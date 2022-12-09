info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms ChengDu JingKai's Ba2 corporate family rating, changes outlook to positive

 The document has been translated in other languages

09 Dec 2022

Hong Kong, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed to positive from stable the outlook on ChengDu JingKai GuoTou Inv Grp Co., Ltd. (Chengdu Jingkai).

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Chengdu Jingkai's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba2 senior unsecured rating on the bond issued by Chengdu Jingkai.

''The change in outlook to positive reflects the improvement in Chengdu Jingkai's contingent liability exposure and government payments, which are backed by the company's strengthening financial management and increasing strategic importance to Chengdu city, respectively,'' says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

''The rating affirmation also reflects Chengdu Jingkai's 100% ownership by the Administration Committee of Chengdu Economic & Technological Development Zone (CEDZ) under the Chengdu city government, and important role in developing and operating the CEDZ,'' adds Zhang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Chengdu Jingkai's Ba2 CFR incorporates (1) Chengdu's governmental capacity to support (GCS) score of a3 and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Chengdu city government's propensity to support the company, resulting in a five-notch downward adjustment.

Chengdu Jingkai has taken measures to reduce its contingent liability exposure. Its external guarantees decreased to RMB16.1 billion, accounting for around 43% of Chengdu Jingkai's equity in 2021, from 77% in 2018. As of June 2022, the company reported that external guarantees further reduced to RMB13 billion, representing 35.5% of its equity. These guarantees are provided to local state-owned entities (SOEs) within the CEDZ under government guidance. The company targets to further control such contingent liability exposures next year.

The company has also reduced its reliance on nonstandard financing products. It has gradually replaced this financing with lower cost bond issuance and bank loans over the past two years. As of September 2022, the company's  borrowing from nonstandard financing products was around 28.5% of its total debt, down from 34% in 2019, which will likely continue to reduce in the coming years.

In the government plan published in May 2022, Chengdu city has emphasized the development of local manufacturing industries. And CEDZ, where Chengdu Jingkai primarily operates, is a key automobile manufacturing base in Chengdu that is likely to receive more policy support from the city government.

Apart from CEDZ's increasing strategic importance to Chengdu City, Chengdu Jingkai's policy role in Chengdu city as the major local government financing vehicle (LGFV) undertaking infrastructure in CEDZ is strengthening given the importance and relevance of its projects to public policy objectives. This is reflected in the higher predictability of government financial support in recent years, including regular allocation of substantial amounts from the provincial government's issuance of special purpose bonds.

Chengdu city government's GCS score reflects (1) its status as a provincial capital, which is one of the higher administrative levels in Moody's assessment of the hierarchy of regional and local governments (RLGs) in China (A1 stable) and (2) its relatively high contingent liability risks from its SOEs, although this risk is offset by its large and diverse economy.

Chengdu Jingkai's Ba2 CFR reflects the Chengdu city government's propensity to support the company, based on its 100% ownership by the Administration Committee of CEDZ under the Chengdu government, and important role in developing and operating the CEDZ.

However, the existing five-notch downward adjustment from Chengdu city government's GCS score reflects (1) Chengdu Jingkai's niche role in Chengdu city, (2) its relatively high reliance on nonstandard funding channels and (3) high exposure to contingent risks.

Chengdu Jingkai is mandated by the local government to build affordable housing within the CEDZ. It also undertakes other key public infrastructure projects in the CEDZ, including primary land development, and the construction of schools and hospitals. The CEDZ is a national economic and technology development zone located in the Longquanyi district of Chengdu city. As of the end of 2021, the company had constructed over 90% of affordable housing and around half of entrusted infrastructure in the area.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

The ESG Credit Impact Score for ChengDu JingKai is highly negative (CIS-4). Chengdu Jingkai is exposed to moderately negative environmental risks, highly negative social risks, along with highly negative governance risk. The effect of these considerations on the rating can only be partially mitigated by likely support from the Chengdu city government.

Chengdu Jingkai's moderately negative environmental risk (E-3 Issuer Profile Score) is driven by a moderately negative exposure to physical climate risks in Chengdu city. Exposure to carbon transition, water management, waste and pollution and natural capital are also neutral to low.

The company's highly negative social risks (S-4 Issuer Profile Score) reflect risks common to most LGFVs linked to demographic and societal trends. The company invests in urban construction and housing projects to implement public policy initiatives mandated by the local government. The company's exposure to responsible production, human capital and health and safety at urban construction projects sites is moderately negative.

The company's highly negative governance risk (G-4 Issuer Profile Score) reflects highly negative scores associated with its financial strategy and risk management. The moderately negative score for management credibility and track record reflects Moody's view that the company in general meets guidance including financial performance, public projects execution and government support. The company's exposure to board structure, policies and procedures is highly negative, reflecting LGFVs' common features of having concentrated ownership, board structure and that their primary activities on public policy projects prioritize public interest over commercial viability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Chengdu Jingkai's CFR if:

(1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded; or the Chengdu city government's GCS strengthens, which could be a result of a significant strengthening in its economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support;

(2) Chengdu Jingkai's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Chengdu city government's propensity to support, such as through:

- The company becoming more strategically important to the Chengdu city government; for example, a significant increase in coverage of public-policy projects in Chengdu;

- Increase in government payments and improvement in the predictability of government payment mechanisms, whereby dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of their operational and debt-servicing needs;

- Improvement in access to bank loans and the bond market, along with a reduction in high-cost debt borrowed from nonstandard financing channels; or

- Significant reduction in loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties, compared with its equity base.

A downgrade is unlikely given the positive outlook. However, the outlook could return to stable if the abovementioned positive credit trends reverse. For example, if (1) the company were to aggressively rely more on shadow banking financing; or (2) the company's debt and leverage rapidly increase without a corresponding rise in government payments; or (3) it substantially increases its contingent liability exposure.

Because Chengdu Jingkai's rating is based on Chengdu government's GCS score, the rating could also be downgraded if China's sovereign rating is downgraded, or if the Chengdu government's capacity to support weakens, which could be a result of a material worsening in Chengdu's economic or financial profile, or in the government's ability to coordinate timely support. Changes in the Chinese government's policies that prohibit governments from supporting LGFVs will also affect the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Chengdu Jingkai is 100% owned by the Administration Committee of Chengdu Economic & Technological Development Zone (CEDZ) under the Chengdu government, and plays an important role in developing and operating the CEDZ. The company was established in 2005 by the State-owned Assets and Government Offices Administration Bureau of Longquanyi District of Chengdu. On 7 July 2020, the ownership of Chengdu Jingkai was transferred to the Administrative Committee of CEDZ, a designated management committee under the Chengdu city government.

Chengdu Jingkai is mainly engaged in affordable housing development, primary land development and urban construction on behalf of the Administration Committee of CEDZ. Chengdu Jingkai also carries out some commercial activities, including property management and commercial property leasing. As of the end of 2021, Chengdu Jingkai reported revenue of RMB2.5 billion and total assets of RMB99.2 billion.

The local market analyst for this rating is Sarah Xu, +86 (212) 057-4030.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Roy Zhang
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong,
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Ivan Chung
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong,
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

