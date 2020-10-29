Moody's affirms Chicago, IL's GO and related ratings, revises outlook to negative

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Ba1 rating on the City of Chicago, IL's outstanding general obligation (GO) unlimited tax bonds, the Ba1 rating on outstanding motor fuel tax revenue bonds, the Baa2 rating on outstanding water revenue bonds, the Baa2 rating on outstanding senior lien sewer revenue bonds and the Baa3 rating on outstanding junior lien sewer revenue bonds. Concurrently, Moody's revised the outlook on all of the ratings to negative from stable. As of the close of fiscal 2019, the city's rated debt was comprised of $3.7 billion in GO bonds, $245 million in motor fuel tax revenue bonds and $2.3 billion in water and sewer revenue bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 rating on Chicago's GO bonds balances the city's still healthy liquidity with an expectation that rising fixed costs, largely stemming from the need to address underfunded pensions, will present persistent budgetary challenges for years to come. The city has the legal ability to raise revenue from its massive economic base, but there are practical limitations, and expenditure flexibility is narrow given the city's unusually large pension burden. Another factor is that Chicago's revenue base is shared with other large governments, and must support the high debt and pension burdens of, most notably, Chicago Public Schools (CPS, B1 stable) and Cook County (A2 stable). This overlapping leverage could further constrain the city's ability to continue addressing budgetary challenges with new revenue, especially as organic revenue growth may be slow in the wake of the pandemic.

The Ba1 rating on Chicago's motor fuel tax bonds is capped at the rating on the city's GO bonds because of a lack of legal separation of the pledged revenues from the city's general operations. The rating is also capped at one notch below the rating on the State of Illinois' (Baa3 negative) GO bonds because the pledged revenues are subject to state budgetary appropriation. These factors constrain the rating despite sound coverage.

The Baa2 ratings on Chicago's water revenue and senior lien sewer revenue bonds closely aligns with the rating on the city's GO bonds to reflect the position of the utilities as city departments with revenues that flow through the city. The departments are governed by the mayor and the city council, who have the authority to establish rates. The exposure of the water and sewer bonds to the city's credit challenges is the primary factor constraining the ratings at Baa2 despite otherwise strong attributes of the systems, including sound debt service coverage and steady investment in capital supported by recent rate increases. The water rating also considers plentiful water supply, while the sewer rating considers ample treatment capacity.The Baa3 rating on junior lien sewer bonds is positioned one notch lower than the rating on the senior lien bonds given the subordination of the pledge.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The economic and fiscal consequences of the coronavirus crisis are a key driver for this rating action.

RATING OUTLOOK

The change in the outlook to negative from stable reflects the expectation that the sudden and substantial decline in certain economically sensitive revenue will intensify the city's challenge to reduce the persistent structural gap between revenue and expenses. Any negative variances arising from the uncertain operating environment could intensify and prolong the challenge. The city's high and growing leverage from debt and pensions will also continue to weigh on its credit profile.

The negative outlooks on the city's motor fuel tax bonds, water revenue bonds and sewer revenue bonds mirror the negative outlook on Chicago's GO bonds given the linkages among the ratings.

- GO: Ability to maintain strong reserves without weakening the debt profile amid declines in economically sensitive revenues in fiscal 2021 and rising pension costs in fiscal 2022

- GO: Moderation of the city's pension burden arising from robust economic and revenue growth or strong pension asset performance

- Motor fuel tax: Upward movement in the ratings on the GO bonds of the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois

- Motor fuel tax: Reduced risk of non-appropriation by the State of Illinois

- Water and sewer revenue: Upward movement in the rating on Chicago's GO bonds

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- GO: Widening of structural gap between revenue and expenditures that increases the likelihood that reserves will decline or debt will increase

- GO: Heightened risk of pension systems transitioning to pay-as-you-go funding structure, or material growth in unfunded pension burden

- Motor fuel tax: A downgrade of the ratings on the GO bonds of the city or of the State of Illinois

- Motor fuel tax: Substantial declines in motor fuel tax collections and reduced coverage

- Water and sewer revenue: Significantly narrowed liquidity and debt service coverage, or substantial growth in leverage of net revenue

- Water and sewer revenue: Downgrade of the rating on city's GO bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

Chicago's GO bonds are secured by the city's full faith and credit pledge and are payable from all available revenues including a tax levy unlimited as to rate or amount.

Chicago's motor fuel tax revenue bonds are secured by a senior lien on 75% of the city's annual allocation of state motor fuel taxes plus other pledged revenue primarily consisting of licensing fees collected from tour boats operating on the Chicago River.

Outstanding water revenue bonds are secured by a lien on revenue, net of operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses, of Chicago's water enterprise. The bonds that are currently outstanding were originally issued as second lien bonds. However, following a defeasance in 2019 and closing of the senior lien, the bonds now have a priority claim on revenues.

Outstanding sewer revenue bonds are secured by either a senior lien or second lien on revenue, net of O&M expenses, of Chicago's sewer enterprise.

PROFILE

The City of Chicago's estimated population of 2.7 million makes it the third most populous city in the US. City services include public safety, public works and general governmental functions. The city's enterprise operations include water, sewer (collection only) and two major airports.

Chicago's water and sewer systems are business enterprises of the city. The water system treats water from Lake Michigan and distributes it to an estimated 5.3 million people, both within the city and in 125 nearby suburban communities. The sewer system collects and transmits wastewater within a 230 square mile area that primarily encompasses the city itself. Chicago's sewer enterprise does not treat or dispose of wastewater.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the revenue ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. The principal methodology used in the special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

