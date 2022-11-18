Moody's affirms China Bohai Bank's Baa3 deposit ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa3 long-term deposit ratings of China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. (China Bohai Bank). Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba3 and Adjusted BCA of ba3.

The rating outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of China Bohai Bank's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's financial profile will remain largely stable and the willingness and capacity of the Government of China (A1 stable) to support the bank will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

China Bohai Bank faces cyclical pressure on its asset quality from China's slower economic growth, the correction in the property market and business disruptions from the lingering coronavirus pandemic. However, these risks are partially tempered by its de-risking efforts to reduce its loan exposure to high-risk sectors and investment exposure to shadow banking products in recent years. China Bohai Bank's ba3 BCA also reflects its strained profitability, moderate capitalization and stable liquidity.

Moody's does not expect a significant deterioration in the bank's asset quality over the next 12-18 months because of its efforts in de-risking its lending and investment portfolio. The slower loan and asset growth compared with its rated peers indicates a shift of strategic focus on quality development from scale expansion. The 12-month loan growth has decelerated to 1.1% as of 30 June 2022, much lower than 7.6% in 2021 and 25.3% in 2020. The bank's loans to corporate real estate sector, as a percentage of gross loans, and investment in trust plan and asset management products have materially declined over the recent years. The bank's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio has been in the range of 1.75%-1.80% since 2019 as the bank wrote off its impaired loans. That said, its NPL coverage ratio has declined since 2019 but stabilized at 130%-140% in 2021 and the first half of 2022.

Moody's expects the bank's profitability to remain modest because of still-low asset yields over the next 12-18 months. Its asset yield has been lower compared with many of its joint stock commercial bank (JSCB) peers', because of its de-risking efforts to reduce high-yield but high-risky assets. The bank's annualized return on average assets declined to 0.54% in the first half of 2022 from 0.72% a year earlier. Nevertheless, the magnitude of decline will likely moderate over the next 12-18 months due to the low base and lowering interbank funding costs.

Moody's expects China Bohai Bank's capital level, as measured by its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET-1) ratio, to stay at 8.0%-9.0% over the next 12 to 18 months, because the bank's slower risk-weighted asset growth will mitigate the strain brought by its moderate internal capital generation capability.

Moody's expects the bank's liquidity profile to remain stable at a moderate level over the next 12 to 18 months. Given its relatively small deposit franchise, market funds will continue to form an important part of China Bohai Bank's funding at 35-40% of tangible banking assets. That said, the gap between its market funding and liquid assets will likely narrow if the bank effectively grows its deposit base.

China Bohai Bank's rating is based on China's Moderate+ Banking System Macro Profile. The bank's ba3 Adjusted BCA does not incorporate any affiliate support. Given China does not have an operational resolution regime, Moody's applies its basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating China Bohai Bank's debt securities.

Moody's assessment of a very high probability of government support for China Bohai Bank is underpinned by (1) the bank's status as the only national JSCB incorporated in Tianjin; (2) its strong government ownership, as reflected by its 50.45% stake held by various central state-owned and Tianjin government-owned entities; (3) the bank being regulated by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission at the national level as a JSCB, despite its moderate market share. In addition, China Bohai Bank, as Tianjin's largest state-owned financial institution, is a flagship company under the government's plan to further develop and strengthen Tianjin's financial services industry, which signifies its systemic importance. As a result, China Bohai Bank's deposit ratings, Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) and Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment are uplifted by three notches to Baa3, Baa3 and Baa3(cr), respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There could be upward pressure on China Bohai Bank's deposit rating should (1) the Chinese government's capability, as reflected in the Chinese government's senior unsecured rating, to support the bank strengthens, or (2) the bank's BCA is raised.

Moody's could raise China Bohai Bank's BCA if the bank's (1) profitability improves, with a return on average assets consistently higher than 0.8%; (2) reliance on market funds declines, with the ratio of market funds / tangible banking assets consistently lower than liquid banking assets / tangible banking assets; or (3) capitalization improves, with CET-1 ratio consistently higher than 9.5%.

China Bohai Bank's deposit ratings could come under pressure if support from the Chinese government weakens or if the bank's BCA is lowered.

Moody's could lower China Bohai Bank's BCA if the bank's operating environment weakens significantly, for example, if China's economic growth moderates further or macro leverage rises, and thus, exerting pressure on the bank's asset quality.

Moody's could also lower the bank's BCA if (1) its asset quality weakens significantly, with NPL ratio consistently above 3.0%; (2) its liquidity position weakens significantly, with the ratio of market funds / tangible banking assets consistently higher than liquid banking assets / tangible banking assets; or (3) capitalization declines, with CET-1 ratio consistently lower than 7.5%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tianjin, China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. reported total assets of RMB1,662 billion and total shareholders' equity of RMB109 billion as of 30 June 2022.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Yan Li, +86 (10) 6319-6561.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

..Issuer: China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd.

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ba3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ba3

....Short-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-3(cr)

....Long-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Baa3(cr)

....Short-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed P-3

....Long-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed Baa3

....Short-Term Deposit Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed P-3

....Long-Term Deposit Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed Baa3, outlook remains stable

....Long-Term Senior Unsecured MTN Program (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed (P)Baa3

....Other Short-Term MTN Program (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed (P)P-3

....Outlook remains stable

..Issuer: China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch

....Short-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-3(cr)

....Long-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Baa3(cr)

....Short-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed P-3

....Long-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed Baa3

....Long-Term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed (P)Baa3

....Other Short-Term MTN Program (Local and Foreign Currency), affirmed (P)P-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), affirmed Baa3, outlook remains stable

....Outlook remains stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Huan Helen Zhang

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Chen Huang

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

