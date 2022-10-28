Moody's affirms China Cinda AMC's and China Orient AMC's A3/P-2 ratings; changes outlooks to negative from stable

Hong Kong, October 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3/P-2 local currency and foreign currency long-term and short-term issuer ratings of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. (China Cinda AMC) and China Orient Asset Management Co., Ltd. (China Orient AMC).

Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on the companies' backed senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) programs by their offshore subsidiaries and on the backed senior unsecured notes issued by Charming Light Investments Ltd.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed China Cinda AMC's ba2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and China Orient AMC's ba3 BCA, as well as China Cinda AMC's B1(hyb) foreign currency preferred stock rating.

However, Moody's has changed the entity-level outlooks on China Cinda AMC, China Orient AMC and their offshore debt-issuing subsidiaries to negative from stable.

A list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change to negative from stable reflects (1) the deterioration so far seen in the operating environment of Chinese distressed asset management companies (AMCs); and (2) Moody's expectation that the companies' asset quality, profitability and therefore capitalization could weaken given their exposure to the property sector, whose outlook remains negative because of weak sales and heightened default risk among property developers; and from their other exposures due to the economic slowdown in China.

Operating environment score of Chinese distressed AMCs

Moody's has lowered the operating environment score of Chinese distressed AMCs to B1 from Ba3, mainly to reflect weakening industry stability due to higher levels of performance volatility, event risk that the AMCs will likely face, and increased product risks, in light of the companies' significant exposures to the Chinese property market.

Large state-owned distressed AMCs face higher performance volatility stemming from their credit exposures and financial investments. In particular, their restructuring distressed asset business, through which they gain a fixed return by entering into a restructuring agreement with the original creditors and debtors, have substantial exposure to property developers. Although most of these credit exposures are at the project level and are collateralized with low loan-to-value ratios, such distressed AMCs will see higher impairment losses if property transaction volumes and property prices remain weak. In addition, these companies also provide financing to corporates undergoing restructuring at lower credit curve in other sectors.

Furthermore, these AMCs hold equity investments under their distressed asset management business, whose fair value is sensitive to stock market fluctuations and would be pressured by China's weak economic growth.

For China Cinda AMC and China Orient AMC, Moody's has applied an operating environment score of Ba3, considering the B1 operating environment score of Chinese distressed AMCs and the two companies' diversified business models with assets in banking, insurance, leasing and securities brokerage businesses which have better industry risk.

For China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Baa2 negative), China Great Wall Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Baa1 negative, baseline credit assessment b1), Shaanxi Financial Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Baa3 stable) and Guangzhou Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Baa3 stable), the change in the operating environment score to B1 from Ba3 does not affect their standalone assessments and as we maintain the same support assumptions, and therefore does not have impact to their ratings.

China Cinda AMC

The affirmation of China Cinda AMC's A3/P-2 issuer ratings and ba2 BCA considers the company's (1) strengthened capital adequacy, (2) better asset quality than its peers, and (3) strong liquidity. It also considers the very high level of support from, and very high level of dependence on, the Chinese government (A1 stable) under Moody's Joint-Default Analysis approach for government-related issuers, due to its ownership structure and strategic importance, which result in a five-notch uplift from its ba2 BCA.

Moody's expects high impairment charges will continue to strain China Cinda AMC's profitability because of the property market correction and macroeconomic pressure. China Cinda AMC reported reduced profit over the past two years, mainly because of higher impairment charges and fair value changes to its investments. The ratio of impaired restructured distressed assets increased to 7.6% as of the end of June 2022 from 4.8% as of the end of 2021, resulting in a 32.6% drop in its net profits attributable to the shareholders of the parent company in the first half of 2022.

Nevertheless, China Cinda AMC has shown better asset quality and risk management control, maintaining lower level of impaired assets compared with its peers. In addition, the company's banking subsidiary, Nanyang Commercial Bank, Ltd. (A3 stable, baseline credit assessment baa2), contributes to its solid credit profile and stable performance.

China Cinda AMC has modest capital adequacy which the company gradually built up via internal capital generation and slower assets growth over the past few years, resulting in its Moody's calculated tangible common equity (TCE)/tangible managed assets (TMA) ratio, on a group consolidated basis, increased to 8.9% as of the end of June 2022 from 7.4% as of the end of 2018.

China Cinda AMC mainly relies on wholesale funds to support its asset base, but Moody's expects the company to maintain large amounts of credit lines from commercial banks to support its liquidity, given its state-owned background.

