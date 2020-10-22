Moody's affirms Cboe's A3 ratings with stable outlook

New York, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed Cboe Global
Markets, Inc.'s (Cboe) A3 senior unsecured debt ratings.
Cboe's outlook remains stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's said the A3 ratings' affirmation reflects Cboe's
strong financial profile and products' suite, which includes its
highly profitable proprietary options and futures products (notably the
Cboe Volatility Index and options on S&P indices). Cboe's credit
profile also benefits from its offerings in multiply-listed options,
US and European cash equities exchanges and a foreign exchange trading
platform. Moody's said that Cboe's ratings are constrained
by the firm's elevated concentration in key proprietary products
(such as SPX options and VIX options and futures) which represent around
40% of its trailing-twelve months' net revenue through
June 2020.
Moody's said Cboe's credit profile reflects a strategy of pursuing
growth opportunities organically and through acquisitions that has associated
event risk, although it has maintained a conservative financial
policy with debt leverage levels that have remained aligned with its rating
level. In October 2020, Cboe announced that it will acquire
Bids Trading, an operator of a dark pool. The acquisition,
which Cboe expects to close in early 2021, is credit positive because
it will reinforce Cboe's market share in US equities trading,
particularly in the anonymous block trading segment. Although the
transaction will be fully funded with debt, Moody's said Cboe's
leverage should only increase to 1.4x-1.5x upon the
transaction's completion from 1.2x as of June 2020. Moody's
also said that Cboe has demonstrated a conservative financial policy through
leverage reduction such as following its 2017 acquisition of Bats.
Moody's said that Cboe reduced leverage to its current 1.2x,
an improvement from around 2.7x proforma based on the debt level
at the time of the Bats acquisition, derived from debt pay-downs,
organic growth and cost reductions extracted from the business combination.
Moody's said that another example of inorganic growth came in July
2020 when Cboe completed its credit positive acquisition of EuroCCP,
which allowed it to control this important market infrastructure provider,
complementing its 20% market share in continental Europe and UK
cash equities. Cboe intends on expanding EuroCCP's capabilities
into clearing of European derivatives and to launch Cboe Europe derivatives
in the first half of 2021, offering futures and options on six key
European equity indices. Moody's said that Cboe's European
derivatives growth initiative is aligned with Cboe's strong footing,
franchise and experience in derivatives products offerings.
Cboe's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that its
debt leverage will be maintained around its existing level in the ordinary
course of business, and that in pursuing growth opportunities it
will remain committed to maintaining a well-balanced approach towards
the consideration of creditor and shareholder interests, while diversifying
away from its concentration in key proprietary products.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded should Cboe commit to and sustainably achieve
a debt leverage of around 1.5x; the ratings could also be
upgraded if Cboe achieves an increased share of net revenue from recurring
sources that are not dependent on transaction volume.
The ratings could be downgraded if Cboe sustainably increases debt leverage
above 2x, through a debt-funded acquisition or via a sustained
reduction in operating cash flows; the ratings could also be downgraded
if regulatory, market structure changes or operational failures
result in significantly adverse repercussions for Cboe's key business
activities.
