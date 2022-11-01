Moody's affirms Celestica's Ba2 CFR; outlook is stable

Approximately $1.3 billion of debt rated

Toronto, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Celestica Inc.'s (Celestica) Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2-PD probability of default rating, and Ba1 rating on the company's senior secured credit facilities (term loan A, term loan B and revolving credit facility). Celestica's speculative grade liquidity rating was maintained at SGL-1. The outlook remains stable.

"The ratings affirmation reflects our expectation that the company will continue to demonstrate good operating performance while it manages through supply chain disruptions and challenging global macroeconomic conditions", said Peter Adu, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Celestica Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Celestica Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Celestica's Ba2 CFR benefits from: (1) an improved business profile as it continues to optimize its mix towards higher margin services and away from commoditized offerings, supplemented with acquisitions; (2) good growth prospects in its Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment and Hardware Platform Solutions (HPS) business (together Lifecycle Solutions and accounting for 67% of YTD through September 30, 2022 revenue); (3) Moody's expectation that Debt/EBITDA will be sustained below 3x through the end of 2023 (3x for LTM Q3/2022); and (4) very good liquidity. The rating is constrained by: (1) challenging macroeconomic conditions and global supply chain disruptions, which will limit growth potential through 2023; (2) smaller scale and lower operating margin relative to key peers in the electronics manufacturing services sector (EMS), which limit its ability to absorb earnings volatility; (3) high customer concentration; (4) its acquisition growth strategy, which will increase financial leverage periodically; and (5) controlled ownership risk, which could lead to corporate actions that may not align with the interest of debt holders.

Celestica's secured credit facilities - $600 million revolving credit facility and $365 million (face value) term loan A, both due in March 2025, depending on certain conditions and $350 million (face value) term loan B due in June 2025 - are rated Ba1, one notch above the CFR because of the security package as well as cushion provided by the relatively large amount of payables that Moody's treats as unsecured liability in the instrument waterfall. If the level of payables were to decline over time relative to the amount of secured debt or if Moody's were to discount the support provided by the payables, it would reduce the loss absorption cushion and put downward pressure on the Ba1 instrument rating.

Celestica is expected to maintain very good liquidity (SGL-1) through to the end of 2023. Sources approximate $1 billion while the company has uses of about $385 million in this time frame. Sources include cash and equivalents of $363 million at September 30, 2022, Moody's expects free cash flow of about $60 million through to the end of 2023 and $582 million of availability (net of $18 million of letters of credit) under the company's $600 million revolving credit facility that expires in March 2025, depending on certain conditions. Uses consist of $367 million under its $405 million accounts receivable securitization facility and $18 million of term loan amortization. Since the receivables facility is not committed, Moody's has assumed the balance outstanding is due within its twelve months forward horizon. Celestica's revolving credit facility has financial leverage and coverage covenants and cushion is expected to exceed 40% through the next twelve months.

The outlook is stable because Moody's expects the company to manage supply chain challenges, weakening macroeconomic conditions and its capital allocation strategy such that it will continue to improve its operating results and reduce financial leverage while maintaining at least good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Celestica's ratings could be upgraded if it reduces its customer concentration with new customer wins, if it increases its scale while sustaining operating margin above 4% (3.7% at LTM Q3/2022), and if it sustains Debt/EBITDA below 2x (3x at LTM Q3/2022).

Celestica's ratings could be downgraded if it incurs material customer/program losses without offsetting with new customer wins/programs, if it sustains operating margin below 3% (3.7% at LTM Q3/2022), or if it sustains Debt/EBITDA above 3x (3x at LTM Q2/2022). A downgrade could also occur if liquidity becomes weak liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Celestica Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is an electronics manufacturing services company with facilities in Europe, North America and Asia. The company is publicly traded but is controlled by Onex Corporation, an investment management firm.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Adu, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Paresh Chari

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

