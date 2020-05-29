Moody's affirms China Merchants Port's Baa1 ratings; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, May 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating of China
Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (CMPH).
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baa1 backed senior unsecured
rating of CMHI Finance (BVI) Co., Ltd, and the Baa1
backed senior unsecured rating of China Merchants Finance Company Limited.
These entities are both wholly-owned subsidiaries of CMPH.
The outlook on all ratings remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The rating affirmations reflect our view that CMPH's credit metrics
will be broadly in line with its current Baa1 ratings, despite a
weakening in container throughput stemming from coronavirus disruptions,"
says Ralph Ng, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.
CMPH's Baa1 issuer rating incorporates its standalone credit profile and
a three-notch uplift reflecting Moody's expectation that CMPH will
continue to receive support from China Merchants Group Limited (CMG) in
times of need. This expectation is underpinned by its strategic
importance as CMG's core platform for investing in, as well as developing
and operating port businesses, especially in overseas markets.
CMPH's standalone credit profile is constrained by the company's (1) high
leverage because of its acquisitive appetite; and (2) limited control
over some of its port joint ventures and associates, which have
collectively become an important source of cash flow.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that (1)
CMPH's standalone credit profile as well as CMG's willingness and ability
to provide support will remain stable; and (2) CMPH will not engage
in heavily debt-funded acquisitions that materially hurt its credit
profile.
The rapid and widening spread globally of the coronavirus outbreak,
deteriorating Chinese and global economic outlooks, falling oil
prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive
credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The
combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
The Chinese port sector is affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody's expects CMPH's container throughput to decline by
about 5%-10% in 2020 due to supply chain disruptions
and the weakening global economy brought on by the coronavirus outbreak,
before recovering moderately by about 5% in 2021.
Based on these revised assumptions, CMPH's leverage --
as measured by funds from operations (FFO)/debt ratio after pro-rata
consolidating its joint ventures and associates -- will drop to between
7.4%-7.7% over 2020-2022 from
previously about 9% over the same period. This level of
leverage remains broadly appropriate for the company's Baa1 issuer
rating. That said, the exact level of CMPH's credit
metrics will largely depend on any unexpected material acquisitions that
CMPH may undertake in pursuit of its acquisitive strategy.
"CMPH's planned asset disposals, if completed as planned,
will help reduce debt and lower its need of debt funding for capital spending,"
adds Ng.
CMPH is looking to dispose of and monetize its partial ownership of certain
port assets for future capital spending. These disposals,
if successful, will generate additional funding for its near-term
capital spending and debt reduction.
CMPH disposed of its 22.55% shares in TCP and land parcels
in Qianhai in 2019, with the over HKD8 billion in proceeds used
for capital spending. Moody's expects CMPH to continue to
dispose of its shares in certain port assets over the next 12 to 18 months.
Moody's expects that most of the proceeds from asset disposals will
be used to repay CMPH's bridge loan (about USD1 billion).
The bridge loan was used to fund its announced acquisition of 10 terminals,
which are currently owned by CMA CGM S.A (B2 review for downgrade),
through Terminal Link, a joint venture between CMPH and CMA.
That said, Moody's has not included any disposal proceeds
in its base case because there are as yet no contractual agreements for
the proposed disposals.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely, given the company's
expansive growth strategy and Moody's expectation that CMPH's
financial leverage will remain elevated at the current rating level.
However, the ratings could be upgraded over time if (1) the company
improves its standalone credit profile significantly, and (2) the
regulatory framework for the port industry improves substantially.
Credit metrics indicative of a possible upgrade include adjusted FFO/debt
with pro rata consolidation of joint ventures/associates exceeding 12%,
and/or adjusted FFO/interest cover with pro rata consolidation of its
share in joint ventures and associates rising above 4.0x,
both on a sustained basis.
Downward rating pressure could emerge if (1) there is a substantial deterioration
in CMPH's profitability or adjusted debt position, (2) CMPH engages
in further material debt-funded acquisitions, (3) the cash
flow from non-investment grade countries account for over 50%
of the credit profile after pro-rata consolidation; and/or
(4) there is a material increase in dividend payments to the shareholders.
Credit metrics indicative of a possible downgrade include adjusted FFO/debt
with pro rata consolidation of its share in joint ventures and associates
falling below 7%, or adjusted pro rata consolidated FFO/interest
cover declining below 2.0x, both on a sustained basis.
Moody's could also downgrade the ratings without a decline in the
company's standalone credit profile if Moody's believes that
the likelihood of support from the parent has declined. This can
result from a deterioration in CMG's credit profile or if its ownership
in CMPH declines substantially.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Port Companies published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040210.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (CMPH), listed on
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has port investments in Australia
(Aaa stable), Brazil (Ba2 stable), China (A1 stable),
Sri Lanka (B2 RUR-D), Togo (B3 stable), Djibouti,
Nigeria (B2 negative) and Turkey (B1 negative), along with a 49%
stake in Terminal Link SAS.
As of 31 December 2019, CMPH was 62.85% indirectly
controlled by China Merchants Group Limited (CMG), a conglomerate
wholly owned by the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission of the State Council of China.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
