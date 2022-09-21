Moody's affirms China Mobile's A1 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed China Mobile Limited's (CML) A1 issuer rating.

The outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation of CML's rating reflects its dominant position in China's mobile telecommunications market, which drives steady profit and cash flow generation, and very strong balance sheet with a substantial net cash position. CML's credit rating is constrained only by China's sovereign rating," says Gloria Tsuen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CML's A1 rating reflects the company's leading position in China's mobile telecommunications and home broadband markets, and its very strong financial profile and liquidity, supported by its solid operating cash flow, moderate capital spending, strong cash position and no reported debt (excluding lease liabilities).

Despite intense competition, CML has maintained a dominant share in China's mobile market, with an overall market share of 58% and 5G market share of 55% as of the end of June 2022, based on the number of subscribers [1].

At the same time, its home broadband market share by number of customers [2] increased significantly to 48% as of the end of June 2022 from 23% as of the end of 2015 when it entered the market, mainly driven by enhanced network quality and services.

Despite ongoing investments in its 5G network, CML's capital spending will remain manageable because its existing 4G infrastructure provides a strong base for upgrades and additional buildouts. The company also generates strong adjusted operating cash flow, which Moody's expects to average around RMB305 billion each year, compared with an expected adjusted capital spending of around RMB230 billion each year, between 2022 and 2024.

The company has a consistently strong net cash position, with RMB361 billion in cash and deposits as of the end of June 2022 and no reported debt. Although it plans to increase its dividend payout ratio, the incremental dividend payments can be absorbed by its strong balance sheet.

CML's adjusted debt/EBITDA was 0.2x for the 12 months to June 2022, driven primarily by tower leases. Moody's expects the ratio will remain at similar levels over the next 12-18 months.

While CML's operating and financial profiles are very strong for its rating level, the company is exposed to some emerging market and regulatory risk arising from its China-based operations. As such, its rating is constrained by China's sovereign rating.

ESG considerations have a neutral-to-low impact on CML's rating, as the company has historically maintained a conservative financial policy with a solid record of managing environmental and social risks well. Its ability to innovate and adapt to customers' sustainability requirements help mitigate the impact of its risk exposures associated with energy consumption, data privacy and societal trends over time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CML will maintain its very strong operating and financial profiles over the next 12-18 months.

Given CML's very strong credit profile, Moody's could upgrade the rating if China's sovereign rating is upgraded.

Because CML's credit profile is strong for its rating level, a downgrade is unlikely without a material and precipitous change in its operating profile and the regulatory environment. However, any negative action on the sovereign rating will trigger a downgrade of the company's rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/48906. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Mobile Limited (CML) is China's leading provider of mobile telecommunications services. It is around 70% owned by China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd., which in turn is wholly owned by China's State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Market share data is based on public disclosures by CML, China Telecom Corporation Limited, and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

[2] Market share data is based on public disclosures by CML, China Telecom Corporation Limited, and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

