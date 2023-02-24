info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Cerved's B3 CFR; outlook changed to stable

24 Feb 2023

Paris, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Castor S.p.A. (Cerved or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B3 rating to the €195 million tap issuance of Cerved's existing  backed senior secured floating rate notes due 2029 and affirmed the B3 rating on the existing €1.050 billion portion of the same instrument which now totals €1.245 billion. Moody's has also affirmed the B3 rating on Cerved's €350 million backed senior secured fixed rate notes due 2029. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from positive.

"Today's change in outlook to stable reflects the negative impact on Cerved's financial profile of the company's €195 million backed senior secured floating rate note tap issuance, as well as of our revised expectations for growth, deleveraging and free cash flow (FCF) generation over the next 12-18 months. Our estimates have been revised downwards due to the company's weaker-than-expected financial performance in 2022" said Fabrizio Marchesi, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for the company. "However, we also continue to view Cerved's business profile as solid, which is a key factor that supports the company's B3 CFR", added Mr. Marchesi.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cerved's €195 million backed senior secured floating rate note tap issuance, the proceeds of which Moody's assumes will be used to fund distributions to shareholders, will lead to a significant releveraging of the company's capital structure which coincides with a slowdown in the company's growth trajectory and significant increase in cost of financing given higher global interest rates. These factors have resulted in a weakening of the company's financial profile which underpins the change in outlook on Cerved's ratings to stable.

Pro forma the tap issuance, Moody's adjusted (gross) leverage will increase to 8.2x as of 31 December 2022, up from 7.3x. Although Moody's expects that Cerved's revenue and EBITDA will return to growth in 2023, following a flat 2022, Moody's-adjusted leverage will remain above 7.0x over the next 12-18 months.

At the same time, the increase in global interest rates that has taken place over the past year has led to a significant increase in Cerved's cost of financing, which in combination with the higher debt load following the tap issuance, will result in a deterioration in the company's Moody's-adjusted FCF / debt to only around 1-2% per year over the next 12-18 months, and reduces interest cover (calculated as Moody's-adjusted EBITA / interest) to below 2x, leaving the rating weakly positioned in the B3 rating category.

At the same time, Cerved's B3 CFR continues to be supported by i) the company's role as the leading risk and marketing intelligence provider, and one of the largest credit servicer, in Italy; ii) the high barriers to entry provided by Cerved's proprietary database, strong brand, and technological know-how; iii) the company's high customer retention rates and customer diversification in the corporate segment; iv) and the opportunity for management to grow revenue and deliver cost savings.

Concurrently, the company's rating is constrained by Cerved's i) relatively small size and lack of geographic diversification; ii) significant exposure to the troubled and gradually consolidating Italian banking sector and a certain degree of supplier concentration; iii) execution risk regarding the company's ability to deliver growth in revenue and EBITDA; and iv) the risk that the company will continue to pursue an aggressive financial policy, characterised by debt-funded shareholder-friendly actions or acquisitions, which could delay deleveraging.

Cerved is majority-owned by ION Group, a permanent capital investment company focused on financial technology, software, data and analytics sectors.

Governance was considered a key rating driver in line with Moody's ESG framework. As is often the case in highly levered, sponsored deals, Moody's considers that Cerved's shareholders will have a higher tolerance for leverage/risk, and that governance will be comparatively less transparent, when compared to publicly traded companies. Although, Moody's recognizes that Cerved's board structure is characterized by a material degree of diversification, with six out of 10 independent directors, the rating agency also highlights that management has reduced the degree of financial disclosure provided in its quarterly financial statements following the acquisition by ION Group. More specifically, the lack of divisional granularity, and limited explanation of the company's flat performance in 2022, provided in the quarterly reporting adds to the overall credit risk of the company.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Cerved's liquidity to be adequate and supported by approximately €61 million of cash on balance sheet as at 31 December 2022, access to a fully undrawn €80 million super-senior revolving credit facility (RCF), and Moody's expectations of marginally positive FCF generation over the next 12-18 months. Moody's highlights that the RCF features a springing Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio test, which is tested when the RCF is drawn above 40% and must be maintained below 10.24x, with a breach leading to a draw-stop on the RCF.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The capital structure includes €1.245 billion of backed senior secured floating rate notes due 2029, including the €195 million tap issuance, €350 million of backed senior secured fixed rate notes also due 2029, as well as an €80 million super-senior RCF, which is due in 2028.

The security package provided to senior secured lenders is ultimately limited to pledges over shares and intercompany receivables. The B3 rating of the backed senior secured floating and fixed rate notes is in line with the CFR, reflecting the size of the super-senior RCF which ranks ahead. The B3-PD probability of default rating is at the same level as the CFR, reflecting our assumption of a 50% family recovery rate.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of growth in revenue and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA over the next 12 to 18 months, such that Moody's-adjusted leverage declines to below 7.5x and that the company generates Moody's-adjusted FCF in the low-single digits as a percentage of Moody's-adjusted debt. The outlook also assumes no material releveraging from any future debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions, as well as the company maintaining an adequate liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the ratings is unlikely at this stage, given the company's high leverage, limited FCF generation, and aggressive financial policy, but could develop over time if management maintains Moody's-adjusted leverage below 6.0x on a sustained basis; the ratio of Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest rises sustainably to around 2.5x, and Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt improves towards high single-digit levels, also on a sustained basis. Any positive rating action would also require the company to maintain adequate liquidity and would depend on the company's financial policy. For example, positive rating action would be less likely in the event of material debt-funded acquisitions or additional shareholder distributions.

Conversely, negative rating pressure could occur if expected organic revenue and EBITDA growth does not materialize; Moody's-adjusted leverage does not decline to below 7.5x on a sustained basis; Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest falls below 1.5x, FCF generation turns negative for a sustained period; or the company's liquidity deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Cerved is a leading provider of risk intelligence, marketing intelligence, and credit management services in Italy, leveraging on its comprehensive set of credit intelligence and data. It was established in 1974 as an electronic version of the Italian chamber of commerce. Listed on the Milan stock exchange since 2014, the company was taken private by ION Group, through Castor S.p.A., via a voluntary tender offer announced in March 2021 and initial closing in September 2021. In the year ended December 2022, Cerved generated revenue of €509 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of €217 million, which equates to a 43% company-adjusted EBITDA margin.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fabrizio Marchesi
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Victoria Maisuradze
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com