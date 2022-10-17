Moody's affirms Cerdia's B3 rating; changes outlook to negative from stable

Frankfurt am Main, October 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Cerdia Holding S.a r.l. (Cerdia or the company), as well as the B3 rating of the $600 million backed senior secured notes (due in February 2027) issued by its financing subsidiary Cerdia Finanz GmbH. Moody's also changed the outlook on all ratings to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that declining production volumes at its facility in Russia will result in deteriorating credit metrics over the next 12 months. Cerdia faces challenges sourcing raw materials due to sanctions on importing flakes into Russia, which constrains its ability to run the Russian facility at historical production levels. The negative outlook also highlights increased risks of production limitations at Cerdia's Freiburg Germany site as a result of sustained high energy costs or potential energy and gas supply disruptions. Cerdia has a low degree of operational flexibility due to the company's small number of production facilities which are located in Germany, Russia, Brazil and the US.

The rating agency estimates Cerdia's Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio around 6.75x for the last twelve months through June and expects leverage to rise in the second half of 2022 and into 2023. The aforementioned metric includes the rating agency's standard adjustments and certain other non-recurring items. Moody's expects Cerdia's earnings and cash flow to decline due to lower filter tow volumes from Russia, but to be partially mitigated by recent price increases. Based on lower production volumes in Russia, we expect Cerdia's gross debt-to-EBITDA to exceed 7.0x (including revolver borrowings), above our expectations for the current B3 rating. The company is however holding a sizeable cash balance estimated to be around $100 million, following the full drawn down of its €65 million revolving credit facility in July. Significant disruptions to the company's largest site in Freiberg, not incorporated into this forecast, would have a highly negative impact on the company's ability to produce filter tow and also poses downside risk.

The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Cerdia's established position in the filter tow industry, which is protected by high entry barriers; its vertically integrated business; the predictable end user tobacco market over at least next several years, with good revenue visibility based on multi-year customer contracts; and its solid EBITDA margin in the low to mid 20% range (Moody's adjusted) and low capex requirements, which results in capacity for solid free cash flow. The company's aggressive financial policy which leads to weak credit metrics, including high leverage and low interest coverage, together with its small scale and very narrow product portfolio focused on an end market that is in a structural decline (tobacco), constrain the rating. The company has high customer concentration, with its top six key accounts representing around 60% of Cerdia's volumes, and high operational concentration, given most filter tow is produced at the Freiburg site in Germany. Additionally, the consolidated customer base and the ongoing secular decline in volumes exposes the filter-tow market to future price pressure.

LIQUIDITY

Cerdia's liquidity is adequate. As of the end of June 2022, the company had around $51 million of cash on balance and access to an undrawn €65 million RCF. In July, the company drew the full amount of its revolver to secure its liquidity position and ensure it can comply with its obligations in certain potential downside scenarios. We estimate that the company can maintain positive Moody's adjusted free cash flow in 2023 but may experience a decline in overall cash as a result of required bond amortization. The bonds require the company to repay at least $15 million for 2022 and $20 million for 2023-2025 (each, to be paid within 125 days after the respective year end). Any further disruptions to the company's existing operations or inability to effectively manage working capital and input costs would place additional stress on the company's liquidity position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although an upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook and exposure to a market in structural decline, positive rating pressure could materialise if Cerdia: (i) meaningfully diversifies its product offering; (ii) reduces leverage to well below 6.0x adj. debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis; and (iii) maintains good liquidity.

The following could lead to a downgrade of Cerdia's ratings: (i) a weakening of the group's liquidity, as evidenced by negative free cash flow, and a declining cash balance which would limit the company's ability to make mandatory bond amortization and coupon payments; (ii) disruptions in any of the company's production facilities which would indicate a drop off in production volumes (iii) leverage staying above 6.5x adj. debt / EBITDA over the next 12- 18 months; (iv) EBITDA margin declining below 20%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Cerdia is a leading supplier of cellulose acetate filter tow, a critical component used by tobacco companies for cigarette filters, with expected net sales of $489.7 million in 2021. Acetate filter tow represented more than 92% of 2021 revenues, with the rest split between acetate flakes mainly used for textiles (2%) and sale from other products and services (6%). Cerdia's four plants are located in Germany, Russia, Brazil and the US. The company was spun-off from Solvay SA (Baa2 stable), which sold it to private equity fund Blackstone via an LBO deal 2017.

