Moody's affirms China Vanke's Baa1 issuer rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the following ratings of China Vanke Co., Ltd. and the company's subsidiary:

1. Baa1 issuer rating of China Vanke;

2. (P)Baa2 backed senior unsecured rating on the medium-term note (MTN) program of Vanke Real Estate (Hong Kong) Company Limited; and

3. Baa2 backed senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Vanke Real Estate (Hong Kong) Company Limited.

All outlooks remain stable.

Vanke Real Estate is 100% owned by China Vanke Co., Ltd. The MTN program and the senior unsecured bonds are supported by a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking and a keepwell deed between China Vanke, Vanke Real Estate, and the bond trustee.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that China Vanke will maintain its leading market position in China's property market, and will sustain its low net debt leverage and solid credit metrics through downcycles in markets," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that China Vanke will maintain its financial discipline, stable credit metrics and strong liquidity over the next 12-18 months," adds Tsang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

China Vanke's Baa1 issuer rating reflects the company's strong track record and its position as a leading property developer in China (A1 stable) in terms of scale and brand. China Vanke's large-scale operations and nationwide coverage provide it with flexibility to manage through the challenging operating environment and mitigate the volatility in the property market.

The Baa1 issuer rating further takes into consideration China Vanke's disciplined financial management, solid financial metrics, strong liquidity and good access to funding, which is a result of its sound credit quality and its relationship with Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Ltd.

At the same time, the rating reflects the company's exposure to industry cyclicality and regulatory risks, declining sales and profitability; as well as its higher-than-peer requirement to replenish its land bank, given its light land bank strategy.

Moody's expects China Vanke's contracted sales to decline to around RMB550 billion in 2022 and around RMB525 billion in 2023 amid a challenging market environment. However, the company's broad geographic coverage could provide it with some flexibility to adjust its sales plan in accordance with economic and regulatory conditions in different regions.

China Vanke's contracted sales fell 10.8% to RMB627.8 billion in 2021, due to weak market conditions in the second half of the year. Its sales decreased 40% to RMB106.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Nevertheless, Moody's expects China Vanke to maintain its financial discipline and control its debt growth and leverage.

As such, the company's adjusted net debt/net capitalization would rise only slightly to 30%-32% in the next one to two years from 28.5% as of December 2021. Its revenue/adjusted debt will also stay solid at 145%-150% over the same period, versus 148% in 2021, as the company maintains a balance between debt and revenue growth.

Meanwhile, the company's EBIT/interest will stay largely stable at around 6.0x, which is the level in 2021, because an expected moderate growth in revenue could offset a likely drop in the profit margin.

These ratios remain appropriate for China Vanke's Baa1 rating level.

China Vanke's liquidity is strong, underpinned by its RMB140.7 billion of unrestricted cash as of December 2021 and good access to different types of funding. Its unrestricted cash/short-term debt coverage remained healthy at 2.3x as of the same date. Moody's expects China Vanke's cash holding and operating cash flow to fully cover its committed land payments and refinancing needs over the next 12-18 months.

Vanke Real Estate's Baa2 senior unsecured rating for the notes incorporates its standalone credit strength and a three-notch rating uplift based on parental support, reflecting Moody's expectation that China Vanke will provide financial support to Vanke Real Estate in times of need.

Vanke Real Estate's standalone credit profile reflects its mid-size operations in China, and the operational and financial benefits arising from the close links with its parent China Vanke. These links include the parent's brand, execution and management expertise, highly diversified sales network, and good access to funding.

The support assessment is based on: (1) China Vanke's full ownership of and operational support for Vanke Real Estate, with the latter forming a highly integral part of the company; (2) Vanke Real Estate's role as the group's core platform for raising offshore funding to support projects in the group's home markets; and (3) China Vanke's track record of directly funding Vanke Real Estate's projects.

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating of Vanke Real Estate is unaffected by subordination to claims at the operating company level, because Moody's expects that support from the parent will flow through the holding company.

With respect to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, China Vanke's Baa1 issuer rating has taken into account the company's (1) disciplined financial management, as reflected by its low balance-sheet leverage; (2) good operating track record; (3) low risk of concentrated ownership, as no shareholders holds more than 30% in the company, and the largest shareholder does not get involved in the company's daily operations; (4) its disclosure of material related-party transactions as required by the Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock exchanges; and (5) the presence of a board of directors and three special committees to supervise the company's operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

China Vanke's ratings could be upgraded if it records strong recurring income, which provides a buffer against the volatility associated with its property development business; and strengthens its credit metrics, with its adjusted net debt/net capitalization falling below 20%-25% and EBIT/interest rises above 7.5x-8.0x on a sustained basis.

The issuer ratings could be downgraded if the company's performance or financial position is significantly hurt by regulatory changes, aggressive debt-funded expansion or severe down-market conditions. Credit metrics indicating such a deterioration include its adjusted net debt/net capitalization exceeding 35%, revenue/adjusted debt falling below 115%-120% and EBIT/interest decreasing below 5.5x-6.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Vanke Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and started its real estate operations in 1988. It is one of the largest property developers in China by contracted sales. As of 31 December 2021, it had a total land bank of 148.9 million square meters in gross floor area across China's seven major economic regions. The company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 1991 and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE) in 2014.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

