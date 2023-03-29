Moody's affirms China Everbright Limited's Baa3/P-3 ratings; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the local currency and foreign currency long-term and short-term issuer ratings of China Everbright Limited at Baa3/P-3. In addition, Moody's has affirmed the Baa3(hyb) foreign currency long-term rating of China Everbright Limited's senior unsecured perpetual notes.

At the same time, Moody's has lowered the company's standalone assessment to B1 from Ba3.

The entity-level outlook on China Everbright Limited remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows China Everbright Limited's results announcement on 17 March 2023, including a HKD7.7 billion net loss in 2022, mainly because of (1) a HKD8.6 billion unrealized loss on unlisted investment projects, the listed equity investment projects yet to be exited, and the investments in the secondary market funds, driven by sluggish capital markets; and (2) HKD2.1 billion impairment losses on investments in associates, inventories, and advances to customers among others. In addition, there were HKD4.5 billion of other comprehensive losses, mainly due to the effects of foreign currency conversion.

The affirmation of China Everbright Limited's Baa3/P-3 issuer ratings considers the very high level of affiliate and indirect government support the company will likely receive via China Everbright Group (the group) and the group's largest subsidiary, China Everbright Bank Company Limited (Baa2 stable, Baseline Credit Assessment: ba2), when needed. The very high level of support is based on China Everbright Limited's strategic importance to, and linkages with the group, as indicated by the group's 49.7% indirect ownership in China Everbright Limited. China Everbright Limited is a key offshore investment holding company for the group, holding 20.7% share in Everbright Securities Company Limited (Baa3 stable) and 2.9% share in China Everbright Bank as of the end of 2022. A failure by the group to support the company, in times of need, would raise significant reputational risks for the group. Therefore, the company's Baa3 issuer rating incorporates four notches of uplift.

The lowering of the standalone assessment reflects a continued weakening of the company's financial flexibility; further deterioration in its profitability and revenue stability in the second half of 2022 and a decline in the resilience of its assets under management (AUM). While the unrealized investment loss and the effects of foreign currency conversion have no direct cash flow impact on the company, its shareholders' equity decreased 27% to HKD34.5 billion in 2022. The company's debt-to-Moody's adjusted EBITDA rose to above 28.0x in 2022, which is a very high level. The company has maintained stable AUM growth during 2017-21, but the level fell 19% to HKD165 billion in 2022, primarily due to the depreciation of the renminbi, as well as the fund redemption and net asset value decline of secondary market funds. For primary market funds, which represent over 70% of the company's AUM as of the end of 2022, the retention rate remained good due to a lock-up period, but the replacement rate declined due to a challenging fundraising environment.

Nevertheless, the company maintained a stable liquidity pool with HKD8.2 billion of cash and approximately HKD12 billion of undrawn bank facilities as of the end of 2022, amounting to 41% of its total liabilities (including perpetual notes). Moody's does not expect the company's bank borrowings or credit lines to be significantly impacted by its weakened financial ratios following the net loss, as lenders have provided forbearance. China Everbright Limited's shareholdings in Everbright Securities and China Everbright Bank also generated stable dividend income, which continues to cover the company's interest expenses.

The negative outlook reflects the operating challenges faced by the company's fund management and investment businesses. Moody's expects that fluid financial market conditions will affect the company's fundraising activities, investment valuation and disposals. The volatility will continue to pose uncertainties to its profitability and deleveraging timeline over the next 12 to 18 months.

Moody's regards China Everbright Limited's significant loss in 2022 as a governance risk in its financial strategy and risk management under the agency's environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework. Today's action reflects the impact on China Everbright Limited's business and financial profiles from these governance weaknesses, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of China Everbright Limited's ratings is unlikely.

However, Moody's could return the outlook on China Everbright Limited to stable if the company (1) improves its financial flexibility considerably, with higher total shareholders' equity over self-managed investments, (2) maintains its AUM resilience, and (3) recovers its pre-tax income margin and maintains stable revenue growth.

Moody's could downgrade China Everbright Limited's issuer ratings if it assesses that (1) the capacity or willingness from China Everbright Group and the Government of China (A1 stable) to support the company declines, via a decrease in the group's ownership in the company or a downgrade of China Everbright Bank's ratings, or (2) China Everbright Limited's strategic importance and connection within the group reduces.

China Everbright Limited's issuer ratings could also be downgraded if (1) the company's financial flexibility further weakened, with reduced total shareholders' equity over self-managed investments; (2) the company's scale and franchise in China's alternative asset management sector decline, resulting in significantly weaker AUM resilience on a sustained basis; (3) its profitability and revenue stability deteriorate on a sustained basis, which could arise from lower revenue, investment losses and/or sequential losses; or (4) its liquidity and funding profile weaken considerably.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China, China Everbright Limited reported assets of HKD84.5 billion as of the end 2022.

