Moody's affirms China Minmetals' Baa1 issuer rating; outlook positive

Hong Kong, January 18, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed China Minmetals Corporation's Baa1 issuer rating and ba2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

Moody's has also affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Minmetals Bounteous Finance (BVI) Limited and guaranteed by China Minmetals Corporation.

All rating outlooks remain positive.

"The affirmation of China Minmetals' rating reflects the company's solid performance over the past two years and our expectation that its prudent financial policy and diversified business portfolio will help it maintain its credit profile over the next 12-18 months," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The positive outlook reflects our expectation that China Minmetals' business profile will remain solid and its credit metrics will continue to position it strongly for its rating level over the next 12-18 months," adds Lu.

RATINGS RATIONALE

China Minmetals' Baa1 issuer rating incorporates its ba2 BCA and a four-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation of the company's high level of support from, and high level of dependence on, the Government of China (A1 stable), when needed.

This high support assessment is underpinned by (1) China Minmetals' strategic importance to China's metal resources security, (2) its full ownership by the central government, (3) its track record of receiving government support in the form of subsidies and equity injections, and (4) the Chinese government's strong ability to provide support, as reflected in the A1 sovereign rating.

China Minmetals' ba2 BCA primarily reflects the company's (1) large and diversified metals and mining business portfolio across mineral and metal products and geographic locations, (2) strong market position and large operating scale in China's engineering and construction (E&C) sector through its key subsidiary, China Metallurgical Group Corporation (CMGC, Baa1 positive) and (3) prudent financial policy and improved leverage.

These strengths are partially offset by (1) the company's exposure to volatile metals and mining operations and the cyclical property and finance businesses; and (2) the operational and regulatory risks in its overseas mines.

China Minmetals lowered its leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, to 4.6x in 2021 from 6.7x in 2020, driven by strong earnings from its main business segments and debt reduction. Its performance in 2022 moderated but remained solid, with its leverage at a low 5.0x.

Although its metals and mining, finance and property segments reported weaker performance in 2022, driven primarily by macroeconomic challenges and operational disruptions at its Peru-based Las Bambas copper mine, strong performance at its construction and engineering and clean energy material businesses partially offset this.

Moody's expects the strong diversity of China Minmetals' business portfolio will continue to help the company manage the challenging operational conditions expected over the next 12-18 months and sustain its earnings at a solid level.

China Minmetals tightly controlled its capital expenditure and reduced its total adjusted debt by RMB60 billion in 2020-21. Its debt would have modestly increased in 2022 by our estimate to support the working capital and investment needs for its growing construction and engineering businesses. Nevertheless, Moody's expects the company to continue prudently managing its capital spending and containing debt growth over the next 12-18 months.

Given Moody's expectation of moderating earnings due to a slowing macroeconomic environment and the company's relatively stable debt profile, China Minmetals' leverage will rise moderately to the high-5.0x in 2023. This leverage level still positions the company strongly for its ba2 BCA.

Moody's has adopted the conglomerate approach to assessing China Minmetals' credit profile, given the company's diversified business portfolio that comprises two leading business segments of metals and mining and E&C, supplemented by finance and property businesses.

Moody's assessment of the credit profile of China Minmetals' individual businesses results in the weighted average scorecard-indicated outcome of Ba2-Ba1, based on the company's 2021 financials and the agency's projections for next 18-24 months. Such a grid-indicated outcome, and the credit strengths from the company's diversity and strong funding access due to its status as a state-owned enterprise (SOE), support the positive outlook on the rating.

China Minmetals' issuer rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

ESG considerations have a moderately negative credit impact (CIS-3) on China Minmetals' rating. Its ESG attributes have a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact over time.

China Minmetals' credit impact score reflects the company's highly negative exposure to environmental and social risks, due to its heavy reliance on natural capital and responsible production, respectively, and moderately negative exposure to governance risk, due to its concentrated ownership by the central State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). That said, its environmental risk exposure is diluted by its equally large construction and engineering operations, which have neutral to low exposure to environmental risks because they are not direct sources of pollution or carbon emissions.

The company's ESG risks are partly tempered by its SOE background, which helps it maintain strong access to domestic funding and obtain government support when needed.

The rating outlook is positive, reflecting China Minmetals' improved leverage, which will likely moderate but remain strong for its BCA over the next 12-18 months. The positive outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company's important role in China's metals and mining and construction sectors and the government's ability to provide support, as reflected in the stable outlook on the sovereign rating, will remain intact.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade China Minmetals' ratings if its BCA improves, with its adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining below 6.0x-6.5x on a sustained basis.

A sovereign upgrade is unlikely to trigger a rating upgrade for China Minmetals without an improvement in the company's BCA.

A downgrade is unlikely, given the positive outlook. Nevertheless, Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if China Minmetals' business or financial profile deteriorates, without any material changes in the support assessment. Credit metrics indicative of a stable outlook include adjusted debt/EBITDA above 6.5x on a sustained basis.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56472, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

China Minmetals is a diversified company that has vertically integrated commodities operations with a diversified portfolio of metals and mineral products. Its metals and mining businesses include exploration, mining, smelting, processing and trading of metals and minerals. It also has large-scale engineering and construction businesses that operate under its key subsidiary, CMGC.

The company reported revenues of RMB850 billion and total assets of RMB1 trillion in 2021.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Jin Wu, +86 (212) 057-4021.

