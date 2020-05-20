Moody's affirms Cherkizovo's B1 rating, stable outlook

London, 20 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating of Cherkizovo Group, PJSC (Cherkizovo), Russia's leading meat products manufacturer. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The decision to affirm Cherkizovo's rating reflects Moody's view that the company's business profile and strong market foothold will help it withstand the deterioration in the domestic macroeconomic environment and maintain robust financial metrics and adequate liquidity. Cherkizovo's focus on Russia's domestic market means that it is vulnerable to the weakening economic conditions in the country that will translate into a 5.5% decline in GDP expected by Moody's in 2020, and a decline in personal disposable incomes. Similar to other Russian animal protein producers, Cherkizovo will face other headwinds, such as continuing weak price environment on the domestic pork meat market driven by oversupply, and an upsurge in the cost of meat production following recent rouble depreciation as it imports fodder components and veterinary products. Moody's notes that vertical integration into grain production (an ample stock of grain should help Cherkizovo mitigate grain price volatility over the next 3 - 4 months) and meat processing will allow Cherkizovo to limit inflation of costs to around 6%-7% in 2020 compared with 15%-17% increase that Moody's envisages for less integrated producers. Overall, Moody's expects the company to maintain its 2020 sales at or slightly above 2019 levels because of higher prices of poultry and turkey products, sustain profitability, measured by Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin, at around 15%-16%, and maintain leverage, measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA, below 3.5x. Proceeds from exports, which the company intends to increase to one-tenth of total poultry production in 2020, currently provide around US$10 million a month, which creates a degree of natural hedge against an increase in foreign currency-denominated costs.

The animal protein production sector is vulnerable to potential disruption from the coronavirus pandemic. Mass contraction of the virus by the plants' employees could result in the closure of the premises and a significant loss in revenue for prolonged periods. We positively view the fact that Cherkizovo is implementing measures — including shift work, social distancing, personnel health monitoring and the timely isolation of infected workers — to fight the pandemic at its facilities, as well as securing backup workforce to ensure continuous operation.

Although delisted from the London Stock Exchange in 2018, Cherkizovo maintains good corporate governance standards, with three out of seven directors being independent nonexecutive industry experts. The company is 82.2% owned by the Mikhaylov family, 8% by Grupo Corporativo Fuertes, S.L., 0.5% by management, 6.6% are held as treasury shares and 2.8% remain in free float on the Moscow Exchange.

Cherkizovo's B1 CFR reflects its (1) relatively modest size by international standards; (2) susceptibility to volatility in commodity prices and a number of industry-specific event risks, including biological risks, trade restrictions and government policies; and (3) concentration on Russia's domestic market, with currently limited export opportunities. Moody's positively acknowledges Cherkizovo's proven ability to withstand market downcycles, supported by its (1) leading market position in its home country; (2) diversified meat product output, with a portfolio of well-known domestic brands; (3) developed distribution network that covers the most densely populated European part of Russia; (4) increasing vertical integration, with around 30% self-sufficiency in grain; and (5) well-invested, high-margin poultry and pork production facilities. The rating also incorporates Cherkizovo's established access to the Government of Russia's (Baa3 stable) financial support for agricultural businesses, which continues to contribute to the stability of the company's financial results. The company's gradual shift to longer-term bank funding and its strong relationship with state-owned banks provide additional support to its rating.

Moody's expects Cherkizovo to generate operating cash flow of at least RUB13 billion in 2020. Together with the available committed backup liquidity of around RUB32 billion and cash balances of more than RUB10.0 billion as of the end of March 2020, this cash flow should allow the company to comfortably refinance its debt maturities and partially fund its capital spending over the next 18 months. Cherkizovo has already curtailed its investment programme for the current year and may trim it further if need be. The dividend policy, which envisages distribution of 50% of net income, can also be adjusted downwards to strengthen liquidity. Cherkizovo maintains a relatively large share of short-term working capital financing, which supports its operating cycle and is partially subsidised by the government.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook on Cherkizovo's B1 CFR is stable reflecting Moody's expectation that the company will sustain its adjusted leverage metrics within the guidance range for the current rating category amid weakening market conditions, and will maintain adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Cherkizovo's rating could be upgraded if the company demonstrated a track record of a conservative financial policy, with adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3.0x and EBITA/interest coverage above 4.0x on a sustained basis, as well as robust liquidity.

Conversely, Cherkizovo's rating could be downgraded if its adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably rose above 4.0x and EBITA/interest fell below 2.5x because of a more aggressive financial policy, or a material weakening in operating results, as well as deterioration in the company's liquidity profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Cherkizovo Group, PJSC (Cherkizovo) is Russia's leading meat products manufacturer, ranking first in overall meat and poultry production. The company operates eight meat-processing plants, seven full-cycle poultry and 16 integrated pork production facilities, as well as nine combined fodder production plants. Cherkizovo's vertically integrated model is complemented by the in-house grain production in its own land plots of around 290,000 hectares, grain storage facilities and a distribution network covering most of the European part of Russia and, since end-2018, Siberia. In the 12 months ended 31 December 2019, Cherkizovo's consolidated revenue and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA amounted to the equivalent of around $1.9 billion and $292 million, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Julia Pribytkova

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Denis Perevezentsev, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

