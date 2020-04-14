Moody's affirms CeramTec's ratings, outlook changed to negative

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Related Issuers CeramTec BondCo GmbH CTC AcquiCo GmbH Related Research Credit Opinion: CeramTec BondCo GmbH: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: CTC BondCo GmbH: Update to credit analysis Issuer Comment: CeramTec BondCo GmbH (CeramTec): Repayment of shareholder loan is credit negative Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of CeramTec BondCo GmbH Issuer Comment: CTC BondCo GmbH: CeramTec's re-levered balance sheet at the end of 2017 reflects company's sale to BC Partners Rating Action: Moody's affirms CeramTec's ratings, outlook changed to negative 14 Apr 2020 Frankfurt am Main, April 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR), the B3-PD probability of default rating and the Caa2 instrument rating of the senior secured 2nd lien notes, all issued at the level of CeramTec BondCo GmbH (CeramTec or the company). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B2 instrument rating of the senior secured term loans (B1 and B2) and the B2 instrument rating of the revolving credit facility issued at the level of CTC AcquiCo GmbH. The outlook on both entities has been changed to negative from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Today's action reflects the impact on CeramTec of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus outbreak will affect both CeramTec's medical and industrial segments. On the medical segment, Moody's expects that guidance from various public health authorities and physician associations is likely to lead to a meaningful decline in elective procedures as treating coronavirus patients will be a priority. Moody's believes that many types of orthopedic procedures, such as knee and hip replacements, will likely be considered elective and therefore will be deferred. The impact is difficult to quantify as it will depend on the breadth and duration of the health crisis. Moody's currently expects a sizable decline in elective procedures in the second quarter of 2020, with sequential improvement over the course of the year. Importantly, Moody's expects that while near-term volumes will be pressured, most procedures that were planned will eventually still take place, and hence the revenue will not be permanently lost. Moody's considers CeramTec's industrial segment to be more cyclical than the company's medical segment since it includes an exposure to automobile, aerospace, industrial machinery and construction industries, among others. Moody's believes that operating environment for the industrial segment will remain largely depressed during the course of 2020 and the extent and timing of an eventual recovery in this segment remains uncertain at this stage. As a result of the above, we expect CeramTec's key credit metrics to weaken during the course of 2020. LIQUIDITY The evolution of the company's liquidity position, including the company's compliance with its covenant will depend on the length and severity of the coronavirus spread. At this stage, CeramTec's liquidity is adequate. The liquidity is supported by €39 million of cash on balance sheet at end-September 2019 and a €75 million revolving credit facility which was fully undrawn at the end of September 2019. The revolving credit facility entails one springing covenant (senior secured net leverage ratio), which will be tested when more than 40% of the revolving credit facility is utilised (flat covenant requirement at 9x). The liquidity position has been weakened during the first quarter of 2020 by a €55 million distribution to shareholders. Following the coronavirus outbreak, we expect CeramTec's free cash flow generation to weaken from historic high levels. OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties related to the length and severity of the coronavirus spread, which in a more challenging downside scenario, could further deteriorate CeramTec's liquidity profile and credit metrics. The B3 rating is based on the expectation that the company will proactively address upcoming liquidity needs in a scenario of prolonged operational disruptions. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the short term. However, upward rating pressure could arise should (1) the Moody's-adjusted debt/ EBITDA decline below 7.0x, (2) the Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin remain above 35% and (3) free cash flow remain positive with Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt above 5% on a sustained basis. Downward rating pressure could arise should (1) the Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remain above 8.0x for a prolonged period, (2) free cash flow turn negative, and (3) the liquidity weaken. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS In its Loss Given Default assessment, Moody's ranks first the senior secured term loans maturing in 2024 and revolving credit facility maturing in 2023, which share the same security and are guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the group, accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. The B2 rating on the senior secured instruments reflect their priority position in the group's capital structure and the benefit of the loss absorption provided by the junior ranking debt — the senior secured second-lien notes that share the same guarantors and some of the same collateral as the senior secured credit facilities on a subordinated basis. This is reflected in the Caa2 rating of the notes. The group's capital structure further includes shareholder loans, which qualify for 100% equity treatment by Moody's and are, therefore, not included in the Loss Given Default assessment and debt calculations for the group. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE CeramTec, based in Plochingen, Germany, designs and manufactures high-performance ceramics (HPC) materials, primarily for medical applications (ceramic components for hip joint implants) and for industrial applications in the automobile, electronics, aerospace, industrial machinery, textile and construction industries, among others. Founded over 100 years ago, CeramTec employs 3,500 people and generated €600 million revenue for the full year 2018. In March 2018, the company was acquired by a consortium led by a private equity firm, BC Partners. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. 