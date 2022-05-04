Moody's affirms Celeo Redes Baa2 rating; outlook stable

New York, May 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed today the Baa2 senior secured debt rating assigned to Celeo Redes Operacion Chile S.A. (Celeo Redes) issuance of US$348 million outstanding Notes due in 2047. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Celeo Redes Operacion Chile S.A.

....Senior Secured Global Notes, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Celeo Redes Operacion Chile S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Celeo Redes' Baa2 rating reflects the project's low business risk profile and the operating quality of the assets held under perpetual concessions, while their estimated useful life is of 60 years. Importantly, the Baa2 rating assumes that Celeo's 500KV transmission assets will remain, over the long term, key pieces of infrastructure of the Chilean trunk system. The rating is tempered by the projects' high leverage and the long 30-year tenure of the notes, which will fully amortize in 2047.

The credit profile reflects the high visibility of the projects' cash flows underpinned by the availability-based payments, particularly during the initial 20-year fixed revenue period of the Alto Jahuel Transmisora de Energia S.A. circuit 1 (AJTE 1: September 2035) and Charrua Transmisora de Energia S.A. (CHATE: August 2037), for which revenues are subject to the automatic adjustments for the pass through of inflation and changes in foreign exchange rate. These concessions represent about 85% of the project's revenues. Following the expiration of the 20-year fixed period, these two concessions will be subject to tariff reviews every four years, which somewhat diminishes their long-term cash flow visibility. Around 65% of the principal debt will be still outstanding after the expiration of the initial 20-year fixed tariff period for AJTE 1 and CHATE. To address the higher revenue risk on the later part of the transaction, the debt amortization profile has been designed to target a minimum 1.25x DSCR during the fixed-tariff period and a 1.35x DSCR during the resettable-tariff period.

Moody's views the regulatory environment for transmission companies in Chile as well developed, with some recent changes aimed at improving inefficiencies and the payments allocation mechanisms. Despite some delay in the most recent tariff review of the second circuit of AJTE (AJTE 2), we expect the minimum DSCR to be at 1.15x with an average of 1.28x during the remaining tenor of the debt under our base case. The rating also acknowledges the existence of certain bondholder protections, including but not limited to a 6-month debt service reserve, a 3-month O&M reserve, a distribution test based on a 1.15 times Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR).

The Baa2 recognizes that the projects are exposed to moderate off-taker counterparty risk. The National Transmission Remuneration System has transitioned to a scheme where the transmission payment obligations are allocated across the unregulated generation and utility companies from a model where Celeo used to receive the payments exclusively from the power producers. The credit profile factors in the satisfactory credit profile of Celeo projects' key counterparties and the fact that the ultimate risk exposure is to the system and not to the individual companies.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Celeo's exposure to ESG attributes are overall considered as having a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for negative impact over time.

Celeo's exposure to physical climate risks is moderate and common for transmission companies whose networks are not underground and therefore more exposed to climate events that could damage the assets. The company's carbon transition exposure is neutral given it is a pure transmission company that does not own any generation assets. The company's environmental exposure is partially mitigated through all risk and business interruption insurance coverage.

The company's social risk is also moderate, reflecting moderate risks of adverse regulations due to social pressures or public concern over affordability issues on regulated tariffs that had recently manifested in Chile and that resulted for example in the recent temporary suspension of the electricity tariffs indexation.

Finally, Governance risk for Celeo is low/neutral as the company's financial profile is reflective of strong structural protections imbedded in the company's project financed structure that limits incurrence of additional debt and distributions.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our assumption that AJTE and CHATE will maintain high availability levels for its operating transmission assets, such that Celeo's financial performance will be generally consistent with our base case expectations assuming a minimum and average DSCR of 1.15x and 1.28x, respectively, during the tenor of the notes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of the rating is unlikely over the near term because of Celeo's high leverage. Over the long term, stronger-than expected financial metrics that result in a minimum and average DSCR of 1.30x and 1.40x, could result in a rating upgrade.

The rating could be downgraded if the operational performance of the assets deteriorates, or if Celeo's financial performance is materially different from expected such that the minimum and average DSCR remain below 1.15x and 1.20x, respectively.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1313741. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ISSUER PROFILE

Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, Celeo Redes Operation Chile S.A. holds a 99.99% direct interest stake in the 500 KV transmission projects Alto Jahuel Transmisora de Energia S.A. (AJTE) and Charrua Transmisora de Energia S.A. (CHATE). Celeo's holding parent company, Celeo Redes Chile Limitada, is 99.99% owned by Celeo Redes, SL (Celeo Redes Spain), the sponsor. Celeo Redes Spain is an indirect subsidiary of the Dutch pension fund Algemene Pensioen Groep N.V. (APG, 49%) and Elecnor S.A. (51%), the parent company of Elecnor Chile S.A., which was also the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project.

