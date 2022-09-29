Moody's affirms Champion REIT's ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (Champion REIT).

Moody's has also affirmed the provisional (P)Baa1 senior unsecured ratings on Champion MTN Limited's medium-term note (MTN) program and the Baa1 ratings on the senior unsecured notes issued under the MTN program, which are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Champion REIT.

The rating outlooks remain stable.

"The ratings affirmation reflects our expectation that Champion REIT's financial buffer can absorb its weaker earnings and higher interest costs amid difficult leasing conditions and a rising interest rate environment, although this development will significantly narrow its ratings headroom," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Champion REIT's Baa1 ratings reflect the trust's quality assets in prime locations in Hong Kong SAR, China (Aa3 stable), generally stable and recurring income through economic cycles and good funding access. Its three assets, each of which have a diversified and high-quality tenant mix, complement one another. In addition, the rating factors in Champion REIT's conservative management, as illustrated by a lack of aggressive expansion and redevelopment activities.

On the other hand, the Baa1 issuer rating is constrained by Champion REIT's asset concentration and moderate financial leverage.

Moody's expects the trust's adjusted net debt/EBITDA will increase to about 8.4x in 2023 from 7.6x in the 12 months that ended June 2022. Likewise, its adjusted EBITDA/interest coverage will decrease to 3.6x from 4.7x over the same period. These ratios are based on Moody's expectation of 6% decline in the trust's annual EBITDA in 2023 following a 10% projected decline in 2022, as well as higher average borrowing costs and a flat net debt position. While these results are appropriate for the Baa1 rating, they have visibly narrowed the trust's financial buffer.

Moody's expectation of decline in Champion REIT's adjusted EBITDA in 2022 and 2023 factors in lower renewal rents and occupancy rates at Three Garden Road and Langham Place Office. The agency also expects the Langham Place Mall to come under negative rental reversion pressure, despite maintaining full occupancy. These assumptions reflect weakened corporate leasing sentiment, a likely increase in Grade-A Central office supply and a slow recovery in retail sales in Hong Kong.

The trust's rental income decreased 5% to HKD1.2 billion in the first half of 2022 from a year ago, reflecting a 4.7% and 6.0% decline in its office and retail portfolios over the same period. Such a situation reflects overall negative rental reversions, as well as lowered occupancy rates in its office portfolios. It also reported higher operating expenses and generated much lower interest income because of a decline in its financial investment portfolio. Consequently, its adjusted EBITDA was down 13% to HKD911 million in H1 2022 from the year-earlier period.

As a result of lower EBITDA and higher net debt, the trust's net debt/EBITDA increased to 7.6x in the 12 months ended 30 June 2022 from 6.8x in 2021. On the other hand, its lower earnings were offset by lower gross debt, resulting in a flat adjusted EBITDA/interest coverage of 4.7x in the 12 months ended 30 June 2022 compared with 2021.

Champion REIT's liquidity is excellent, underpinned by a total cash balance of HKD459 million as of 30 June 2022 and around HKD306 million of time deposit and financial assets. Along with its operating cash flow and liquid investments, these sources will be sufficient to cover its short-term debt of HKD3.9 billion, dividend payments and committed capital spending over the next 12 months.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Champion REIT has moderately negative environmental and social risks because of its exposure to physical climate and carbon transition risks; as well as risks from demographic and social trends. The trust's good governance practices mitigate the impact of these risks on its credit rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Champion REIT's stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that (1) the trust will maintain its conservative financial management; and (2) the increase in its debt leverage will be manageable over the next 12-18 months.

Upward rating pressure could emerge over time if Champion REIT improves its scale and geographical diversification, while its adjusted net debt/EBITDA trends below 5.5x-6.0x, and its EBITDA/interest coverage exceeds 5x on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if the trust's operating environment deteriorates, leading to declining or volatile vacancy rates, lower operating cash flow and EBITDA margins, and deteriorating financial metrics, with its adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeding 8.5x on a sustained basis and its EBITDA/interest coverage falling below 3.5x. Downward pressure could also emerge if the trust undertakes a more accelerated development or expansion plan that materially changes its business risk profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (Champion REIT) is headquartered in Hong Kong. It was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May 2006 and had a market capitalization of HKD16.3 billion ($2.1 billion) as of 28 September 2022. The trust focuses on the retail and office property investment business in Hong Kong. Its revenue in 2021 was HKD2.8 billion ($357 million).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Stephanie Lau

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Chris Park

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

