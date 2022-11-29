Moody's affirms Central Nottinghamshire Hospitals plc's Ba1 underlying rating; outlook remains negative

London, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Ba1 underlying senior secured rating of the GBP351.9 million index-linked guaranteed secured bonds due 2042 (the Bonds) issued by Central Nottinghamshire Hospitals plc (the Issuer, ProjectCo or CNH). The outlook remains negative.

The A1 backed debt rating of the Bonds, based upon the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by Assured Guaranty UK Limited (A1 stable), is unaffected by this rating action.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action follows the recently agreed formal extension of the standstill agreement, originally finalised on 7 December 2021 to facilitate negotiations to settle historical issues. In Moody's view, while the extension of the standstill agreement suggests a continued willingness to resolve past disputes between Project parties, the significant number of areas to be negotiated could still lead to further delays, more significant future disagreements or increasingly strained relationships, which continue to weigh on CNH's credit quality. In addition, the implications of a potential settlement agreement are not known at this stage and could result in future pressures on ProjectCo's operating or financial risk profile. This risk is however partially mitigated by ProjectCo's good liquidity position, with significant trapped cash, which represents a material buffer in the context of any financial compensation due in the context of a potential settlement agreement.

CNH entered into a standstill agreement with the Sherwood Forest Hospitals National Health Service Foundation Trust (the Trust), originally for a period of 10 months from the signing date (or such later date as may be agreed). The term of the standstill agreement has recently been extended to 9 December 2022, but Moody's expects that further extensions would be forthcoming as negotiations between Project parties advance. Specifically, during the standstill period the parties aim to: (1) agree historic claims (i.e. the level of past deductions arising in connection with the Project's performance, given the persistent differences in the self-reported position vs. the Trust's own calculations); (2) reach a common understanding on the contractual interpretation of certain rights and obligations under the Project Agreement (PA); (3) implement an operational development plan with the objective to improve operating performance; and (4) negotiate and agree the terms of a settlement agreement. Discussions between the Project parties have significantly advanced on the various workstreams in recent months, but there have been delays compared to initial expectations. More positively, however, Moody's understands that at the moment no specific issues are expected to be escalated to a formal dispute procedure.

During the standstill period, monitoring of the Project has continued as normal and deductions and Service Failure Points (SFPs) have been reported each month in accordance with the PA, although the Trust is not entitled to exercise any of the remedies available to it. The Trust is assisted in the negotiations by the consultant P2G LLP, an independent third-party consultancy set up to generate savings for public sector bodies in existing PFI contracts. During the standstill period, ProjectCo pays to the Trust a contribution towards the costs incurred in engaging the Trust's external advisers.

CNH is a special purpose company that, in November 2005, signed a 37-year PA with the Trust to redevelop the King's Mill Hospital, Mansfield Community Hospital and Newark General Hospital in Nottinghamshire. Full facilities management (FM) services started in April 2011. FM services provided comprise hard FM services (mainly estate services) and soft FM services (mainly catering, cleaning, portering, helpdesk, security and parking). ProjectCo has subcontracted the provision of hard FM to Skanska Rashleigh Weatherfoil Limited (trading as Skanska Facilities Services, or SFS) and soft FM to Compass Contract Services UK Limited (trading as Medirest).

From 2019, the Project has reported a weak operating performance, mostly linked to the provision of estate services by SFS and the realignment of services and deductions to reflect the contract provisions more closely, resulting in the accrual of SFPs which have breached warning thresholds under the PA on several occasions, while the PA event of default threshold and subsequent termination threshold were also reached in September 2020. Whilst the Trust had not previously taken any formal action against ProjectCo, with the aim to facilitate the formalisation of an improvement plan, the persistently weak operating performance resulted, for the first time, in the Trust's issuance of a formal warning notice to ProjectCo in August 2020. In December 2020, the Trust also issued a formal notice of increased monitoring, although these actions did not result in significant additional consequences for ProjectCo, given that the project was, in practice, already subject to increased monitoring, while distributions to shareholders have been suspended since the end of 2019. As discussed above, following the finalisation of the standstill agreement at the end of 2021, Project parties have been involved in negotiations to resolve past disputes, recalibrate some contractual performance thresholds and clarify contract interpretation issues, ahead of entering into a settlement agreement which would aim to put the Project in a more sustainable position going forward.

More generally, CNH's Ba1 underlying rating continues to benefit from: (1) the stable availability-based revenue stream under the long-term PA that ProjectCo entered into with the Trust; (2) a range of creditor protections included within ProjectCo's financing structure, such as debt service and maintenance reserves; (3) the expectation that there is a likelihood of high recovery for lenders in the event of any default by ProjectCo under the PA and termination by the Trust; (4) the protective mechanisms mitigating the offtaker's credit risks for ProjectCo's senior lenders; and (5) the fact that performance deductions are passed through to the respective FM contractors (subject to a cap of 100% of the annual payments) with no financial impact on ProjectCo.

However, CNH's Ba1 underlying rating remains constrained by: (1) the project's high leverage, with minimum and average DSCR of 1.06x and 1.21x (Moody's calculated metrics), respectively, which reduces the Issuer's ability to withstand unexpected stress; (2) the exposure to hard FM cost benchmarking without the ability to pass all cost increases to the Trust, though partially mitigated through the hard FM service fee indexation and a hard FM reserving mechanism; (3) the difficult relationships between parties, also reflecting the involvement of P2G LLP in the performance monitoring of the Project; and (4) the continued delays in the finalisation of a settlement agreement with the Trust.

Scheduled payments of principal and interest under the Bonds issued by CNH are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Assured Guaranty UK Limited (Assured Guaranty, rated A1 stable). The Ba1 underlying rating on the Bonds reflects the credit risk of the Bonds without the benefit of the financial guarantee from Assured Guaranty. The rating of the Bonds is determined as the higher of (1) the insurance financial strength rating of Assured Guaranty; and (2) the underlying rating on the Bonds. Since Assured Guaranty's rating is higher than the underlying rating, the backed rating of the Bonds is A1.

Notwithstanding the ongoing discussions and negotiations between the Project parties, the negative outlook reflects the continued delays in the finalisation of a settlement agreement and the relatively weak operational performance reported by the Project.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

In light of the negative outlook, upward rating pressure remains limited in the short term. Moody's could change the outlook to stable and/or upgrade CNH's underlying rating if: (1) operating performance sustainably returns to satisfactory levels and awarded SFPs fall comfortably below contractual thresholds; and (2) the formal implementation of a settlement agreement between the Project parties is finalised and executed in a satisfactory manner, with no permanent adverse impact on ProjectCo's risk profile and/or financial metrics.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade CNH's underlying rating if: (1) the finalisation of a settlement agreement continues to be delayed or operating performance fails to improve, resulting in the Trust using formal contractual remedies and increasing the risk of Project termination; (2) the implications of any settlement agreement result in a permanent detrimental impact on ProjectCo's operating or financial risk profile; (3) the quality of relationships between Project parties shows further signs of deterioration; (4) ProjectCo faced materially increased hard FM costs following a cost benchmarking exercise; or (5) the lifecycle cost budget or other operating costs were to materially increase.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

