Moody's affirms Cboe's A3 ratings with a stable outlook

New York, October 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Cboe Global Markets, Inc.'s (Cboe) A3 senior unsecured bank credit facility and senior unsecured notes ratings, following Cboe's announcement[1] that it intends to acquire Eris Digital Holdings, LLC (ErisX), a US based operator of a digital asset spot market, regulated futures exchange and regulated clearing house, for an undisclosed amount. Cboe's outlook remains stable.

Moody's has taken the following rating actions:

....Senior Unsecured bank credit facility rating, affirmed at A3

....Senior Unsecured notes rating, affirmed at A3

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Cboe's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's view that while the acquisition of ErisX could lead to modestly higher leverage, Cboe is likely to quickly delever following the acquisition and sustain a Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio comfortably below 2x (this ratio stood at 1.7x for the trailing-12 months through 30 June 2021). While the company has not disclosed the amount it will pay for the acquisition, it said the purchase price is not material from a financial perspective, and that it would be funded with a combination of cash on hand and increased debt. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Moody's said that Cboe currently has relatively little activity in the digital asset space and this acquisition represents the company's largest push into the nascent asset class. The company hopes to utilize the ErisX platform (which it will operate using the name Cboe Digital) to help develop a market data offering and develop digital asset indices, in addition to exploring further derivative products. Cboe has aligned with a number of prominent market participants to advise it on the ongoing development of the ErisX spot and derivatives markets, which Moody's views as a positive aspect of the deal. However, Moody's said the planned acquisition is credit negative for two principal reasons. Firstly, Cboe anticipates that ErisX will only reach EBITDA profitability in two to three years following the acquisition, and accordingly Moody's expects any increased debt leverage associated with the acquisition will have to be reduced using earnings from Cboe's existing activities. Secondly, there is fierce and growing competition in the crypto-asset sphere and the potential for rapid shifts in crypto-asset regulation, as well as inherent cybersecurity risks. However, Moody's assessment of Cboe's creditworthiness has remained unchanged because the non-disclosed purchase price appears to be relatively immaterial and Cboe's management has demonstrated a good track record of maintaining debt leverage around its current level in the normal course of business, and of deleveraging following an acquisition.

ErisX represents one of several acquisitions that Cboe has completed in the last two years. These acquisitions include the remainder of EuroCCP in July 2020, MatchNow in August 2020, Bids Trading in December 2020, and Chi-X Asia Pacific in July 2021. While each of these provide valuable incremental capabilities to the company's platform, they also raise questions about whether the company's acquisition appetite could increase further. Moody's said that such a development would likely be viewed negatively, should it lead to a departure from Cboe's relatively conservative strategic and financial profile.

Cboe's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that it will maintain its relatively conservative financial posture, including operating in the normal course of business at Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2x, while also maintaining a solid competitive position and good financial performance over time. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that crypto-related activities will remain a relatively limited part of the company's business and not present any material new risks to Cboe's overall business franchise.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Cboe materially grows its pre-tax income over time, commits to and achieves a debt to EBITDA ratio below 1x, and similarly improves its other key leverage and interest coverage ratios on a sustained basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if key leverage and coverage metrics deteriorate, with debt to EBITDA increasing sustainably over 2x, or if there is a notable increase in the company's risk or acquisition appetite. The ratings could also be downgraded if there is an operational failure or cybersecurity breach leading to damage to the franchise or substantial financial losses.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Cboe Press Release (Cboe Agrees to Acquire ErisX, Entering Digital Asset Space with Spot, Derivatives and Clearing Platform), 20-Oct-2021

