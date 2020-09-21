Moody's affirms Champion REIT's ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (Champion REIT).

Moody's has also affirmed the provisional (P)Baa1 senior unsecured ratings on the medium-term note (MTN) program of Champion MTN Limited and the Baa1 ratings on the senior unsecured notes issued under the MTN program, which are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Champion REIT.

The rating outlooks are stable.

"The ratings affirmation reflects our expectation that, despite a weakening in Champion REIT's retail and office rental income in the next 12-18 months due to coronavirus-led disruptions and weaker economic conditions in Hong Kong SAR, the negative impact can be absorbed by the company's ample financial and liquidity buffers," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Champion REIT's Baa1 ratings reflect its quality assets in prime locations in Hong Kong (Aa3 stable), stable and recurring income through economic cycles and good funding access. The diversified and high-quality tenant mix of its three assets complement one another. In addition, the rating factors in Champion REIT's conservative management, as illustrated by a lack of aggressive expansion and redevelopment activities.

On the other hand, the Baa1 issuer rating is constrained by Champion REIT's asset concentration and moderate financial leverage.

Moody's expects the trust's (1) adjusted net debt/EBITDA will increase to about 7.2x-7.8x over the next 12-18 months from 6.5x in the 12 months ended 30 June 2020, and (2) adjusted EBITDA/interest coverage will decrease to 3.7x-3.9x from 4.5x over the same period. These ratios are based on Moody's expectation for a 12%-17% decline in the company's annual EBITDA and slightly lower net debt levels. That said, these ratios still remain appropriate for Champion REIT's Baa1 rating, underpinning Moody's affirmation.

The weaker EBITDA reflects lower rental and occupancy rates within the company's office and retail rental portfolio and the impact of rent concessions during 2020. These assumptions account for a scenario where weak tourist arrivals and consumption and dampened corporate expansion will linger in the next 12-18 months in Hong Kong SAR.

In the first half of 2020, the trust's rental income decreased 4% to HKD1.3 billion from a year ago, reflecting a 21% decline in retail rental income over the same period, which more than offset the mid-single digit increases recorded in its office portfolio. Consequently, its adjusted EBITDA was down 5.6% year-on-year to HKD1.1 billion.

Occupancy rate at its Three Garden Road office portfolio in Central dropped slightly to 90.2% as at 30 June 2020 from 93.0% as at 31 December 2019. The Langham Mall remained fully occupied as at 30 June 2020.

As a result of lower EBITDA and slightly higher net debt, the trust's net debt/EBITDA increased to 6.5x in the 12 months ended 30 June 2020 from 6.0x in 2019. The company's lower average interest cost has largely offset the impact of higher gross debt, leaving its adjusted EBITDA/interest stable at 4.5x over the same period.

Champion REIT's liquidity is excellent, underpinned by total cash balance and time deposits of HKD3.4 billion and around HKD470 million of liquid investments as of 31 July 2020. Along with its operating cash flow, these sources will be sufficient to cover its short-term debt of HKD3.7 billion, dividend payments and committed capital spending over the next 12 months.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the ratings take into consideration the change in consumers' preference toward online shopping channels, which could strain retail sales at the company's physical retail space. However, this risk is mitigated by Champion REIT's balanced exposure between retail and Grade-A office, and the slow penetration of online shopping in Hong Kong.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Champion REIT's stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that (1) the trust will maintain its conservative management, stable recurring income and EBITDA margins; and (2) the increase in its debt leverage will be manageable over the next 12-18 months.

Upward rating pressure could emerge if Champion REIT's adjusted net debt/EBITDA trends below 5.5x-6.0x, EBITDA/interest coverage exceeds 5x on a sustained basis, and secured debt, as a percentage of its total debt, declines materially.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if the company's operating environment deteriorates, leading to declining or volatile vacancy rates, lower operating cash flow and EBITDA margins and deteriorating financial metrics, with adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeding 8.5x on a sustained basis and EBITDA/ interest coverage falling below 3.5x. There will also be downward pressure if the company's secured debt exposure increases and becomes a major portion of its total debt and there are material changes in the company's business risk profile because of a more accelerated development or expansion plan.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (Champion REIT) is headquartered in Hong Kong. It was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May 2006 and had a market capitalization of HKD24.4 billion ($3.1 billion) as of 14 September 2020. The company focuses on the retail and office property investment business in Hong Kong. Its revenue in 2019 was HKD3.1 billion ($395 million).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

