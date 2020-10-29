Moody's affirms Chicago Park District, IL's GO at Ba1 and revises outlook to negative

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Ba1 rating on Chicago Park District (CPD), IL's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. Concurrently, the outlook has been revised to negative from stable. As of fiscal 2019, the district had $312 million in rated debt. The pledge supporting the limited tax bonds is limited by the amount of the district's debt service extension base (DSEB), but ultimately secured by an all funds pledge.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 rating on CPD's GO bonds aligns the rating closely to the rating on the City of Chicago's GO debt to reflect the close political and governance relationship with the city and coterminous economic base that supports extensive leverage of overlapping governments. The district's pension burden is moderate but may become more burdensome as the cost to fend off the depletion of plan assets rises. Without material increases in employer plan contributions, which may be even more difficult in the current environment, the system is on pace to deplete its assets within the next decade, forcing the district to finance benefits directly from operations on a pay-go approach. The rating also incorporates the district's large tax base, moderate bonded debt burden and healthy reserve levels despite an expected draw in the current year driven by coronavirus related revenue declines.

The absence of distinction between the Ba1 rating on the district's GOULT debt and GOLT is based upon the presence of an all available funds pledge.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The economic and fiscal consequences of the coronavirus crisis is a key driver for this rating action.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook was revised to negative to mirror the negative outlook on the City of Chicago's GO bonds, reflecting the close political and governance relationship with the park district.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Stabilization or upgrade of the rating on City of Chicago's GO bonds given the two entities' governance ties and conterminous tax base

- Improved pension funding framework that strengthens the plan's funding trajectory without impairing operating reserves and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downward movement in the rating on City of Chicago's GO debt

- Significant increase in overlapping debt and pension leverage

- Substantial reduction in the district's fund balance or liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on outstanding GOULT bonds is secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge and authorization to levy property taxes unlimited as to both rate and amount. The district has also pledged certain alternate revenue to repayment of certain GOULT bonds. The levy can be abated if the district determines that sufficient legally available revenues from other sources have been collected.

CPD's outstanding GOLT DSEB bonds are secured by the authorization to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate but limited by the amount of the district's debt service extension base and any funds legally available for such purpose.

PROFILE

The Chicago Park District was created in 1934 by the Park Consolidation Act. The district is coterminous with the City of Chicago and is the largest municipal park manager in the nation.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

