Moody's affirms Children's Hospital's, D.C. (dba Children's National Medical Center, DC) A1; outlook stable

New York, August 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 assigned to Children's Hospital's, D.C. (dba Children's National Medical Center, DC) outstanding debt. Simultaneously, Moody's has affirmed the A1 assigned to Children's National Prince George's County Regional Medical Center's, MD (CNPGCRMC) bonds based on an irrevocable and unconditional guaranty from Children's National Medical Center (CNMC). The outlook is stable. CNMC has approximately $888 million of debt outstanding (including the debt of CNPGCRMC).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A1 on the revenue bonds reflects expectations that debt measures will continue to improve, balance sheet measures will remain at approximately current levels, and operations will moderate in 2022 but then improve incrementally thereafter. The largest source of operating pressure in fiscal 2022, which will carry into 2023, is labor and wages, reflecting an industry wide issue. Also constraining performance is inflationary supply costs and pandemic-related volume disruptions, with demand continuing to rebuild. Other strengths supporting the A1 include its reputation as one of the top children's hospitals in the country; favorable revenue growth; and a strong competitive position in the DC Metro region and beyond. Challenges include wealth and debt measures that remain below industry peers, though liquidity of resources on hand remains good. In addition to outsized leverage, the credit profile will be constrained by a high dependency on Medicaid, which is at risk for cutbacks, intensifying wage issues, and an evolving competitive landscape which includes nearby tertiary level providers who offer pediatric care.

The affirmation of the A1 on the lease-backed bonds issued for Children's National Prince George's County Regional Medical Center's (CNPGCRMC) are based on Children's Hospital's D.C. (Children's National Medical Center) irrevocable and unconditional guaranty to pay the lease payments which are sufficient to pay debt service on the Series 2020A & 2020B lease bonds, if CNPGCRMC fails to pay.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook anticipates that revenue growth will remain strong, debt measures will continue to improve, and unrestricted cash and investments will not materially decline from current levels. The stable outlook also incorporates management's demonstrated ability to achieve solid results despite significant headwinds, and expectations that 2023 operations will remain modest, but begin to rebuild to higher levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Durable strengthening of operating profitability and cash flow that translates to notably improved measures of operating leverage

- Material growth of absolute unrestricted liquidity which translates into measurably stronger debt cushion - Continued enterprise growth - For the lease revenue bonds: an upgrade of Children's rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Operating performance below expectations

- Additional leverage which dilutes related debt metrics - Measurable contraction of unrestricted cash and investments - For the lease revenue bonds: a downgrade of Children's rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The Hospital, Children's National at Walter Reed and the Foundation comprise the Obligated Group. The bonds are secured under an amended and restated Master Trust Indenture (MTI), taking affect with this issuance, by a pledge of gross receipts of the Obligated Group. The Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) may be calculated using the Obligated Group or the Combined Group (which is comprised of all Obligated Group Members and all Restricted Affiliates). The MTI includes a minimum DSCR of 1.1 times. If the DSCR falls below 1.1 times and days cash is below 150 days, a consultant must be engaged. An Event of Default (EOD) will occur if: the DSCR for any two consecutive Fiscal Years is less than 1.0 times, the Combined Group has less than 150 days cash as of the end of such second consecutive Fiscal Year, and the Long-Term Debt to Capitalization of the Combined Group exceeds 66-2/3% as of the end of such second consecutive Fiscal Year.

To unconditionally guaranty the obligations of CNPGCRMC under the Facilities Lease, CNMC entered into a Facilities Lease Guaranty.

PROFILE

Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital Foundation (the Foundation) and their affiliates are wholly-controlled subsidiaries of Children's National Medical Center (CNMC). The Hospital, known as the Sheikh Zayed Campus, owns and operates a pediatric, acute care and teaching hospital in northwest Washington, D.C. with 323 licensed beds, including a 66 neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) beds. The Sheikh Zayed Campus is on land leased from the Washington Hospital Center, which is a part of MedStar Health (the land lease runs through 2069). In addition to the Sheikh Zayed Campus, the Hospital operates several health and outpatient centers in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area and contracts with several adult acute care hospitals within the Mid-Atlantic region to provide certain specialty pediatric services otherwise unavailable in their respective communities. In September 2019, Children's National combined with HSC Health Care System (HSC) and became the sole corporate member of HSC. HSC is a non-profit healthcare system located in the District. Its operations include a pediatric sub-acute care specialty hospital, outpatient therapy center, skilled nursing facility, home health services and a special needs health plan.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the revenue ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. The principal methodology used in the lease revenue ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. An additional methodology used in the lease revenue ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Beth Wexler

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

