Moody's affirms Cherkizovo's B1 rating, stable outlook

London, 20 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B1 corporate
family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating of
Cherkizovo Group, PJSC (Cherkizovo), Russia's leading meat
products manufacturer. The rating outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The decision to affirm Cherkizovo's rating reflects Moody's view
that the company's business profile and strong market foothold will
help it withstand the deterioration in the domestic macroeconomic environment
and maintain robust financial metrics and adequate liquidity. Cherkizovo's
focus on Russia's domestic market means that it is vulnerable to
the weakening economic conditions in the country that will translate into
a 5.5% decline in GDP expected by Moody's in 2020,
and a decline in personal disposable incomes. Similar to other
Russian animal protein producers, Cherkizovo will face other headwinds,
such as continuing weak price environment on the domestic pork meat market
driven by oversupply, and an upsurge in the cost of meat production
following recent rouble depreciation as it imports fodder components and
veterinary products. Moody's notes that vertical integration
into grain production (an ample stock of grain should help Cherkizovo
mitigate grain price volatility over the next 3 - 4 months) and
meat processing will allow Cherkizovo to limit inflation of costs to around
6%-7% in 2020 compared with 15%-17%
increase that Moody's envisages for less integrated producers.
Overall, Moody's expects the company to maintain its 2020
sales at or slightly above 2019 levels because of higher prices of poultry
and turkey products, sustain profitability, measured by Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA margin, at around 15%-16%, and
maintain leverage, measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA,
below 3.5x. Proceeds from exports, which the company
intends to increase to one-tenth of total poultry production in
2020, currently provide around US$10 million a month,
which creates a degree of natural hedge against an increase in foreign
currency-denominated costs.
The animal protein production sector is vulnerable to potential disruption
from the coronavirus pandemic. Mass contraction of the virus by
the plants' employees could result in the closure of the premises
and a significant loss in revenue for prolonged periods. We positively
view the fact that Cherkizovo is implementing measures — including
shift work, social distancing, personnel health monitoring
and the timely isolation of infected workers — to fight the pandemic
at its facilities, as well as securing backup workforce to ensure
continuous operation.
Although delisted from the London Stock Exchange in 2018, Cherkizovo
maintains good corporate governance standards, with three out of
seven directors being independent nonexecutive industry experts.
The company is 82.2% owned by the Mikhaylov family,
8% by Grupo Corporativo Fuertes, S.L.,
0.5% by management, 6.6% are held as
treasury shares and 2.8% remain in free float on the Moscow
Exchange.
Cherkizovo's B1 CFR reflects its (1) relatively modest size by international
standards; (2) susceptibility to volatility in commodity prices and
a number of industry-specific event risks, including biological
risks, trade restrictions and government policies; and (3)
concentration on Russia's domestic market, with currently
limited export opportunities. Moody's positively acknowledges
Cherkizovo's proven ability to withstand market downcycles, supported
by its (1) leading market position in its home country; (2) diversified
meat product output, with a portfolio of well-known domestic
brands; (3) developed distribution network that covers the most densely
populated European part of Russia; (4) increasing vertical integration,
with around 30% self-sufficiency in grain; and (5)
well-invested, high-margin poultry and pork production
facilities. The rating also incorporates Cherkizovo's established
access to the Government of Russia's (Baa3 stable) financial support for
agricultural businesses, which continues to contribute to the stability
of the company's financial results. The company's gradual shift
to longer-term bank funding and its strong relationship with state-owned
banks provide additional support to its rating.
Moody's expects Cherkizovo to generate operating cash flow of at least
RUB13 billion in 2020. Together with the available committed backup
liquidity of around RUB32 billion and cash balances of more than RUB10.0
billion as of the end of March 2020, this cash flow should allow
the company to comfortably refinance its debt maturities and partially
fund its capital spending over the next 18 months. Cherkizovo has
already curtailed its investment programme for the current year and may
trim it further if need be. The dividend policy, which envisages
distribution of 50% of net income, can also be adjusted downwards
to strengthen liquidity. Cherkizovo maintains a relatively large
share of short-term working capital financing, which supports
its operating cycle and is partially subsidised by the government.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The outlook on Cherkizovo's B1 CFR is stable reflecting Moody's
expectation that the company will sustain its adjusted leverage metrics
within the guidance range for the current rating category amid weakening
market conditions, and will maintain adequate liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Cherkizovo's rating could be upgraded if the company demonstrated
a track record of a conservative financial policy, with adjusted
debt/EBITDA below 3.0x and EBITA/interest coverage above 4.0x
on a sustained basis, as well as robust liquidity.
Conversely, Cherkizovo's rating could be downgraded if its
adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably rose above 4.0x and EBITA/interest
fell below 2.5x because of a more aggressive financial policy,
or a material weakening in operating results, as well as deterioration
in the company's liquidity profile.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture
published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113389.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Cherkizovo Group, PJSC (Cherkizovo) is Russia's leading meat products
manufacturer, ranking first in overall meat and poultry production.
The company operates eight meat-processing plants, seven
full-cycle poultry and 16 integrated pork production facilities,
as well as nine combined fodder production plants. Cherkizovo's
vertically integrated model is complemented by the in-house grain
production in its own land plots of around 290,000 hectares,
grain storage facilities and a distribution network covering most of the
European part of Russia and, since end-2018, Siberia.
In the 12 months ended 31 December 2019, Cherkizovo's consolidated
revenue and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA amounted to the equivalent
of around $1.9 billion and $292 million, respectively.
