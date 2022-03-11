Moody's affirms Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Baa2; outlook remains positive

New York, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 assigned to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, CA (CHLA) on debt issued by the California Health Facilities Financing Authority. CHLA has approximately $438 million of debt outstanding. The outlook remains positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the Baa2 reflects a number of fundamental strengths at CHLA balanced against a very challenging payor mix. Fundamental strengths include an excellent clinical and research reputation across a number of specialties, the organization's important role as a provider of a range of pediatric services in the Los Angeles market ranging from primary care to very complex care, and very strong fundraising that supports ongoing operations, research and construction projects. CHLA has been challenged by volume fluctuations due to Covid that have created hurdles to maintaining appropriately sized operations and staffing. Though these challenges may subside over the next few months as Covid restrictions are lifted, we still expect financial performance in fiscal 2022 to be weaker than prior years.

RATING OUTLOOK

Maintenance of the positive outlook reflects our expectation that although financial performance in fiscal 2022 will be weaker than the last several years due to ongoing volume and staffing challenges brought on by Covid, that as these challenges recede, CHLA will leverage market share gains and prior experience improving core hospital operations to generate stronger and sustained financial performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Return of volume lost due to coronavirus that leads to resumption of normal levels of service

- Maintenance of strong margins, inclusive of provider fee funds - Continued improvement in balance sheet measures, particularly days cash and unrestricted cash to debt

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained contraction in patient volumes and material weakening of financial performance

- Material delay or reduction in funding available to CHLA in approval of next provider fee round - Material weakening of pre-provider fee margins

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge. There is also a mortgage on CHLA's primary acute care facilities that will remain in place so long as the Series 2012A bonds are outstanding. Once the Series 2012A bonds have been defeased, the mortgage pledge will be removed. There is a debt service coverage test of 1.1x (consultant call in); 1.0x (event of default).

PROFILE

CHLA is a nationally recognized pediatric academic medical center, providing high acuity care across a range of specialties, conducting significant research, and operating numerous residency and training programs. It is affiliated with the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California.

