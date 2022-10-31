Moody's affirms China State Construction Engineering Corp's A2 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 issuer rating of China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd (CSCECL), and the A2 senior unsecured ratings on the debt issued by CSCEC Finance (Cayman) II Limited and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSCECL.

The outlook on the ratings is stable.

"The ratings affirmation reflects our assessment that CSCECL's large scale, leading market position and good earnings visibility due to its large order backlog will support its stable credit profile. We also expect the company's strategic importance to the Chinese economy will remain intact," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CSCECL's A2 issuer rating incorporates the company's standalone credit profile and a three-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation that it will receive support from the Government of China (A1 stable) through its 100% state-owned parent, China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), in times of distress.

CSCECL's standalone credit profile mainly reflects the company's large scale and leadership position in China's construction industry, good revenue visibility due to its large order backlog, and the relatively stable performance of its property development business, principally conducted under China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI Baa1 stable), against the current property downturn.

However, the standalone credit profile is constrained by the company's exposure to cyclicity and the tight regulatory control of the property development sector, its increasing involvement in infrastructure investments that have high funding need, and its exposure to execution risks associated with its overseas projects and infrastructure investments.

Moody's support assumption considers CSCECL's important role in undertaking urban and infrastructure development projects in China; its majority ownership by CSCEC; its high business integration with its parent as CSCECL accounts for over 96% of CSCEC's consolidated revenue, EBITDA and assets; and the Chinese government's strong ability to provide support.

CSCECL's leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, increased to 5.2x in the 12 months ended June 2022 from 4.6x in 2021. Moody's expects CSCECL's leverage to remain around 5.2x-5.3x in the coming 12-18 months as its earnings grow in tandem with debt. This level of leverage, while higher than in previous years, remains appropriate for CSCECL's standalone credit profile when compared with other rated construction companies in China.

Moody's expects CSCECL to achieve strong EBITDA growth, backed by strong new orders especially in its infrastructure construction sector. This will mitigate the negative impact of its lower profit margin and smaller contribution from its property segment. Its debt will grow at similar pace to fund its infrastructure investment and larger working capital needs related to its construction and property businesses.

The company's reported cash balance and projected operating cash flow are insufficient to cover its reported short-term debt and expected capital spending over the next 12 months. However, given CSCECL's state-owned status, the company has very strong access to domestic bank facilities, as indicated by its sizable unutilized bank facilities.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, CSCECL is exposed to inherently high human capital risks because it requires a large labor force that includes specialized talent and subcontractors. CSCECL also faces potentially high health and safety risks that require continued investment to monitor, mitigate and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Governance risk for CSCECL is moderately negative. This reflects the company's relatively complex organization structure that includes a large number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates; and its board structure that features concentrated ownership.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months, CSCECL's credit metrics will remain appropriate for its standalone credit strength; and that the company's importance to the Chinese economy, and the Chinese government's ability to provide support through CSCEC, will remain intact.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade CSCECL's ratings if its standalone credit profile improves while the Chinese government's ability to provide support through CSCEC strengthens, which would be evidenced by an upgrade of China's sovereign rating.

The company's standalone credit profile could improve if it successfully maintains or improves the performance of its property development business, while balancing its exposure to infrastructure construction and minimizing execution risks; maintains a prudent strategy when investing in infrastructure projects; and improves its debt leverage.

Credit metrics indicative of an improvement in CSCECL's standalone credit strength include Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining below 3.5x-4.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade CSCECL's ratings if the company's standalone credit profile weakens because of a material deterioration in its business or financial profile, or if support from CSCEC or the Chinese government weakens.

CSCECL's standalone credit profile will be lowered if it makes aggressive debt-funded investments in infrastructure projects, resulting in a deterioration in its financial profile; a substantial decline in new contracts causes its order backlog to fall below 1.5x of revenue; there are large cost overruns and project delays, or that performance of its property development business meaningfully weakens.

Credit metrics indicative of a deterioration in CSCECL's standalone credit strength include Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA rising above 5.5x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd (CSCECL) is the largest construction company in China and globally. It engages in the construction of residential and commercial buildings, infrastructure construction and investment, property development, and engineering design and survey. CSCECL undertakes construction projects mainly through eight construction bureaus in mainland China. It also covers Hong Kong SAR, China (Aa3 stable) and Macao SAR, China (Aa3 stable) through its Hong Kong-based subsidiaries, China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (Baa1 stable) and China State Construction International Holdings Limited (Baa2 stable).

It was 56.3% controlled by China State Construction Engineering Corp (CSCEC) as of the end of June 2022, which is in turn 100% owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of China. CSCECL accounted for over 96% of CSCEC's total assets and revenue in 2021.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Sue Su, +86 (106) 319-6505.

