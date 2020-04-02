Moody's affirms Chevron's Aa2 rating; outlook remains stable

New York, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Chevron Corporation's (Chevron) ratings, including its Aa2 senior unsecured and Prime-1 short term ratings. The rating outlook for Chevron remains stable.

"Chevron entered this severe downturn in oil prices and downstream earnings with the strongest credit metrics of its major oil company peer group," commented Pete Speer, Moody's Senior Vice President. "While its credit metrics will be weak and it will likely take on additional debt in this downturn, we believe the company can fully restore its metrics in the eventual recovery."

RATINGS RATIONALE

Chevron's cash flow based credit metrics will significantly weaken given the large drop in oil prices and continued weakness in natural gas prices in international markets. The company's downstream and chemicals earnings will also be weak because of the coronavirus' effect on petroleum products and chemicals demand. Chevron has significantly cut capital spending and suspended share repurchases to support its balance sheet, but the company will still have significant negative free cash flow and increased debt balances in 2020 under our base commodity price and low case price assumptions. If low prices persist into 2021 as envisioned in Moody's low case, then negative free cash flow will persist but at a lower rate.

However, Moody's forecasts that Chevron can generate sufficient free cash flow in 2021 or in 2022 when commodity prices are expected to recover under either price case to largely repay the incremental debt and restore its metrics to levels very supportive of its existing Aa2 rating. Consequently the ratings have been affirmed with a stable outlook.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The integrated oil and gas sector will be one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the limited impact on Chevron's credit quality of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the company's resilience to a period of low oil prices.

Chevron's Aa2 rating incorporates its large scale and globally integrated operations, diversified upstream reserves portfolio and demonstrated ability to replace reserves and grow production at competitive costs. The company benefits from its profitable downstream and chemicals operations, that provide some countercyclical benefits to its upstream business. Chevron follows conservative financial policies, as demonstrated by the company substantially reducing debt since the downturn of 2015-16, providing it with the strongest financial leverage metrics of its peer group entering 2020. Like its peers, Chevron faces the ongoing challenge to replace its reserves and the accompanying capital intensity, but the company's ability to sustain and grow its production and reserves at good returns through shorter-cycle onshore shale and other development projects is among the best in the highly rated integrated major peer group.

Environmental considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for Chevron are primarily related to potential carbon dioxide regulations, but also include natural and man-made hazards. Other social risks are primarily related to demographic and societal trends and responsible production. These risks could influence regional moves towards less carbon-intensive sources of energy, which could reduce demand for oil, gas and refined products. Chevron is exposed to litigation risk, which is an event risk related to climate change. Future laws and regulations that could accelerate the pace of energy transition or changes in technology that affect demand for hydrocarbons represent a material and growing risk for the company. These risks also add to corporate governance considerations with respect to financial strategy and risk management. A strong financial position and low financial leverage are important characteristics for managing these environmental and social risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Chevron's outlook could be changed to negative or the ratings downgraded if very low oil prices persist for longer than expected with a more tepid recovery in both commodity prices and refined products demand. This could result in higher debt levels and a more durable negative effect on Chevron's credit profile.

A positive rating action is unlikely given the very negative industry conditions. In order to consider a ratings upgrade, Chevron will have to continue to reduce its operating and reserve replacement costs so that it can fully fund its dividend and the capital investment necessary to replace reserves with modest production growth at a lower oil price. The company's resilience to heightened commodity price volatility would have to be further strengthened given the longer term uncertainties arising from energy transition.

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Chevron Canada Funding Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Chevron Capital U.S.A. Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Chevron Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Chevron Funding Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Texaco Capital Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: California Municipal Finance Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Aa2

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: California Statewide Communities Dev. Auth.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Aa2

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Chevron Canada Funding Company

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Aa2

..Issuer: Chevron Capital U.S.A. Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Aa2

..Issuer: Chevron Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa2

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Aa2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Aa2

..Issuer: Chevron Funding Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Aa2

..Issuer: Jackson (County of) MS

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Aa2

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: Mississippi Business Finance Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Aa2

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: Mississippi Development Bank

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Aa2

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Texaco Capital Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Aa2

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Chevron Corporation is headquartered in San Ramon, California and is among the world's largest integrated oil and gas companies.

