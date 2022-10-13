Moody's affirms China Mengniu's Baa1 ratings; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited's Baa1 issuer rating and senior unsecured ratings.

The outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects the company's continued scale expansion, growing product and market diversification, and prudent financial planning, all supporting a steady credit profile," says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

China Mengniu's Baa1 ratings reflect its leading market positions across major dairy product segments, strong distribution capabilities and integrated business model.

The rating also considers the support the company receives from its two strategic shareholders: COFCO Corporation and Arla Foods (Arla). In particular, Moody's has factored in the strong support from COFCO because of its shared joint responsibility with Mengniu in developing a high-quality dairy business in China, in line with the government's food safety policy.

At the same time, China Mengniu's credit profile is constrained by food safety issues in the sector, product competition and capital requirements for expansion. Moody's has also considered the potential volatilities in its unconsolidated subsidiary China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd (CMD), which derives most of its revenue from the sale of raw milk.

China Mengniu has almost doubled its annual revenue over the past six years to RMB90 billion for the 12 months ended June 2022.

Over the past three years, China Mengniu expanded its market coverage to include Australia and Southeast Asia, and diversified its product offerings beyond liquid milk to higher-margin products like cheese and fresh milk.

Meanwhile, it increased its access to high-quality upstream supply via greater investments in its partner companies including CMD, which enabled China Mengniu to upgrade its products and maintain stable supplies.

The company achieved this while maintaining stable leverage and excellent liquidity, reflecting its financial prudence. Moody's expects China Mengniu to maintain operational and financial performance stability in the next 1-2 years, with an enhanced business profile.

Moody's also expects China Mengniu to maintain a double-digit percentage revenue growth in the next 12-18 months, supported by healthy demand for dairy products in its key markets like China and its extensive distribution channels.

The company's strong operating synergy with its major upstream suppliers and proven ability to execute product upgrades will continue to support its steady profitability, resulting in a steady expansion of its EBITDA.

China Mengniu's total debt increased by RMB9 billion as of June 2022 from December 2021, primarily due to its proactive efforts to pre-fund its offshore bond maturities, including its US$500 million notes due in August 2023.

Therefore, its leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio, rose to about 4.0x as of June 2022, along with a substantial increase in cash holdings.

Moody's forecasts the company's leverage to decline to around 2.8x following the expected repayment of its upcoming bonds and as its EBITDA continues to increase.

Despite China Mengniu's 56.36% stake in CMD, including direct holdings and those through exchangeable bonds, the latter's financials are not consolidated into China Mengniu's financial profile because China Mengniu controls less than 50% of CMD's voting rights. Moody's views China Mengniu's strengthened business profile and conservative financial planning as a mitigant against CMD's higher financial leverage and more volatile business.

China Mengniu's liquidity remains excellent. As of 30 June 2022, its cash and cash-like items, including its bank deposits, totaled RMB33 billion. This, along with its expected cash flow from operations over the next 12 months, is more than sufficient to cover the company's short-term debt, capital spending and dividend payments over the same period.

Moody's expects China Mengniu to generate positive free cash flow over the next 12 months, supported by its stable profitability, efficient working capital cycle and conservative investments.

China Mengniu's issuer rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level. This is because, despite its status as a holding company with meaningful claims at the operating subsidiaries, creditors at Mengniu benefit from the group's highly diversified business profile — with cash flow generation across a large number of operating subsidiaries — and which mitigates structural subordination risk.

ESG considerations have a neutral-to-low impact on China Mengniu's ratings. The company has moderately negative environmental and social risks based on its high reliance on natural capital and its exposure to related customer relations and responsible production risks. These risks are mitigated by the company's good governance, including its balanced financial strategy that supports low leverage and strong liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will (1) maintain the quality of its products, thereby reducing food safety risks; (2) manage its capital spending and investments prudently; and (3) maintain adequate liquidity.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings over the medium term if China Mengniu (1) achieves its business goal of becoming an integrated dairy product manufacturer over the next 1-2 years; (2) establishes a more diversified product portfolio; (3) generates sufficient operating cash flow to substantially cover its capital requirements and investments; and (4) demonstrates strong financial discipline, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA stays below 2.0x and it maintains a net cash position on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) China Mengniu's operating cash flow generation deteriorates on a sustained basis, due to a failure to upgrade its product mix strategy or the emergence of food safety issues; (2) its profit margins decline, pressuring its leverage and financial flexibility; or (3) it engages in material debt-funded acquisitions.

Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include (1) EBITDA margin falling below 6.0%-6.5%; (2) adjusted debt/EBITDA rising above 3.3x; or (3) free cash flow staying negative on a sustained basis.

Any significant deterioration in CMD's operations and financial profile will be negative to China Mengniu's rating, given the former's strategic importance to the latter.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited and its subsidiaries manufacture and distribute quality dairy products in China. The company, which listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2004, is a leading manufacturer in this sector in China, with MENGNIU as its core brand.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Ying Wang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

