Moody's affirms Champion REIT's ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating of Champion
Real Estate Investment Trust (Champion REIT).
Moody's has also affirmed the provisional (P)Baa1 senior unsecured ratings
on the medium-term note (MTN) program of Champion MTN Limited and
the Baa1 ratings on the senior unsecured notes issued under the MTN program,
which are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Champion REIT.
The rating outlooks are stable.
"The ratings affirmation reflects our expectation that, despite
a weakening in Champion REIT's retail and office rental income in
the next 12-18 months due to coronavirus-led disruptions
and weaker economic conditions in Hong Kong SAR, the negative impact
can be absorbed by the company's ample financial and liquidity buffers,"
says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Champion REIT's Baa1 ratings reflect its quality assets in prime
locations in Hong Kong (Aa3 stable), stable and recurring income
through economic cycles and good funding access. The diversified
and high-quality tenant mix of its three assets complement one
another. In addition, the rating factors in Champion REIT's
conservative management, as illustrated by a lack of aggressive
expansion and redevelopment activities.
On the other hand, the Baa1 issuer rating is constrained by Champion
REIT's asset concentration and moderate financial leverage.
Moody's expects the trust's (1) adjusted net debt/EBITDA will increase
to about 7.2x-7.8x over the next 12-18 months
from 6.5x in the 12 months ended 30 June 2020, and (2) adjusted
EBITDA/interest coverage will decrease to 3.7x-3.9x
from 4.5x over the same period. These ratios are based on
Moody's expectation for a 12%-17% decline in
the company's annual EBITDA and slightly lower net debt levels.
That said, these ratios still remain appropriate for Champion REIT's
Baa1 rating, underpinning Moody's affirmation.
The weaker EBITDA reflects lower rental and occupancy rates within the
company's office and retail rental portfolio and the impact of rent concessions
during 2020. These assumptions account for a scenario where weak
tourist arrivals and consumption and dampened corporate expansion will
linger in the next 12-18 months in Hong Kong SAR.
In the first half of 2020, the trust's rental income decreased
4% to HKD1.3 billion from a year ago, reflecting a
21% decline in retail rental income over the same period,
which more than offset the mid-single digit increases recorded
in its office portfolio. Consequently, its adjusted EBITDA
was down 5.6% year-on-year to HKD1.1
billion.
Occupancy rate at its Three Garden Road office portfolio in Central dropped
slightly to 90.2% as at 30 June 2020 from 93.0%
as at 31 December 2019. The Langham Mall remained fully occupied
as at 30 June 2020.
As a result of lower EBITDA and slightly higher net debt, the trust's
net debt/EBITDA increased to 6.5x in the 12 months ended 30 June
2020 from 6.0x in 2019. The company's lower average
interest cost has largely offset the impact of higher gross debt,
leaving its adjusted EBITDA/interest stable at 4.5x over the same
period.
Champion REIT's liquidity is excellent, underpinned by total cash
balance and time deposits of HKD3.4 billion and around HKD470 million
of liquid investments as of 31 July 2020. Along with its operating
cash flow, these sources will be sufficient to cover its short-term
debt of HKD3.7 billion, dividend payments and committed capital
spending over the next 12 months.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
the ratings take into consideration the change in consumers' preference
toward online shopping channels, which could strain retail sales
at the company's physical retail space. However, this risk
is mitigated by Champion REIT's balanced exposure between retail and Grade-A
office, and the slow penetration of online shopping in Hong Kong.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Champion REIT's stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation
that (1) the trust will maintain its conservative management, stable
recurring income and EBITDA margins; and (2) the increase in its
debt leverage will be manageable over the next 12-18 months.
Upward rating pressure could emerge if Champion REIT's adjusted net debt/EBITDA
trends below 5.5x-6.0x, EBITDA/interest coverage
exceeds 5x on a sustained basis, and secured debt, as a percentage
of its total debt, declines materially.
Downward rating pressure could emerge if the company's operating environment
deteriorates, leading to declining or volatile vacancy rates,
lower operating cash flow and EBITDA margins and deteriorating financial
metrics, with adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeding 8.5x on
a sustained basis and EBITDA/ interest coverage falling below 3.5x.
There will also be downward pressure if the company's secured debt exposure
increases and becomes a major portion of its total debt and there are
material changes in the company's business risk profile because of a more
accelerated development or expansion plan.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (Champion REIT) is headquartered
in Hong Kong. It was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in
May 2006 and had a market capitalization of HKD24.4 billion ($3.1
billion) as of 14 September 2020. The company focuses on the retail
and office property investment business in Hong Kong. Its revenue
in 2019 was HKD3.1 billion ($395 million).
