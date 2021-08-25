Moody's affirms China Guangfa Bank's ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, August 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3/P-3 long-term and short-term foreign currency deposit ratings, the ba3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), ba1 Adjusted BCA, Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr) Counterparty Risk Assessment, and Baa2/P-2 long-term and short-term local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings of China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd. (CGB).

The rating outlook remains stable, reflecting Moody's view that the bank's asset quality, funding, liquidity and profitability will remain roughly stable over the next 12-18 months, and that the willingness of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (China Life, insurance financial strength A1 stable) and the Government of China (A1 stable) to support the bank will remain unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of CGB's ratings with a stable outlook reflects the bank's stable financial performance. The bank has maintained stable asset quality and reduced its reliance on market funds in recent years. Although the bank's capital position and profitability remain weak when compared with that of other joint-stock commercial banks, Moody's expects the bank's planned equity placement to help strengthen its capital base. In addition, the bank has strengthened its relationship with large corporate clients and expanded its retail client base by offering comprehensive services in cooperation with China Life.

Moody's forecasts the bank's NPL ratio will stay stable over the next 12-18 months given its improved risk management, despite its relatively high exposures to cyclical sectors and small and medium enterprises. The bank's reported NPL ratio was 1.55% as of the end of 2020, the same as that of the year before, with large amounts of write-offs. Its 90-day overdue loan ratio decreased to 0.83% at the end of 2020 from 1.22% at the end 2019. Its provision coverage ratio was 178.3% as of the end of 2020, a level that was moderate among joint-stock commercial banks.

CGB has reported strong deposit growth since 2017, which helps reduce its reliance on interbank market funding. Deposits accounted for 65.2% of the bank's total liabilities as of the end of 2020, rising from 55.1% as of the end of 2017. Consequently, its market funds/tangible banking assets ratio decreased to 29.4% as of the end of 2020 from 39.1% as of the end of 2017.

Moody's expects CGB's profitability to continue to be constrained by its high credit costs and funding costs over the next 12-18 months. The bank's return on average assets declined slightly to 0.49% in 2020 from 0.50% in 2019, a level that is lower than that of other rated joint-stock commercial banks.

CGB's capital position has weakened due to its rapid loan growth and relatively low profitability in recent years. The bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio decreased to 7.80% as of the end of 2020 from 8.35% the year before, a level that is lower than that of most joint-stock commercial banks.

The bank's equity placement, if completed, would materially improve its capital position. In April 2021, the bank announced a plan to raise RMB40 billion of equity capital by placing new shares with existing and new shareholders. In May 2021, its largest shareholder, China Life, announced that it would invest no more than RMB17.475 billion to participate in CGB's equity placement. After the completion of equity placement, China Life's stake in CGB will remain unchanged at 43.686%. The timing of the completion of this equity placement is still uncertain at this point.

CGB's rating is based on China's Moderate+ Banking System Macro Profile. CGB's ba1 Adjusted BCA incorporates its BCA of ba3 and a two-notch uplift for affiliate support from China Life. Although China Life does not consolidate the bank, Moody's expects a high level of support from China Life in times of need, due to the bank's importance in China Life's strategy to provide full range financial services to attract customer loyalty and reap cross-selling opportunities. China Life could access a large client base with CGB's extensive branch network across the country, and offer clients both insurance and banking products.

China does not have an operational bank resolution regime. As such, Moody's has applied a basic Loss Given Failure approach to rating CGB's debt securities and assumed a moderate level of support from the Chinese government in times of need given the bank's 0.8% share of system deposits in China as of 31 December 2020. CGB's deposit ratings incorporate a one-notch uplift from a moderate level of government support, while its Counterparty Risk Assessment and Counterparty Risk Rating incorporate a two-notch uplift.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the bank's ratings if it assesses that the Chinese government's capacity to support the bank strengthens, as reflected by an upgrade of China's sovereign rating, or the bank's strategic importance to China Life increases, or if the bank's BCA is upgraded.

Moody's could upgrade the bank's BCA if the bank (1) materially strengthens its capital position, with its tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA) ratio consistently above 8%; (2) improves its profitability, with its net income/tangible assets consistently above 0.7%; (3) maintains stable asset quality metrics; or (4) further reduces its market funding, with its market funds/tangible banking assets below 25%.

Moody's could downgrade the bank's ratings if it assesses that if support from the Chinese government weakens, or China Life's willingness and ability to support the bank have weakened.

Moody's could downgrade the bank's BCA if (1) its capital position further declines, with its TCE/RWA ratio consistently below 6%; (2) its asset quality deteriorates, with its impaired loans to gross loans above 3%; (3) its profitability further weakens, with its net income/tangible assets consistently below 0.3%; or (4) it significantly increases its reliance on market funds, with its market funds/tangible banking assets above 40%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021.

China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd. is a nationally licensed joint-stock bank in China. As of the end of 2020, the bank reported consolidated total assets of RMB3.0 trillion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

