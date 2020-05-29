Moody's affirms China Merchants Port's Baa1 ratings; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, May 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (CMPH).

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baa1 backed senior unsecured rating of CMHI Finance (BVI) Co., Ltd, and the Baa1 backed senior unsecured rating of China Merchants Finance Company Limited. These entities are both wholly-owned subsidiaries of CMPH.

The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The rating affirmations reflect our view that CMPH's credit metrics will be broadly in line with its current Baa1 ratings, despite a weakening in container throughput stemming from coronavirus disruptions," says Ralph Ng, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

CMPH's Baa1 issuer rating incorporates its standalone credit profile and a three-notch uplift reflecting Moody's expectation that CMPH will continue to receive support from China Merchants Group Limited (CMG) in times of need. This expectation is underpinned by its strategic importance as CMG's core platform for investing in, as well as developing and operating port businesses, especially in overseas markets.

CMPH's standalone credit profile is constrained by the company's (1) high leverage because of its acquisitive appetite; and (2) limited control over some of its port joint ventures and associates, which have collectively become an important source of cash flow.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that (1) CMPH's standalone credit profile as well as CMG's willingness and ability to provide support will remain stable; and (2) CMPH will not engage in heavily debt-funded acquisitions that materially hurt its credit profile.

The rapid and widening spread globally of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating Chinese and global economic outlooks, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The Chinese port sector is affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.

Moody's expects CMPH's container throughput to decline by about 5%-10% in 2020 due to supply chain disruptions and the weakening global economy brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, before recovering moderately by about 5% in 2021.

Based on these revised assumptions, CMPH's leverage -- as measured by funds from operations (FFO)/debt ratio after pro-rata consolidating its joint ventures and associates -- will drop to between 7.4%-7.7% over 2020-2022 from previously about 9% over the same period. This level of leverage remains broadly appropriate for the company's Baa1 issuer rating. That said, the exact level of CMPH's credit metrics will largely depend on any unexpected material acquisitions that CMPH may undertake in pursuit of its acquisitive strategy.

"CMPH's planned asset disposals, if completed as planned, will help reduce debt and lower its need of debt funding for capital spending," adds Ng.

CMPH is looking to dispose of and monetize its partial ownership of certain port assets for future capital spending. These disposals, if successful, will generate additional funding for its near-term capital spending and debt reduction.

CMPH disposed of its 22.55% shares in TCP and land parcels in Qianhai in 2019, with the over HKD8 billion in proceeds used for capital spending. Moody's expects CMPH to continue to dispose of its shares in certain port assets over the next 12 to 18 months.

Moody's expects that most of the proceeds from asset disposals will be used to repay CMPH's bridge loan (about USD1 billion). The bridge loan was used to fund its announced acquisition of 10 terminals, which are currently owned by CMA CGM S.A (B2 review for downgrade), through Terminal Link, a joint venture between CMPH and CMA.

That said, Moody's has not included any disposal proceeds in its base case because there are as yet no contractual agreements for the proposed disposals.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely, given the company's expansive growth strategy and Moody's expectation that CMPH's financial leverage will remain elevated at the current rating level. However, the ratings could be upgraded over time if (1) the company improves its standalone credit profile significantly, and (2) the regulatory framework for the port industry improves substantially.

Credit metrics indicative of a possible upgrade include adjusted FFO/debt with pro rata consolidation of joint ventures/associates exceeding 12%, and/or adjusted FFO/interest cover with pro rata consolidation of its share in joint ventures and associates rising above 4.0x, both on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if (1) there is a substantial deterioration in CMPH's profitability or adjusted debt position, (2) CMPH engages in further material debt-funded acquisitions, (3) the cash flow from non-investment grade countries account for over 50% of the credit profile after pro-rata consolidation; and/or (4) there is a material increase in dividend payments to the shareholders.

Credit metrics indicative of a possible downgrade include adjusted FFO/debt with pro rata consolidation of its share in joint ventures and associates falling below 7%, or adjusted pro rata consolidated FFO/interest cover declining below 2.0x, both on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also downgrade the ratings without a decline in the company's standalone credit profile if Moody's believes that the likelihood of support from the parent has declined. This can result from a deterioration in CMG's credit profile or if its ownership in CMPH declines substantially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Port Companies published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040210. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (CMPH), listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has port investments in Australia (Aaa stable), Brazil (Ba2 stable), China (A1 stable), Sri Lanka (B2 RUR-D), Togo (B3 stable), Djibouti, Nigeria (B2 negative) and Turkey (B1 negative), along with a 49% stake in Terminal Link SAS.

As of 31 December 2019, CMPH was 62.85% indirectly controlled by China Merchants Group Limited (CMG), a conglomerate wholly owned by the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of China.

