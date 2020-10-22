Moody's affirms Cboe's A3 ratings with stable outlook

New York, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed Cboe Global Markets, Inc.'s (Cboe) A3 senior unsecured debt ratings. Cboe's outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the A3 ratings' affirmation reflects Cboe's strong financial profile and products' suite, which includes its highly profitable proprietary options and futures products (notably the Cboe Volatility Index and options on S&P indices). Cboe's credit profile also benefits from its offerings in multiply-listed options, US and European cash equities exchanges and a foreign exchange trading platform. Moody's said that Cboe's ratings are constrained by the firm's elevated concentration in key proprietary products (such as SPX options and VIX options and futures) which represent around 40% of its trailing-twelve months' net revenue through June 2020.

Moody's said Cboe's credit profile reflects a strategy of pursuing growth opportunities organically and through acquisitions that has associated event risk, although it has maintained a conservative financial policy with debt leverage levels that have remained aligned with its rating level. In October 2020, Cboe announced that it will acquire Bids Trading, an operator of a dark pool. The acquisition, which Cboe expects to close in early 2021, is credit positive because it will reinforce Cboe's market share in US equities trading, particularly in the anonymous block trading segment. Although the transaction will be fully funded with debt, Moody's said Cboe's leverage should only increase to 1.4x-1.5x upon the transaction's completion from 1.2x as of June 2020. Moody's also said that Cboe has demonstrated a conservative financial policy through leverage reduction such as following its 2017 acquisition of Bats. Moody's said that Cboe reduced leverage to its current 1.2x, an improvement from around 2.7x proforma based on the debt level at the time of the Bats acquisition, derived from debt pay-downs, organic growth and cost reductions extracted from the business combination.

Moody's said that another example of inorganic growth came in July 2020 when Cboe completed its credit positive acquisition of EuroCCP, which allowed it to control this important market infrastructure provider, complementing its 20% market share in continental Europe and UK cash equities. Cboe intends on expanding EuroCCP's capabilities into clearing of European derivatives and to launch Cboe Europe derivatives in the first half of 2021, offering futures and options on six key European equity indices. Moody's said that Cboe's European derivatives growth initiative is aligned with Cboe's strong footing, franchise and experience in derivatives products offerings.

Cboe's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that its debt leverage will be maintained around its existing level in the ordinary course of business, and that in pursuing growth opportunities it will remain committed to maintaining a well-balanced approach towards the consideration of creditor and shareholder interests, while diversifying away from its concentration in key proprietary products.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded should Cboe commit to and sustainably achieve a debt leverage of around 1.5x; the ratings could also be upgraded if Cboe achieves an increased share of net revenue from recurring sources that are not dependent on transaction volume.

The ratings could be downgraded if Cboe sustainably increases debt leverage above 2x, through a debt-funded acquisition or via a sustained reduction in operating cash flows; the ratings could also be downgraded if regulatory, market structure changes or operational failures result in significantly adverse repercussions for Cboe's key business activities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

