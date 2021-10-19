Moody's affirms China SCE's B1/B2 ratings; changes outlook to stable

Hong Kong, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the rating outlook on China SCE Group Holdings Limited (China SCE) to stable from positive.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed China SCE's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and its B2 senior unsecured debt rating.

"The change in outlook to stable reflects our expectation that China SCE's credit metrics will likely not meet the thresholds required for a rating upgrade, given the challenging operating and funding conditions," says Celine Yang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that company China SCE will have good liquidity to temper the risks associated with the difficult operating and financing conditions over the next 6-12 months," adds Yang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

China SCE's B1 CFR reflects the company's long operating track record, large scale, and ownership of a diversified and well-located land bank. The CFR also incorporates the company's increasing exposure to joint ventures (JVs), which can increase contingent liabilities and volatility in its financial metrics.

The rating is constrained by an increase in China SCE's funding needs and execution risks associated with its fast expansion and growing investment property portfolio. However, Moody's expects the company to exercise discipline while pursuing growth.

Moody's forecasts China SCE's contracted sales will decline over the next 6-12 months, compared with Moody's previous forecast of around 10% growth, driven by weaker homebuyer confidence amid tight funding conditions. This will weaken the company's operating cash flow and, in turn, its liquidity.

Moody's expects China SCE's liquidity to be good over the next 6-12 months. As of 30 June 2021, the company had unrestricted cash of RMB15.3 billion compared with reported short-term debt of RMB12.5 billion. Moody's expects the company will use its internal cash to repay some of its maturing debt, but the repayment will reduce the funding available for its operations over the next 12-18 months. The company's financial flexibility will also be hurt if the weakness in debt capital markets persists.

China SCE's B2 senior unsecured rating is one notch lower than the CFR to reflect structural subordination risk. Most of the company's consolidated claims are at its operating subsidiaries, which have priority over its senior unsecured claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. Moody's expects the likely recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Moody's has considered China SCE's concentrated ownership by its controlling shareholder, Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung, who held a 50.05% stake as of 31 December 2020.

Moody's has also considered (1) the presence of three independent nonexecutive directors on the board, who also chair the audit and remuneration committees; (2) China SCE's moderate 20%-25% dividend payout ratio over the past three years; and (3) the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required under the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade China SCE's ratings if the company (1) achieves stable sales growth with good profitability, (2) controls its investment and land acquisition spending, (3) improves its financial metrics and (4) maintains good liquidity. Financial metrics that would support an upgrade include EBIT interest coverage of more than 2.5x-3.0x and revenue/adjusted debt of more than 70%-75%, both on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade China SCE's ratings if the company's (1) contracted sales weaken; (2) or profit margins decline significantly; or (3) liquidity weakens, such that its unrestricted cash/short-term debt falls below 1.0x; or (4) financial metrics weaken, such that EBIT/interest coverage falls under 2.0 and revenue/adjusted debt stays below 60%-65% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1996, China SCE Group Holdings Limited listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in February 2010. It was 50.05% owned by its chairman, Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung, as of 31 December 2020. As of 31 December 2020, the company had a total land bank of around 37.68 million square meters in terms of gross floor area, with nationwide coverage in different tiers of cities across various regions in China.