The B1(hyb) rating of China Cinda AMC's preferred stock is positioned two notches below China Cinda AMC's BCA of ba2, reflecting (1) Moody's standard notching guidance for preference securities with loss triggered at the point of non-viability (PONV) on a contractual basis and with a non-cumulative dividend deferral option; and (2) Moody's assumption that Chinese authorities or the government is likely to exhaust other remedies before declaring China Cinda AMC to be non-viable.

China's Ministry of Finance owned 58% of the company as of the end of June 2022. In addition, Moody's expects China Cinda AMC, like other state-owned AMCs, will continue to play a strategic role in helping China's financial institutions and nonfinancial corporations dispose their distressed assets.

China Orient AMC

The affirmation of China Orient AMC's A3/P-2 issuer ratings considers the company's (1) stable capital adequacy, and (2) strong liquidity. It also considers the very high level of support from, and very high level of dependence on, the Chinese government under Moody's Joint-Default Analysis approach for government-related issuers, due to the company's ownership structure and strategic importance, which result in a six-notch uplift from its ba3 BCA.

Moody's expects high impairment charges will continue to strain China Orient AMC's profitability because of the property market correction and macroeconomic pressure. China Orient AMC reported reduced profit over the past two years, with its annualized Moody's-adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) declining to 0.20% in 1H 2022 from 0.67% in 2021 and 0.92% in 2020 because of higher impairment charges and the lackluster performance of its subsidiary Bank of Dalian.

China Orient AMC is also facing higher asset quality risks in its credit exposures. In particular, the company has substantial exposure to property developers from its restructuring distressed asset management business.

Nevertheless, China Orient AMC has maintained its TCE/TMA ratio at around 8% via internal capital generation and slower assets growth, which provides some buffers for the potential impairment charges and asset quality deterioration.

China Orient AMC mainly relies on wholesale funds to support its asset base, but Moody's expects the company to maintain large amounts of credit lines from commercial banks to support its liquidity, given its state-owned background.

China's Ministry of Finance owned 72% of the company as of the end of 2021. In addition, Moody's expects China Orient AMC, like other state-owned AMCs, will continue to play a strategic role in helping China's financial institutions and nonfinancial corporations dispose their distressed assets.

Guaranteed medium-term note (MTN) program ratings of China Cinda AMC and China Orient AMC

China Cinda Finance (2015) II Limited, China Cinda Finance (2017) II Limited and United Wealth Development Ltd.

The notes to be issued under the MTN programs established by China Cinda Finance (2015) II Limited and China Cinda Finance (2017) II Limited will be guaranteed by China Cinda AMC.

The notes to be issued under the MTN programs established by United Wealth Development Ltd. will be guaranteed by China Orient AMC.

The guarantee on the bonds constitutes a direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligation of China Cinda AMC or China Orient AMC. Obligations under the guarantees will at all times rank at least pari passu with China Cinda AMC's or China Orient AMC's present and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations. Therefore, the (P)A3/(P)P-2 MTN program ratings of China Cinda Finance (2015) II Limited and China Cinda Finance (2017) II Limited are at the same level as China Cinda AMC's A3/P-2 issuer ratings; and the (P)A3/(P)P-2 MTN program ratings of United Wealth Development Ltd. are at the same level as China Orient AMC's A3/P-2 issuer ratings.

Keepwell bond and MTN program ratings of China Orient AMC

Charming Light Investments Ltd.

The notes issued under the MTN program established by Charming Light Investments Ltd. are guaranteed by China Orient Asset Mgmnt (Int'l) Hldg Ltd (Orient International) (both herein referred to as the offshore platform of China Orient AMC) and supported by China Orient Asset Management Co., Ltd.'s keepwell deeds.

The (P)Baa1/(P)P-2 backed senior unsecured MTN program ratings and the Baa1 and Baa1(hyb) long-term backed senior unsecured debt ratings of Charming Light Investments Ltd. incorporate (1) Orient International's ba3 standalone assessment and (2) a five-notch uplift based on a very high level of support from the Chinese government, via China Orient AMC, in times of need.

The ba3 standalone assessment reflects Orient International's high asset-quality pressure and deteriorating profitability, offset by the company's relatively moderate capital adequacy and liquidity position.

Moody's assumption of a very high level of indirect government support for the offshore platform of China Orient AMC via its onshore parent, China Orient AMC, considers (1) the offshore platform's full ownership by its parent; (2) its roles as the parent's primary overseas subsidiary for investment holdings and fundraising; (3) the parent's commitments in the keepwell and liquidity support deed and deed of asset purchase undertaking to ensure the offshore platform's solvency and provide support in times of need; and (4) China Orient AMC's systemic importance. A failure by the China Orient AMC to support the offshore platform would result in significant business, operational and reputational risks for China Orient AMC.

