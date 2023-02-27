Moody's affirms Centrica's ratings; changes outlook to stable

London, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook to stable from negative on Centrica plc (Centrica). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings, and the Ba1 junior subordinated debt rating of Centrica. Moody's has also assigned a Prime-2 short-term rating to Centrica's Commercial Paper programme.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action recognises Centrica's strong liquidity and financial profile as reflected in a reported adjusted net cash position of GBP1.2 billion as of end-December 2022, which provides the company with some resilience in the context of volatile energy markets and the cost-of-living pressures, as well as a solid foundation as it enters the growth phase of its strategic turnaround plan.

Centrica reported a material growth in earnings in 2022 on the back of elevated and volatile commodity prices. The group's adjusted EBITDA excluding disposed assets amounted to GBP3.5 billion, which compares to GBP1 billion reported in 2021. This growth was primarily driven by the strong results of the Upstream infrastructure business and the Energy Marketing & Trading (EM&T) division, which more than offset a weaker performance of the retail and services businesses. While Centrica's cash flows were impacted by margin cash and collateral outflows to support energy hedging and trading activity, free cash flow was strong and supported a further reduction in leverage.

The strong balance sheet provides Centrica with some resilience against the volatile and evolving market environment. Commodity prices remain elevated, but have fallen in the recent weeks, while the cost-of-living pressures continue to impact consumers. At the same time energy levies will reduce the company's cash flows related to the remaining Spirit Energy assets and nuclear power generation. Against this backdrop, Centrica seeks to increasingly implement its growth phase, which includes building on the existing capabilities and progressing with opportunities for the existing assets, such as Rough and Morecambe. Centrica intends to provide more detail on its long-term investment plans and expected returns in July 2023. In this regard, Moody's believes that the company will take a measured approach and will pace its capital spending in line with the commitment to a strong credit quality.

Overall, Centrica's Baa2 rating is underpinned by (1) the company's strong balance sheet and liquidity; (2) a degree of business diversification that has enabled Centrica to deliver strong results in 2022; and (3) the company's prudent hedging policies and track record, as well as stated commitment to strong credit quality. These factors are balanced by (1) the expected reduction in earnings from Centrica's Upstream assets as they approach their end-life; (2) Centrica's exposure to competition across its different business segments of operations and the company's relatively asset-light business model with fairly low margins compared with utility businesses; and (3) the company's exposure to commodity markets and weather patterns that bring a material volatility to cash flows.

The Ba1 long-term rating on the hybrid securities, which is two notches below the long-term issuer rating of Baa2 for Centrica, reflects the features of the hybrids that receive basket 'C' treatment.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Centrica will continue to manage its capital structure and financial profile in line with its stated commitment to strong credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given Centrica's business mix and the finite life of some of its assets. However, upward rating pressure could develop over time if there was greater visibility on the company's earnings and their longer-term sustainability in the context of the evolving energy markets, and Centrica's financial and liquidity profile remained strong.

Downward rating pressure could arise if Centrica appeared unlikely to maintain a financial profile in line with the current ratings, namely funds from operations (FFO)/net debt above 35% on a sustainable basis. This ratio guidance could be, however, revised in the context of the expected evolution of Centrica's business mix. In addition, Centrica's ratings could come under downward pressure if (1) the company's liquidity were to materially deteriorate; (2) there were adverse regulatory, policy or market developments in Centrica's main markets of operations; or (3) the size of the decommissioning liabilities were to increase relative to the size of the company's earnings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Centrica plc

Assignments:

....Commercial Paper, Assigned P-2

Affirmations:

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Centrica plc is the UK's largest energy supplier. It provides gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers, and also provides energy-related services, mainly comprising maintenance and repair, mostly under the British Gas brand. The company also provides gas, electricity and energy-related services to customers in the Republic of Ireland under the Bord Gais brand. In addition to supply and services businesses, as well as EM&T, Centrica holds a 69% stake in the gas production business Spirit Energy, owns 100% of the Rough gas storage facility, and has a 20% interest in EDF's five nuclear power stations in the UK.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

