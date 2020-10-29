info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Chicago, IL's GO and related ratings, revises outlook to negative

29 Oct 2020

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Ba1 rating on the City of Chicago, IL's outstanding general obligation (GO) unlimited tax bonds, the Ba1 rating on outstanding motor fuel tax revenue bonds, the Baa2 rating on outstanding water revenue bonds, the Baa2 rating on outstanding senior lien sewer revenue bonds and the Baa3 rating on outstanding junior lien sewer revenue bonds. Concurrently, Moody's revised the outlook on all of the ratings to negative from stable. As of the close of fiscal 2019, the city's rated debt was comprised of $3.7 billion in GO bonds, $245 million in motor fuel tax revenue bonds and $2.3 billion in water and sewer revenue bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 rating on Chicago's GO bonds balances the city's still healthy liquidity with an expectation that rising fixed costs, largely stemming from the need to address underfunded pensions, will present persistent budgetary challenges for years to come. The city has the legal ability to raise revenue from its massive economic base, but there are practical limitations, and expenditure flexibility is narrow given the city's unusually large pension burden. Another factor is that Chicago's revenue base is shared with other large governments, and must support the high debt and pension burdens of, most notably, Chicago Public Schools (CPS, B1 stable) and Cook County (A2 stable). This overlapping leverage could further constrain the city's ability to continue addressing budgetary challenges with new revenue, especially as organic revenue growth may be slow in the wake of the pandemic.

The Ba1 rating on Chicago's motor fuel tax bonds is capped at the rating on the city's GO bonds because of a lack of legal separation of the pledged revenues from the city's general operations. The rating is also capped at one notch below the rating on the State of Illinois' (Baa3 negative) GO bonds because the pledged revenues are subject to state budgetary appropriation. These factors constrain the rating despite sound coverage.

The Baa2 ratings on Chicago's water revenue and senior lien sewer revenue bonds closely aligns with the rating on the city's GO bonds to reflect the position of the utilities as city departments with revenues that flow through the city. The departments are governed by the mayor and the city council, who have the authority to establish rates. The exposure of the water and sewer bonds to the city's credit challenges is the primary factor constraining the ratings at Baa2 despite otherwise strong attributes of the systems, including sound debt service coverage and steady investment in capital supported by recent rate increases. The water rating also considers plentiful water supply, while the sewer rating considers ample treatment capacity.The Baa3 rating on junior lien sewer bonds is positioned one notch lower than the rating on the senior lien bonds given the subordination of the pledge.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The economic and fiscal consequences of the coronavirus crisis are a key driver for this rating action.

RATING OUTLOOK

The change in the outlook to negative from stable reflects the expectation that the sudden and substantial decline in certain economically sensitive revenue will intensify the city's challenge to reduce the persistent structural gap between revenue and expenses. Any negative variances arising from the uncertain operating environment could intensify and prolong the challenge. The city's high and growing leverage from debt and pensions will also continue to weigh on its credit profile.

The negative outlooks on the city's motor fuel tax bonds, water revenue bonds and sewer revenue bonds mirror the negative outlook on Chicago's GO bonds given the linkages among the ratings.

- GO: Ability to maintain strong reserves without weakening the debt profile amid declines in economically sensitive revenues in fiscal 2021 and rising pension costs in fiscal 2022

- GO: Moderation of the city's pension burden arising from robust economic and revenue growth or strong pension asset performance

- Motor fuel tax: Upward movement in the ratings on the GO bonds of the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois

- Motor fuel tax: Reduced risk of non-appropriation by the State of Illinois

- Water and sewer revenue: Upward movement in the rating on Chicago's GO bonds

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- GO: Widening of structural gap between revenue and expenditures that increases the likelihood that reserves will decline or debt will increase

- GO: Heightened risk of pension systems transitioning to pay-as-you-go funding structure, or material growth in unfunded pension burden

- Motor fuel tax: A downgrade of the ratings on the GO bonds of the city or of the State of Illinois

- Motor fuel tax: Substantial declines in motor fuel tax collections and reduced coverage

- Water and sewer revenue: Significantly narrowed liquidity and debt service coverage, or substantial growth in leverage of net revenue

- Water and sewer revenue: Downgrade of the rating on city's GO bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

Chicago's GO bonds are secured by the city's full faith and credit pledge and are payable from all available revenues including a tax levy unlimited as to rate or amount.

Chicago's motor fuel tax revenue bonds are secured by a senior lien on 75% of the city's annual allocation of state motor fuel taxes plus other pledged revenue primarily consisting of licensing fees collected from tour boats operating on the Chicago River.

Outstanding water revenue bonds are secured by a lien on revenue, net of operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses, of Chicago's water enterprise. The bonds that are currently outstanding were originally issued as second lien bonds. However, following a defeasance in 2019 and closing of the senior lien, the bonds now have a priority claim on revenues.

Outstanding sewer revenue bonds are secured by either a senior lien or second lien on revenue, net of O&M expenses, of Chicago's sewer enterprise.

PROFILE

The City of Chicago's estimated population of 2.7 million makes it the third most populous city in the US. City services include public safety, public works and general governmental functions. The city's enterprise operations include water, sewer (collection only) and two major airports.

Chicago's water and sewer systems are business enterprises of the city. The water system treats water from Lake Michigan and distributes it to an estimated 5.3 million people, both within the city and in 125 nearby suburban communities. The sewer system collects and transmits wastewater within a 230 square mile area that primarily encompasses the city itself. Chicago's sewer enterprise does not treat or dispose of wastewater.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the revenue ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. The principal methodology used in the special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Levett
Lead Analyst
Regional PFG Chicago
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
100 N Riverside Plaza
Suite 2220
Chicago 60606
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Matthew Butler
Additional Contact
State Ratings
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com