Moody's affirms Children's Hosp. & Health Sys. Inc.'s, WI Aa3; outlook stable

New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa3 assigned to Children's Hospital and Health System Inc.'s (WI) revenue bonds issued by the Wisconsin Health & Educational Facilities Authority. The outlook remains stable. The action affects approximately $315 million of debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Children's Hospital and Health System's (CHHS) Aa3 expects continuation of strong cashflow margins, fueled by solid demand from strong provider relations and broad reach across the state, that will provide ample coverage of a low debt position. Utilization and revenue measures are expected to continue to grow, following a brief period of lower results due to COVID-19. Good management discipline and detailed planning capabilities, evidenced by a long track record of meeting budgets will also drive CHHS' sturdy financial profile. Though capital spend will remain elevated through 2022, liquidity will be sustained given anticipated ample cash flow. Offsetting considerations include increasing exposure to risk sharing arrangements and heavy dependence on the state's Medicaid program (49%) as well as on the Wisconsin Provider Tax Assessment Revenues.

The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which has resulted in volume and short-term revenue losses. Though the organization's robust margins and healthy liquidity levels prior to COVID-19 and relief funding from the CARES Act have stemmed margin pressures in fiscal 2020, there is a high degree of uncertainty around the potential impact of COVID-19. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that financial performance will remain solid, even with some modest impact from the outbreak, given CHHS' commanding market presence and demand for services. The stable outlook also assumes that the debt position will remain manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant enterprise growth

- Strengthened operating margins

- Sustained balance sheet strength

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material increase in debt that notably weakens debt measures

- Significant and sustained decline of margins that represents a new lower level of performance

- Changes in Medicaid funding, supplemental payments or Provider Tax that is not easily absorbed

- Greater than expected impact on performance from disruptions related to COVID-19

LEGAL SECURITY

General obligation of each member of the Obligated Group, secured by unrestricted receivables. The Obligated Group is comprised of Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Inc. (the Hospital) and Children's Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation, Inc. (the Foundation). The Hospital and the Foundation have a common parent corporation, Children's Hospital and Health System, Inc.. A Master Trust Indenture, dated as of December 1, 2017, allows for a substitution of notes under certain circumstances. MTI requires that on an obligated group basis the annual debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is over 1 times. If the DSCR falls below 1.0 times for two consecutive years and days cash falls below 150 a consultant must be engaged.

The Series 2017 taxable term loan (held by JP Morgan) is secured on parity with outstanding bonds. The taxable loan requires that CHHS meets the above test on an annual basis for rolling quarters.

PROFILE

CHHS ($1.27 billion of revenue in 2019) is Wisconsin's only independent healthcare system dedicated solely to the health and well-being of children. CHHS's Milwaukee campus is located in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, a Milwaukee suburb located five miles west of downtown Milwaukee. The Milwaukee campus is situated on the grounds of the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, Inc. ("MRMC"). CHHS has a regional services approach to expand its reach in Wisconsin. Consistent with this approach, CHHS operates a regional inpatient facility. Children's - Fox Valley is a 42- bed inpatient facility located in Neenah, Wisconsin, approximately 90 miles north of the Milwaukee campus. In addition, CHHS is aligned with more than 1,000 primary and specialty care pediatricians throughout its greater service area.

