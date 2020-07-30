Moody's affirms China Minmetals' Baa1 ratings, outlook stable

Hong Kong, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating of
China Minmetals Corporation.
Moody's has also affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured rating on the bonds
issued by China Minmetals Corporation, and the backed Baa1 senior
unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Minmetals Bounteous Finance (BVI)
Limited and guaranteed by China Minmetals Corporation.
The outlook on the ratings remains stable.
"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that the company
will maintain a stable credit profile, supported by its (1) diversified
revenue and earnings from metals and mining as well as construction and
engineering, and (2) steady debt level over the next 12--18
months," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President
and Senior Credit Officer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
China Minmetals' Baa1 issuer rating incorporates its Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA) of ba3 and a five-notch uplift based on Moody's
expectation of a very high level of support from and a high level of dependence
on the Government of China (A1 stable), in times of need.
This very high support assessment is underpinned by China Minmetals':
(1) strategic importance to China's metal resources security, (2)
full ownership by the government, (3) track record of receiving
government support in the form of subsidies and equity injections,
and (4) the Chinese government's strong ability to provide support,
as reflected in the A1 sovereign rating.
China Minmetals' BCA of ba3 primarily reflects: (1) the company's
large and diversified metals and mining business portfolio, with
leading market positions in China; (2) its strong market position
and large operating scale in the Chinese engineering and construction
(E&C) sector through its key subsidiary CMGC, and (3) its track
record of deleveraging after the CMGC merger and improved discipline in
debt management.
These strengths are partially offset by (1) the company's exposure to
volatile base metal prices and operations; (2) the operational and
regulatory risks in its overseas mines; and (3) its relatively high
leverage compared with rated peers.
Moody's expects China Minmetals' copper mines, Las Bambas
and Kinsevere, will continue to face weak copper prices over the
next 12-18 months. Therefore, Moody's expects
the company's mining business and other businesses outside CMGC
will generate an aggregate annual EBITDA of around RMB27-RMB28
billion in 2020 and 2021, compared with RMB29.5 billion in
2019. Such EBITDA decline will be partially mitigated by higher
EBITDA contributions from its engineering and construction business under
CMGC.
In addition, Moody's expects China Minmetals will remain disciplined
in its financial management to contain its debt growth. As a result,
its adjusted debt/EBITDA should stay around 7.9x and 7.6x
at the end of 2020 and 2021 respectively. Such levels of leverage
support its BCA of ba3.
China Minmetals' issuer rating also takes into account the following
environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.
The mining industry has high exposure to environmental risks regarding
mining and smelting pollution, the management of soil, water
and waste, and natural and man-made disasters such as tailing
dam failures and pit wall collapses. However, the company
has a good track record of complying with relevant environmental regulations.
With respect to social risks, the company has a good track record
on managing wages, providing health and safety measures for employees,
and complying with a safe production environment. However,
the company has encountered relationship issues with the local community
in its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, which resulted in temporary
blockades of ores transportation out of the mines. In response,
China Minmetals invested USD16 million in social investment programs at
Las Bambas in 2019 to help improve its relationship with the local community.
In terms of governance risks, although China Minmetals is not a
listed company and therefore there is less, the transparency of
its financial policy and investments. Nevertheless, this
is has improved thanks to its continuous participation in bond markets
and other capital market activities. In addition, governance
risks are mitigated by its status as a state-owned enterprise subject
to the central government's close supervision and monitoring, and
the fact that some of its major subsidiaries are listed companies with
comprehensive information disclosure.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that over the next 12-18
months: (1) China Minmetals' credit metrics will remain at levels
appropriate for its ba3 BCA; and (2) the company's important role
in the country's engineering & construction and mining & metals
sectors, as well as the Chinese government's ability to provide
support, will remain intact -- the latter of which is mirrored
in the stable outlook on the sovereign's rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade China Minmetals ratings if there is a significant
improvement in its BCA, with its adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining
below 5.0x on a sustained basis.
A sovereign upgrade is unlikely to trigger a rating upgrade for China
Minmetals if the company's BCA does not improve, given that
Moody's assessment of government support for the company is already
very high.
Moody's could downgrade China Minmetals' ratings if its BCA
is lowered because of a material deterioration in its business or financial
profile, without any material changes in the support assessment.
Credit metrics indicative of a lower BCA include adjusted debt/EBITDA
above 7.5x-8.0x on a sustained basis.
The rating could also be downgraded, without lowering its BCA,
if Moody's assesses that the government support for the company
has weakened.
The principal methodologies used in rating China Minmetals Corporation
were Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
The principal methodology used in rating Minmetals Bounteous Finance (BVI)
Limited was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
China Minmetals Corporation is a diversified company which has vertically
integrated commodities operations with a diversified portfolio of metals
and mineral products. Its metals and mining businesses includes
exploration, mining, smelting, processing and trading
of metals and minerals. It also has large scale engineering and
construction businesses that operate under CMGC.
China Minmetals reported revenues of RMB600 billion and total assets of
RMB930 billion in 2019.
The local market analyst for these ratings is Jin Wu, +86 (212)
057-4021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Chenyi Lu
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Gary Lau
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077