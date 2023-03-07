Moody's affirms China Everbright Securities International's Baa3/P-3 ratings, outlook stable

Hong Kong, March 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed China Everbright Securities International Company Limited's (EBSI) local currency and foreign currency Baa3 long-term and P-3 short-term issuer ratings.

Moody's has also affirmed Advance I (BVI) Limited's (P)Baa3/(P)P-3 local currency and foreign currency ratings on the backed senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program. The MTN program is guaranteed by EBSI. Advance I (BVI) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EBSI.

The entity-level outlooks on EBSI and Advance I (BVI) Limited remain stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation reflects our expectation that its credit profile will remain stable, underpinned by EBSI's: (1) long-established retail brokerage franchise in Hong Kong SAR, China (Aa3 stable); (2) low leverage compared with global peers; and (3) reduced asset growth and risk appetite since 2019.

The affirmation also reflects Moody's view that EBSI's recent corporate structure change does not materially change the credit profiles of EBSI. EBSI became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everbright Securities Company Limited (Everbright Securities, Baa3 stable), following Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited's exercise of the put option in relation to its 30% indirect shareholding in November 2020. EBSI's integration with Everbright Securities accelerated after it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everbright Securities. In January 2022, the company was renamed to China Everbright Securities International Company Limited from Everbright Sun Hung Kai Company Limited. In the second half of 2022, licensed subsidiaries of Everbright Securities conducting corporate finance and asset management businesses in Hong Kong were transferred to EBSI. Moody's expects this transfer to further enhance the company's importance in Everbright Securities' cross-border and international businesses.

EBSI's Ba1 assigned standalone assessment reflects its: (1) low leverage compared with global peers which Moody's expects the company to maintain; (2) moderate risk appetite that reflects the company's small investment portfolio and its client and collateral concentration in its margin lending business. Offsetting these credit strengths include EBSI's: (1) modest liquidity and funding due to reliance on short-term funding; (2) weak profitability and elevated earnings volatility that reflect downward pressure on its retail brokerage commission from technological disruption. The Ba1 assigned standalone assessment also considered possible changes in its business model that could lead to an increase in proprietary investment to support Everbright Securities' international businesses, and this will have downward pressure on its liquidity, funding and risk appetite.

Moody's expects EBSI's profitability to be highly correlated with capital markets due to its brokerage business model. EBSI's brokerage commission fees and interest income from margin lending are both driven by investor sentiment and trading volume. In addition, Moody's expects the higher for longer interest rate environment to increase the company's finance cost, reducing net interest income from the margin loan business. Unfavorable market conditions could also lead to higher credit risks in margin lending and lower fee income.

EBSI's average brokerage commission rate has declined only marginally in recent years, owing to its long-standing retail brokerage franchise in Hong Kong. That said, in the long run, Moody's expects challenges to the company's traditional brokerage business model and therefore its profitability, in light of the ongoing significant technological disruption in the sector.

EBSI holds smaller illiquid investments compared to its peers, which mitigates the refinancing risk of its short-term bank borrowings. Having said that, if the company change its business model and grow its proprietary investments in the medium term to support Everbright Securities' international investment banking and asset management businesses, it will have negative impact on its liquidity, funding and risk appetite. albeit under more stringent risk control.

EBSI's Baa3 long-term issuer rating incorporates (1) its Ba1 assigned standalone assessment, and (2) a one-notch uplift, based on Moody's assumption of a moderate level of support from the Government of China (A1 stable) via its parent, Everbright Securities, and ultimate parent, China Everbright Group Limited, in times of stress. The moderate support level considers the importance of China Everbright Group Limited to the Chinese government, and that any default at EBSI would expose the group to significant reputational risk. The Chinese government wholly owns China Everbright Group Limited through Central Huijin, Ministry of Finance, and National Social Security Fund.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

What Could Change the Rating -- Up

EBSI's issuer ratings could be upgraded if its standalone assessment improves, and there is no weakening in the Chinese government's willingness or capacity to provide support through China Everbright Group Limited and Everbright Securities in times of need.

EBSI's Ba1 standalone assessment could improve if it (1) improves its liquidity and funding ratios on a sustained basis, (2) lowers its risk appetite further and reduces its concentration risk in margin lending, and (3) improves its return on average assets (ROAA) on a sustained basis while maintaining its current level of leverage.

What Could Change the Rating -- Down

EBSI's issuer ratings could be downgraded if the Chinese government's willingness and capacity to provide support to the company, in times of need, weaken; or the company's standalone assessment deteriorates.

EBSI's Ba1 standalone assessment could be lowered if its (1) leverage increases significantly on a sustained basis, (2) risk appetite increases significantly, for example, through a rapid expansion in investment, (3) liquidity and funding ratios deteriorate significantly, and (4) ROAA weakened on a sustained basis

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65549. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Everbright Securities International Company Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

