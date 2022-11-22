Moody's affirms Christiana Care Health System, Inc.'s (DE) Aa2; outlook stable

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa2 assigned to Christiana Care Health System, Inc.'s (DE) outstanding bonds issued through the Delaware Health Facilities Authority. The outlook is stable. Christiana Care Health System (Christiana) had approximately $421 million of debt outstanding at FYE 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Aa2 reflects Christiana's unique position as Delaware's largest teaching hospital and extensive clinical depth that affords strong regional and state-wide market capture, and is expected to support resumption of near pre-pandemic level margins over the medium-term. That said, while the rating expects cash-flow in FY 2023 will strengthen over 2022, margins will be more modest then historic levels. Very strong unrestricted cash and investments will provide for ample support of low leverage and cushion near term operating pressures. Manageable capital spending plans in 2023 will help Christiana preserve its strong balance sheet, although limited growth of cash reserves is expected over the next few years as management plans to address the system's rising average age of plant as cashflow strengthens. Favorably, the system's all fixed rated capital structure and limited pension liability limit risks. The rating also anticipates that Christiana will continue to absorb and improve operations at Maryland based Affinity Health Alliance. These strengths are balanced against a moderate level of scale and diversity of operations as compared with Aa2 rated peers, rising labor and supply costs which will weigh on margins, and a higher than average age of plant.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable reflecting the system's very favorable balance sheet metrics which affords cushion to absorb weaker performance. Though margins in 2023 are anticipated to still be weaker than historic levels, performance is expected to improve above fiscal 2022 levels; inability to hit margin targets could pressure the outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Greater geographic and cash flow diversity and significant enterprise growth

- Material and durable strengthening of margins and balance sheet metrics, including reduced average age of plant

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to generate expected improvement in margins in 2023 and thereafter

- Material weakening of liquidity cushion or weakened debt coverage metrics

LEGAL SECURITY

The Obligated Group consists solely of Christiana Care Health System (Christiana Care or the Corporation) and Christiana Care Health Services, Inc. (Services). Services, a Delaware not-for-profit membership corporation, owns and operates Christiana Hospital, Wilmington Hospital, Union Hospital, Eugene DuPont Preventive Medicine and Rehabilitation Institute, a free-standing emergency department, a physician network, residency training programs, and numerous ambulatory and physician office locations. The Obligated Group and Designated Affiliates, if any, are referred to collectively as the "Credit Group". The Corporation, as Credit Group Representative, is required to cause any future Designated Affiliate to pay, loan or otherwise transfer to it such amounts as are necessary to enable the Obligated Group to comply with the Master Indenture, including the payment obligations thereunder. Outstanding bonds are secured by a revenue pledge of the Obligated Group. Though part of the system, Maryland based Affinity Health Alliance is not a part of the Credit Group.

PROFILE

Christiana Care, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, is a not-for-profit, non-sectarian health system serving Delaware and the surrounding areas of Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Christiana Care includes three hospitals, a free-standing emergency department, a home health network, a physician network, residency training programs and numerous ambulatory care centers and physician offices. Christiana Care operates a major teaching hospital and maintains Delaware's only Level I trauma center, the only center of its kind between Philadelphia and Baltimore. Christiana Care also features a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, the only delivering hospital in the state to offer this level of care for newborns. Christiana Care is the largest private employer in Delaware. In fiscal 2022, Christiana Care reported approximately $2.6 billion in revenue and captured over 60,000 admissions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

