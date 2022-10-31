Moody's affirms China State Construction International's Baa2 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 issuer rating of China State Construction International Holdings Limited (CSCI).

Moody's has also affirmed the Baa2 ratings on the senior unsecured notes issued by China State Construction Finance (Cayman) II Ltd and guaranteed by CSCI; and the Baa3 ratings on the subordinated perpetual notes issued by China State Construction Finance (Cayman) I Ltd and China State Construction Finance (Cayman) III Ltd, and also guaranteed by CSCI.

The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

"The ratings affirmation reflects CSCI's solid operating track record, high earnings visibility owing to its strong order backlogs, and the strong likelihood of support from its ultimate parent, which mitigate the company's moderately high leverage, limited diversification and execution risks associated with its large-scale projects,'' says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CSCI's Baa2 issuer rating incorporates the company's standalone credit strength and a three-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation that the company will receive support from its ultimate parent, China State Construction Engineering Corp (CSCEC), China's largest construction company, which is 100% owned by the Chinese government (A1 stable).

Moody's parental support assumption reflects CSCI's unique role as CSCEC's sole platform for developing construction projects in Hong Kong SAR, China (Aa3 stable) and Macao SAR, China (Aa3 stable) and an important platform for raising offshore funds; the parent's track record of providing financial support to CSCI; the integral role that CSCI plays in the CSCEC group; high reputational risk for the group should CSCI default because it shares the same corporate identity as CSCEC.

CSCI's standalone credit strength is supported by the company's solid operating track record and strong market positions in Hong Kong's and Macao's construction sectors; its high business visibility due to its strong order backlogs; and its proven access to onshore and offshore debt and equity markets.

On the other hand, the credit profile is constrained by the company's relatively small business scale and limited diversification; moderately high leverage due to its debts associated with its investments in infrastructure projects; and rising execution risks associated with its large-scale projects.

CSCI's leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, declined to 6.5x in the 12 months ended June 2022 from 7.2x in 2021, thanks to strong earnings growth in particular in Hong Kong and Macao, which outpaced debt growth.

Moody's expects CSCI's leverage to stay at around 6.6x-6.9x over the next one to two years. Its strong order backlogs will support its earnings growth, although at a slower pace due to a modest margin contraction as cash construction orders and government-targeted purchases (GTR) projects weigh more in its project mix. On the other hand, its debt will also grow slower thanks to the company's proactive control of its investments and an improvement in cash collection.

CSCI has meaningfully scaled down its new investments in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in mainland China, and stepped up efforts in undertaking more cash construction contracts in Hong Kong and Macao and GTR projects in mainland China. This strategy will likely help CSCI deleverage over time. Although cash construction contracts and GTR projects have lower margins than PPP projects, they also require less funding support and have a much shorter payback cycle.

CSCI's liquidity is adequate. As of the end of June 2022, CSCI's reported cash balance and projected operating cash flow were sufficient to cover the company's reported short-term debts and expected capital spending over the 12 months. In addition, CSCI has committed but unutilized bank credit facilities totaling HKD83.7 billion as of the end of June 2022. The company also has good access to capital markets.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, CSCI is exposed to inherently high human capital risks because it requires a large labor force that includes specialized talent and subcontractors. CSCI also faces potentially high health and safety risks that require continued investment to monitor, mitigate and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Governance risk for CSCI is moderately negative. This reflects the company's financial policy that tolerates moderately high leverage; its relatively complex organization structure that includes a large number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates; and its board structure that features concentrated ownership.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months, CSCI's standalone credit profile will remain stable, and that its importance to CSCEC and CSCEC's ability to provide support will remain unchanged.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade CSCI's issuer rating if the company's standalone credit profile improves and CSCEC's ability to provide support strengthens.

CSCI's standalone credit profile could improve if the company strengthens its market position and broadens its business scale; maintains strong sales visibility while keeping a prudent investment strategy; continues its strong business execution without major cost overruns or delays; and improves its debt leverage.

Credit metrics indicative of an upgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA falling below 6.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade CSCI's issuer rating if the company's standalone credit strength weakens or if support from CSCEC for the company weakens.

CSCI's standalone credit strength could come under pressure if the company faces significant execution risks, such as cost overruns or project delays, that materially affect its profitability or cash collections; its order backlog falls below 1.0x of total revenue; and its financial profile weakens.

Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining above 7.0x-7.5x over a prolonged period.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China State Construction International Holdings Limited (CSCI), which began operations in Hong Kong in 1979, is one of the largest construction contractors in Hong Kong and Macao. The company expanded its operations into mainland China in 2007. Its business in the mainland consists of affordable housing and infrastructure projects. It listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July 2005. As of the end of June 2022, CSCI was 64.8% owned by China Overseas Holdings Limited (COHL), which is in turn 100% owned by China State Construction Engineering Corp Limited (CSCECL, A2 stable), a listed company that is 56.3% owned by CSCEC. CSCEC is 100% owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) under the State Council of the Government of China.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Sue Su, +86 (10) 6319-6505.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Chenyi Lu

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Gary Lau

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

