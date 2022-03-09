Moody's affirms Central Garden & Pet Company's Ba3 CFR, outlook stable

New York, March 09, 2022 -- Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) today affirmed Central Garden & Pet Company’s (“Central”) Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (“CFR”), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the B1 rating on Central’s senior unsecured notes. The outlook remains stable and the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-2.

Moody’s affirmed the Ba3 CFR as Central continues to expand its scale and earnings base supported by good reinvestment in the business while generating solid though somewhat volatile free cash flow. These factors along with good liquidity will allow Central to manage its highly seasonal business and with leverage that is at the high end of the range expected for the rating category due to sizable debt-funded acquisitions over the last 18 months. Rising raw material, transportation and labor costs are likely to pressure margins and earnings over the next year, and this could temporarily increase leverage. Central experienced strong growth in organic sales and earnings as the coronavirus pandemic has served as a tailwind with consumers spending more time at home attending to lawn and garden projects. In addition, the pandemic also contributed to an increase in pet ownership which will serve as an ongoing tailwind for Central’s pet business. In the next 12 to 18 months Central is likely to exhibit a low single digit organic increase in revenues, which is much slower than the last few years because consumers are likely to gradually moderate at home spending from the elevated levels reached during the pandemic. The affirmation of Central’s credit rating is also a reflection of the success that the company has had to date in integrating four companies within the last year and a half into its lawn & garden segment, which are likely to contribute nearly $150 million in incremental annual EBITDA.

Rating Affirmations:

Â….Issuer: Central Garden & Pet Company

..Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

..Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

..Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

..Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

..Senior Unsecured Notes due 2031, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

Â….Issuer: Central Garden & Pet Company

..Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Central's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high leverage with debt to Moody's adjusted EBITDA of around 3.4x as of December 2021 and good operating performance. The rating is supported by the company's good market position in pet and lawn & garden, good size with revenue around $3.4 billion, solid brand recognition among consumers, and moderate financial policies. Moody's views many of the company's products as consumer staples, which will provide earnings resilience during an economic downturn. Central generates good free cash flow aided by the absence of a dividend, with the bulk of the free cash flow in recent years along with new debt being used for investments including acquisitions that continue to expand the company’s scale and market position. The ratings are constrained by the very high seasonality of earnings and cash flows, weather dependency, exposure to volatile raw materials prices, the somewhat discretionary nature of its products, and by its highly concentrated customer base. The company's long-term growth plan also incorporates acquisitions to expand its product offerings. Leverage is currently at the high end of the range expected for the rating due to the heavy acquisition activity, and Moody’s believes cost pressures could lift leverage higher temporarily over the next year. Moody’s expects price increases, cost discipline and growth initiatives would reduce leverage in such a scenario.

The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Central's good liquidity highlighted by cash and short-term investments of about $296 million, a sizable $750 million revolver expiring in December 2026 that supports highly seasonal cash flow, and approximately $100 million of projected free cash flow over the next year.

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

As a manufacturer of garden and pet supplies, Central uses specialty chemicals to produce fertilizers and pesticides. Many of the products that the company manufactures and distributes are subject to local, state federal, and foreign laws and regulations related to environmental matters. The company is also susceptible to waste and pollution risks that relate to negative effects of the use of its products on ecosystems, and the use of packaging materials that are not or cannot be recycled. Water and energy usage are also a part of the manufacturing process. These risks are partially mitigated by the company’s sustainability programs which have focused on using recycled materials, solar energy, and water conservation, to name a few.

Central faces responsible production risks because it must cost-effectively manage a complex supply chain. Changes in the availability or price of key ingredients can have a negative effect on profitability and cash flow. The company is also susceptible to the health and safety risk of its employees as a manufacturer of products with toxic materials. Central must invest to ensure its products align with changing consumer preferences.

Central’s financial strategy creates moderately negative governance risk, considering the company’s high financial leverage (target gross debt to EBITDA of 3-3.5x) and its focus on growth through debt funded acquisitions. In addition, the company’s board structure and policies are highly negative based on the company’s dual class of stock and 55% total voting power by the Chairman and founder of the company. The lack of alignment between the shareholder base and voting control creates governance risk because most shareholders have limited capability to influence governance policies since they have proportionately less voting rights.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Central will continue to operate in specialized niche markets and continue its growth strategy while maintaining disciplined financial policies. Moody's also assumes in the stable outlook that the company will continue to successfully integrate its acquisitions and generate free cash flow of approximately $100 million or more.

The ratings could be downgraded if Central's competitive pressures, cost pressure or operating challenges weaken earnings, liquidity deteriorates, or if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 3.5x (outside of seasonal borrowings).

The ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to steadily deliver strong organic revenue growth, increase the EBITDA margin meaningfully, and continue to generate solid free cash flow. Debt to EBITDA sustained below 2.5x (outside of seasonal borrowings) would also be necessary for an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Central Garden & Pet Company manufactures branded products and distributes third-party products in the lawn and garden and pet supplies industries in the United States. The company is publicly traded with founder Bill Brown holding 55% voting control. Sales approximated $3.4 billion for the twelve months ended December 25, 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

