Moody's affirms Cencosud's ratings; outlook remains negative

New York, May 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Cencosud S.A. (Cencosud)'s Baa3 global scale issuer rating and the ratings on its senior unsecured notes. The outlook remained negative.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Cencosud S.A.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cencosud S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Cencosud's Baa3 ratings is based on the positive trend of its operating results and credit metrics driven by reduced gross leverage after the tender offer of its 2021 and 2023 bonds, strong results coming from supermarket division offsetting impact of the coronavirus outbreak on other formats; reduction in expenses by streamlining corporate and headcount structure since 3Q19 along with operating efficiency efforts.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The retail sector has been one of the sectors most affected by the shock streamed by the coronavirus outbreak, given its exposure to the consumer demand and sentiment. Consumer non-discretionary sectors such as supermarkets have benefited from the coronavirus outbreak as social distancing measures increased in-house consumption, while discretionary retailers have been significantly affected by the lockdown, store closures and lower demand. More specifically, Cencosud's core food retail has presented a relevant sales increase across the countries where it operates, partially supported by the ecommerce channel, offsetting the impact on other formats such as department stores and shopping malls. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The maintenance of the negative outlook was prompt by Cencosud's exposure to markets with ongoing political and economic uncertainties intensified by the coronavirus outbreak. Furthermore, although approximately 55% of its EBITDA comes from the supermarket division, the company's shopping malls and department stores, have been severely impacted by the lockdown measures.

Cencosud's Baa3 rating continues to incorporate the company's position as one of the largest South American retailers with solid market shares across divisions and a wide geographic diversification with operations in five countries. The company's focus on the defensive food retail business has proven to be resilient with positive results amid the coronavirus outbreak driven by better sales mix and no promotional activity. Overall credit metrics have improved, including leverage that reduced to 4.2x in March 2020 from 5.2x in December 2019 after concluding the tender offer for its 2021 and 2023 global notes, amounting to $876 million. Most part of the proceeds used to reduce gross debt came from the initial public offering (IPO) of Cencosud Shopping S.A. and the sale of non-core assets concluded in 2019, which generated $ 1.2 billion. The company has also been able to reduce its expenses by simplifying corporate structure since the third quarter of last year along with operating efficiency initiatives.

Cencosud's ratings are constrained by challenging operating environment in main markets, that still threaten its ability to sustain credit metrics at the LTM levels. In Chile, the company's largest market, political uncertainty will continue to weigh on consumer confidence through 2021 and in Argentina efforts to contain the virus will deepen the economy's recession. Shopping centers, a relevant contributor to cash generation, will be largely hit from mandatory lockdowns and recovery will rather be lengthy as less strict social distancing measures will likely continue. To a lower extent the company is also exposed to retail formats that depend on discretionary consumer expenditure such as department stores for which we expect consumption to remain largely subdued.

Cencosud's liquidity profile is strong, supported by a cash balance of $392 million at the end of March 2020, enough to cover its debt amortization in the next five years. We expect the company to continue generating positive free cash flow over the next years and prudently managing its capital spending and, if necessary, adjust its dividend payout which historically remained high except for 2018.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook could be stabilized if the company continues to deleverage as expected while improving its operating performance trends, even in a challenge macroeconomic environment in the region. We also expect the company to be able to sustain a prudent financial policy leading to stronger credit metrics on a sustainable basis. The outlook could return to stable if (1) adjusted Debt/EBITDA approached 4.0 times and (2) EBIT/Interest expense ratio were to be above 2.5 times on a sustained basis.

The ratings could experience downgrade pressure if Cencosud fails to reduce leverage, such that adjusted Debt/EBITDA is maintained above 4.0 times beyond 2020 and/or if the company's operating performance experiences a significant deterioration, with an adjusted EBITDA margin below 8.5% on a sustainable basis, today at 8.9% according to Moody's calculations. Likewise, interest coverage declining below 2.0 times or more than one quarter of negative free cash flow before the year end 2020, could also trigger a rating downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, Cencosud is one of the largest retail conglomerates in Latin America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru and Colombia. The company reached sales of $ 13.3 billion as of March 2020 and has a portfolio of operations including supermarkets, home centers, department stores, shopping malls and financial services.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