The one-notch difference between China Orient AMC's A3 long-term issuer rating and the offshore platform's MTN and bond ratings reflects Moody's view that keepwell deeds are different from an explicit guarantee in terms of the nature of judgment and procedures of enforcement.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

China Cinda AMC's and China Orient AMC's ESG Credit Impact Score are CIS-3 (moderately negative). Their Governance Issuer Profile Scores are G-3 (moderately negative) and G-4 (high negative) respectively, reflecting the moderate and high impact of governance risks on their current ratings. The companies' consistently higher leverage than that of many finance companies reflects Moody's view that they face high risks in financial strategy and risk management. However, their very high level of government support mitigates these companies' ESG risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

China Cinda AMC

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of China Cinda AMC's ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could return China Cinda AMC's outlook to stable if the central government strengthens its support for the company, including capital support, as the companies assume greater strategic importance; or the company maintains its BCA at the current level.

China Cinda AMC's BCA will remain unchanged if the company continues to strengthen its capital adequacy, such that its TCE/TMA stays above 10%; it significantly increases the proportion of long-term funding in its funding mix; and it maintains resilient profitability and asset quality during the current nonperforming loan (NPL) cycle.

Moody's could downgrade China Cinda AMC's ratings if support from the central government weakens because the company undertakes more non-core activities and competition increases, thereby weakening its strategic importance; or the company's BCA deteriorates significantly.

China Cinda AMC's BCA could be lowered if the company's asset quality, profitability or capital base worsens, and its TCE/TMA falls below 8.5%; its funding and liquidity deteriorate; or it fails to meet the minimum regulatory requirements on capital adequacy and leverage ratios.

China Orient AMC

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of China Orient AMC's ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could return China Orient AMC's outlook to stable if the central government strengthens its support for the company, including capital support, as the companies assume greater strategic importance; or the company maintains its BCA at the current level.

China Orient AMC's BCA will remain unchanged if the company improves its asset quality and profitability; it strengthens its capital position, with its TCE/TMA remaining above 8% on a sustained basis; it reduces its credit concentration risk in the real estate sector; and Bank of Dalian's asset quality and profitability improve.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade China Orient AMC's ratings if the company's financial metrics further weaken, resulting in a downgrade of its BCA; or the government's support for the company significantly weakens.

China Orient AMC's BCA could be lowered if the company's asset quality or capital base worsens, with its TCE/TMA below 8%; it reports significant losses; its funding and liquidity deteriorate; or it fails to meet the minimum regulatory requirements on capital adequacy and leverage ratios.

Offshore debt-issuing subsidiaries

Moody's could return the outlooks on the offshore debt-issuing subsidiaries to stable if the outlooks on their parent companies return to stable.

Moody's could downgrade Charming Light Investments Ltd.'s program and bond ratings if China Orient AMC's long-term issuer rating is downgraded; or if Moody's assesses that China Orient AMC's ability and willingness to support its overseas subsidiaries have weakened.

The principal methodologies used in rating China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd., China Cinda Finance (2015) II Limited, China Cinda Finance (2017) II Limited, China Orient Asset Management Co., Ltd. and United Wealth Development Ltd. were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. The principal methodology used in rating Charming Light Investments Ltd. was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Beijing, China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. reported consolidated assets of RMB1,541.3 billion as of the end of June 2022.

Headquartered in Beijing, China Orient Asset Management Co., Ltd. reported consolidated assets of RMB1,243.1 billion as of the end of June 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd.

- Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed at ba2

- Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed at A3

- Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed at P-2

- Long-term Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Preferred Stock (Foreign Currency), Affirmed at B1 (hyb)

- Entity-level outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

Issuer: China Cinda Finance (2015) II Limited

- Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed at (P)A3

- Backed Other Short-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed at (P)P-2

- Entity-level outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

Issuer: China Cinda Finance (2017) II Limited

- Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed at (P)A3

- Backed Other Short-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed at (P)P-2

- Entity-level outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

Issuer: China Orient Asset Management Co., Ltd.

- Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba3

- Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed at A3

- Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed at P-2

- Entity-level outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: United Wealth Development Ltd.

- Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed at (P)A3

- Backed Other Short-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed at (P)P-2

- Entity-level outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: Charming Light Investments Ltd.

- Backed Other Short-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed at (P)P-2

- Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed at (P)Baa1

- Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed at Baa1 (hyb)

- Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed at Baa1

- Entity-level outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

