Moody's affirms Cencosud's ratings; outlook remains negative

New York, May 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed Cencosud S.A. (Cencosud)'s Baa3 global
scale issuer rating and the ratings on its senior unsecured notes.
The outlook remained negative.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Cencosud S.A.
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cencosud S.A.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Cencosud's Baa3 ratings is based on the positive
trend of its operating results and credit metrics driven by reduced gross
leverage after the tender offer of its 2021 and 2023 bonds, strong
results coming from supermarket division offsetting impact of the coronavirus
outbreak on other formats; reduction in expenses by streamlining
corporate and headcount structure since 3Q19 along with operating efficiency
efforts.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The retail sector has
been one of the sectors most affected by the shock streamed by the coronavirus
outbreak, given its exposure to the consumer demand and sentiment.
Consumer non-discretionary sectors such as supermarkets have benefited
from the coronavirus outbreak as social distancing measures increased
in-house consumption, while discretionary retailers have
been significantly affected by the lockdown, store closures and
lower demand. More specifically, Cencosud's core food
retail has presented a relevant sales increase across the countries where
it operates, partially supported by the ecommerce channel,
offsetting the impact on other formats such as department stores and shopping
malls. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
The maintenance of the negative outlook was prompt by Cencosud's
exposure to markets with ongoing political and economic uncertainties
intensified by the coronavirus outbreak. Furthermore, although
approximately 55% of its EBITDA comes from the supermarket division,
the company's shopping malls and department stores, have been
severely impacted by the lockdown measures.
Cencosud's Baa3 rating continues to incorporate the company's
position as one of the largest South American retailers with solid market
shares across divisions and a wide geographic diversification with operations
in five countries. The company's focus on the defensive food
retail business has proven to be resilient with positive results amid
the coronavirus outbreak driven by better sales mix and no promotional
activity. Overall credit metrics have improved, including
leverage that reduced to 4.2x in March 2020 from 5.2x in
December 2019 after concluding the tender offer for its 2021 and 2023
global notes, amounting to $876 million. Most part
of the proceeds used to reduce gross debt came from the initial public
offering (IPO) of Cencosud Shopping S.A. and the sale of
non-core assets concluded in 2019, which generated $
1.2 billion. The company has also been able to reduce its
expenses by simplifying corporate structure since the third quarter of
last year along with operating efficiency initiatives.
Cencosud's ratings are constrained by challenging operating environment
in main markets, that still threaten its ability to sustain credit
metrics at the LTM levels. In Chile, the company's
largest market, political uncertainty will continue to weigh on
consumer confidence through 2021 and in Argentina efforts to contain the
virus will deepen the economy's recession. Shopping centers,
a relevant contributor to cash generation, will be largely hit from
mandatory lockdowns and recovery will rather be lengthy as less strict
social distancing measures will likely continue. To a lower extent
the company is also exposed to retail formats that depend on discretionary
consumer expenditure such as department stores for which we expect consumption
to remain largely subdued.
Cencosud's liquidity profile is strong, supported by a cash
balance of $392 million at the end of March 2020, enough
to cover its debt amortization in the next five years. We expect
the company to continue generating positive free cash flow over the next
years and prudently managing its capital spending and, if necessary,
adjust its dividend payout which historically remained high except for
2018.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The outlook could be stabilized if the company continues to deleverage
as expected while improving its operating performance trends, even
in a challenge macroeconomic environment in the region. We also
expect the company to be able to sustain a prudent financial policy leading
to stronger credit metrics on a sustainable basis. The outlook
could return to stable if (1) adjusted Debt/EBITDA approached 4.0
times and (2) EBIT/Interest expense ratio were to be above 2.5
times on a sustained basis.
The ratings could experience downgrade pressure if Cencosud fails to reduce
leverage, such that adjusted Debt/EBITDA is maintained above 4.0
times beyond 2020 and/or if the company's operating performance experiences
a significant deterioration, with an adjusted EBITDA margin below
8.5% on a sustainable basis, today at 8.9%
according to Moody's calculations. Likewise, interest coverage
declining below 2.0 times or more than one quarter of negative
free cash flow before the year end 2020, could also trigger a rating
downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, Cencosud is one of the largest
retail conglomerates in Latin America, with operations in Argentina,
Brazil, Chile, Peru and Colombia. The company reached
sales of $ 13.3 billion as of March 2020 and has a portfolio
of operations including supermarkets, home centers, department
stores, shopping malls and financial services.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
