Moody's affirms Caterpillar A3 long-term and P-2 short-term ratings; outlook stable

New York, April 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") Moody's
Service affirmed the A3 long-term and Prime-2 short-term
ratings of Caterpillar, Inc. (Caterpillar), Caterpillar
Financial Services Corporation (CFSC - based on a support agreement
from Caterpillar), and their guaranteed subsidiaries. Moody's
concurrently assigned an A3 rating to Caterpillar's offering of
$2 billion in long-term notes. The outlook is changed
to stable from positive.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Caterpillar Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned A3
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Caterpillar Inc.
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)A3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
..Issuer: Caterpillar Finance Corporation
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)P-2
..Issuer: Caterpillar Financial Australia Ltd.
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A3
....Senior Unsecured Short-Term Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-2
..Issuer: Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A3
....Senior Unsecured Short-Term Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
..Issuer: Caterpillar Financial Services GmbH &
Co KG
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
..Issuer: Caterpillar Financial Services Ltd.
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A3
....Senior Unsecured Short-Term Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-2
..Issuer: Caterpillar International Finance DAC
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A3
....Senior Unsecured Short-Term Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
..Issuer: Peoria (County of) IL
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Short-Term Revenue
Bonds, Affirmed P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Caterpillar Finance Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Caterpillar Financial Australia Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Caterpillar Financial Services Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Caterpillar Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Caterpillar International Finance DAC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATING RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The construction and related
industries are some of the sectors that will be significantly affected
by the shock given their sensitivity to global economic activity and sentiment.
Caterpillar is vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and remains at risk of the outbreak continuing to
spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the expected
impact on Caterpillar of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Caterpillar's A3 long-term and Prime-2 short-term
ratings reflect the company's position as a leading producer of
machinery and equipment that is essential in core sectors of the global
economy. Consequently, the long-term demand fundamentals
for Caterpillar's products will remain sound despite periodic cyclical
downturns and the stress resulting from the coronavirus. The company's
considerable competitive strengths include: the industry's broadest
and most competitive line of construction, energy & transportation
and mining equipment; a formidable global dealer network; a
broad geographic footprint; and, leading share position in
most of its products/markets. In addition, Caterpillar Financial
Services Corporation (CFSC) remains a strategically important and prudently
managed wholesale and retail finance arm.
The ratings also reflect Caterpillar's progress in implementing
its Operating & Execution (O&E) model and in undertaking various
restructuring initiatives. This progress has enabled Caterpillar
to generate record return and cash generation measures when its markets
rebounded strongly during 2018 and 2019. In 2019 the company's
machinery, engine and transportation operations generate an EBITA
margin of 15.3% on sales of $50.8 billion.
As a result of the coronavirus, Moody's expects that Caterpillar's
markets will contract sharply over the near term, especially in
the oil & gas and construction sectors, with consolidated machinery
sales declining by as much as 25% during 2020. Caterpillar
is going into this downcycle from a position of relative strength in its
operating model and its liquidity profile. The company's
operating model, and its ability to contend with the slowdown,
should benefit from the discipline Caterpillar has displayed in controlling
the degree to which fixed costs were allowed to come back into its structure
when sales increased during 2017 through 2019. The effectiveness
of Caterpillar's response to the current downturn, and its
ability to maintain positive cash flow during 2020, will also be
impacted by its ability to control inventory levels as sales decline.
This is an area that has posed considerable challenges for the company
in the past.
The change in outlook to stable from positive is based on the decline
in sales that Moody's expects Caterpillar will experience as a result
of cyclical weakening in demand, and on the added pressure that
will be caused by the coronavirus outbreak. We expect that Caterpillar's
recently strengthened business model and formidable competitive position,
combined with a healthy liquidity position, will afford it the operating
and financial flexibility to contend with the mounting stress in its markets.
However, possible scenarios for the duration and severity of the
coronavirus impact on Caterpillar's markets continue to evolve,
and further deterioration in the outlook for Caterpillar's core
markets (construction, mining, oil & gas production,
and transportation) would pressure the company's rating.
The liquidity position of Caterpillar and its financial service operations
is strong. Principal liquidity sources at year-end 2019
total approximately $18.8 billion and include $8.3
billion in cash and securities, and $10.5 billion
in availability under committed credit facilities. These liquidity
source provide adequate coverage of the company's $11.4
billion in maturing debt. This liquidity profile could be further
enhanced by the following: the proposed $2 billion note issuance;
Caterpillar Financial Services Corporations eligibility to participate
in the Federal Reserve Board's Commercial Paper Funding Facility
(CPFF) that will provide a liquidity backstop to eligible U.S.
issuers of commercial paper; and, other liquidity-enhancing
initiatives the company is pursuing. Given the uncertainty surrounding
the duration and severity of the coronavirus-driven downturn,
and the significant ongoing borrowing requirements of CFSC, a robust
liquidity profile will be critical in Caterpillar's ability to sustain
the current rating and outlook.
CFSC fills an essential role in the long-term competitiveness and
success of CAT by providing retail and wholesale funding to support the
company's ME&T operations globally. CFSC manages its operations
in a manner that enables it to effectively support the industrial operations,
while also preserving adequate levels of financial discipline.
At December 2019, CFSC's ratio of debt/equity was consistent with
industry norms of 9.0:1 and fixed charge coverage was a healthy
1.8:1. In addition, past due accounts as a percent
of total receivables were 3.14% (down from 3.55%
at year-end 2018), and allowance for credit losses was a
prudent 1.50%.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of Caterpillar's ratings during the coming quarters is
unlikely. However, the rating could be upgraded if the company
is able to demonstrate better margin and return resiliency than in the
past. Caterpillar's performance during past downturns has
been poor, and one of the key objectives of its O&E model has
been the establishment of operating disciplines that will allow it to
generate stronger returns than in the past when demand falls sharply.
During the 2016 trough of Caterpillar's last downturn, EBITA
margin fell to 5.4%. An upgrade would be supported
if the company can sustain its EBITA margin approaching 10%,
and can also generate free cash flow in the area of $1 billion
to $2 billion in the face of a sales decline approximating 25%.
The rating could be lowered if Moody's determined that Caterpillar's
EBITA margin were on a trajectory to fall to the mid single-digits
in the face of a 25% sales decline. The rating could also
be lowered if there were a material erosion in Caterpillar's liquidity
position or the portfolio quality of CFSC.
Caterpillar has an elevated level of environmental risk related to its
ties to the mining, and energy sectors. In addition,
at its May 2019 Investor Day the company announced a more aggressive financial
strategy with respect to shareholder distributions. The strategy
included: an immediate 20% increase in the common dividend;
an expectation that future dividends would increase annually by at least
a high single-digit percentage over the next four years; and,
substantially all free cash flow would be returned to shareholders through
dividends and share repurchases. Although these plans will likely
be tempered as a result of the coronavirus, we expect that shareholder
distributions will be sustained at a pace that is much more aggressive
than in the past. In contrast, a constructive degree of financial
discipline is reflected in Caterpillar's efforts to further strengthen
its already ample liquidity position in order to better contend increasing
operations stress from coronavirus.
Caterpillar, with 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8
billion, is the world's leading manufacturer of construction
and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial
gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company
operates through three primary segments - Construction Industries,
Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and provides
financing and related services through CFSC segment
The methodologies used in these ratings were Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079,
Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in
August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459,
and Finance Companies Methodology published inNovember 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Bruce Clark
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
