior Unsecured Short-Term Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-2 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3 ..Issuer: Caterpillar Financial Services GmbH & Co KG ....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ..Issuer: Caterpillar Financial Services Ltd. ....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3 ....Senior Unsecured Short-Term Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-2 ..Issuer: Caterpillar International Finance DAC ....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3 ....Senior Unsecured Short-Term Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-2 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3 ..Issuer: Peoria (County of) IL ....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3 ....Senior Unsecured Short-Term Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-2 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Caterpillar Finance Corporation ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive ..Issuer: Caterpillar Financial Australia Ltd. ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive ..Issuer: Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive ..Issuer: Caterpillar Financial Services Ltd. ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive ..Issuer: Caterpillar Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive ..Issuer: Caterpillar International Finance DAC ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive RATING RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The construction and related industries are some of the sectors that will be significantly affected by the shock given their sensitivity to global economic activity and sentiment. Caterpillar is vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and remains at risk of the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety. Today's action reflects the expected impact on Caterpillar of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. Caterpillar's A3 long-term and Prime-2 short-term ratings reflect the company's position as a leading producer of machinery and equipment that is essential in core sectors of the global economy. Consequently, the long-term demand fundamentals for Caterpillar's products will remain sound despite periodic cyclical downturns and the stress resulting from the coronavirus. The company's considerable competitive strengths include: the industry's broadest and most competitive line of construction, energy & transportation and mining equipment; a formidable global dealer network; a broad geographic footprint; and, leading share position in most of its products/markets. In addition, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (CFSC) remains a strategically important and prudently managed wholesale and retail finance arm. The ratings also reflect Caterpillar's progress in implementing its Operating & Execution (O&E) model and in undertaking various restructuring initiatives. This progress has enabled Caterpillar to generate record return and cash generation measures when its markets rebounded strongly during 2018 and 2019. In 2019 the company's machinery, engine and transportation operations generate an EBITA margin of 15.3% on sales of $50.8 billion. As a result of the coronavirus, Moody's expects that Caterpillar's markets will contract sharply over the near term, especially in the oil & gas and construction sectors, with consolidated machinery sales declining by as much as 25% during 2020. Caterpillar is going into this downcycle from a position of relative strength in its operating model and its liquidity profile. The company's operating model, and its ability to contend with the slowdown, should benefit from the discipline Caterpillar has displayed in controlling the degree to which fixed costs were allowed to come back into its structure when sales increased during 2017 through 2019. The effectiveness of Caterpillar's response to the current downturn, and its ability to maintain positive cash flow during 2020, will also be impacted by its ability to control inventory levels as sales decline. This is an area that has posed considerable challenges for the company in the past. The change in outlook to stable from positive is based on the decline in sales that Moody's expects Caterpillar will experience as a result of cyclical weakening in demand, and on the added pressure that will be caused by the coronavirus outbreak. We expect that Caterpillar's recently strengthened business model and formidable competitive position, combined with a healthy liquidity position, will afford it the operating and financial flexibility to contend with the mounting stress in its markets. However, possible scenarios for the duration and severity of the coronavirus impact on Caterpillar's markets continue to evolve, and further deterioration in the outlook for Caterpillar's core markets (construction, mining, oil & gas production, and transportation) would pressure the company's rating. The liquidity position of Caterpillar and its financial service operations is strong. Principal liquidity sources at year-end 2019 total approximately $18.8 billion and include $8.3 billion in cash and securities, and $10.5 billion in availability under committed credit facilities. These liquidity source provide adequate coverage of the company's $11.4 billion in maturing debt. This liquidity profile could be further enhanced by the following: the proposed $2 billion note issuance; Caterpillar Financial Services Corporations eligibility to participate in the Federal Reserve Board's Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF) that will provide a liquidity backstop to eligible U.S. issuers of commercial paper; and, other liquidity-enhancing initiatives the company is pursuing. Given the uncertainty surrounding the duration and severity of the coronavirus-driven downturn, and the significant ongoing borrowing requirements of CFSC, a robust liquidity profile will be critical in Caterpillar's ability to sustain the current rating and outlook. CFSC fills an essential role in the long-term competitiveness and success of CAT by providing retail and wholesale funding to support the company's ME&T operations globally. CFSC manages its operations in a manner that enables it to effectively support the industrial operations, while also preserving adequate levels of financial discipline. At December 2019, CFSC's ratio of debt/equity was consistent with industry norms of 9.0:1 and fixed charge coverage was a healthy 1.8:1. In addition, past due accounts as a percent of total receivables were 3.14% (down from 3.55% at year-end 2018), and allowance for credit losses was a prudent 1.50%. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS An upgrade of Caterpillar's ratings during the coming quarters is unlikely. However, the rating could be upgraded if the company is able to demonstrate better margin and return resiliency than in the past. Caterpillar's performance during past downturns has been poor, and one of the key objectives of its O&E model has been the establishment of operating disciplines that will allow it to generate stronger returns than in the past when demand falls sharply. During the 2016 trough of Caterpillar's last downturn, EBITA margin fell to 5.4%. An upgrade would be supported if the company can sustain its EBITA margin approaching 10%, and can also generate free cash flow in the area of $1 billion to $2 billion in the face of a sales decline approximating 25%. The rating could be lowered if Moody's determined that Caterpillar's EBITA margin were on a trajectory to fall to the mid single-digits in the face of a 25% sales decline. The rating could also be lowered if there were a material erosion in Caterpillar's liquidity position or the portfolio quality of CFSC. Caterpillar has an elevated level of environmental risk related to its ties to the mining, and energy sectors. In addition, at its May 2019 Investor Day the company announced a more aggressive financial strategy with respect to shareholder distributions. The strategy included: an immediate 20% increase in the common dividend; an expectation that future dividends would increase annually by at least a high single-digit percentage over the next four years; and, substantially all free cash flow would be returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Although these plans will likely be tempered as a result of the coronavirus, we expect that shareholder distributions will be sustained at a pace that is much more aggressive than in the past. In contrast, a constructive degree of financial discipline is reflected in Caterpillar's efforts to further strengthen its already ample liquidity position in order to better contend increasing operations stress from coronavirus. Caterpillar, with 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company operates through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and provides financing and related services through CFSC segment The methodologies used in these ratings were Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079, Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459, and Finance Companies Methodology published inNovember 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. 