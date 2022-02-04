Moody's affirms Chrome HoldCo's (Cerba) CFR at B2, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed Chrome HoldCo's ("Cerba") B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and
B2-PD Probability of Default ratings as well as the B1 instrument
ratings on the senior secured term loan B, on the senior secured
notes and on the senior secured revolving credit facility issued by Chrome
BidCo. Concurrently Moody's has assigned a new B1 rating
to the proposed €650 million add-on to the senior secured
term loan B. The Caa1 rating on the senior unsecured notes issued
by Chrome Holdco was also affirmed. The outlook on Chrome HoldCo
and Chrome BidCo is stable.
The proceeds from the proposed €650 million add-on to the
senior secured term loan will be used along with cash on balance,
an equity injection from the sponsors and re-investment from management,
to acquire Labexa, a provider of routine and specialty testing in
South West of France, Viroclinics, a provider of virology
focused, lab based Contract Research Organisation ('CRO')
services and other routine testing businesses in France, for which
the names have not been disclosed yet.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action balances the sound strategic rationale of
the proposed acquisitions, the material equity contribution used
to fund the purchase price and Cerba's strong current trading with
the integration risk given the large amount of acquisitions announced
over the last quarters. Including these proposed acquisitions,
Cerba will have spent around €2.8 billion on M&A since
the beginning of 2021, a material increase compared to around €120
million spent per year in 2020 and 2019.
The acquisition of Labexa and other routine testing business in France
will reinforce Cerba's market positioning in its core market,
allowing the group to extract synergies. Cerba has a good track
record of integrating routine testing business in France.
The acquisition of Viroclinics demonstrates Cerba's willingness
to grow its CRO business, which provides testing services to the
pharmaceutical industry. The CRO activities are unregulated and
entail a material higher growth potential than the routine business.
The CRO sector reported a strong growth over the last years but it is
also a more volatile activity with higher execution risk than the routine
business. The acquisition of Viroclinics will double Cerba's
existing CRO business (currently under central labs segment) and all together
will represent a bit less than 10% of the group revenue (excluding
COVID). Given that the majority of the revenue is still generated
by the regulated defensive routine testing activities, Moody's
considers that Cerba's business profile has not materially changed
as a result of this acquisition.
Cerba's current trading is very strong, supported by continuous
significant COVID-19 testing activity. Despite high uncertainty,
Moody's expects that PCR testing revenue will gradually fall from
its 2021 peak.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Cerba will
be able to smoothly integrate the large amount of acquisitions announced
over the last quarters. The stable outlook also assumes that the
company's M&A strategy will remain measured in terms of size,
pace and acquisition multiple and that funding will not result in a Moody's
adjusted debt / EBITDA higher than 7.0x for a prolonged period
of time.
LIQUIDITY
Cerba's liquidity is good supported by €140 million of cash
on balance pro forma for the contemplated transaction, a €400
million senior secured revolving credit facility which will increase to
€450 million as part of this transaction, out of which €150
million are drawn, positive free cash flow generation expected for
the next 12-18 months and long dated debt maturities.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B1 ratings assigned to the senior secured instruments are one notch
above the B2 CFR, reflecting the loss absorption buffer from the
€525 million of senior unsecured notes.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Cerba has an inherent exposure to social risks, given the highly
regulated nature of the healthcare industry and its sensitivity to social
pressure related to the affordability of and access to healthcare services.
Governance risks for Cerba include any potential failure in internal control
that could result in a loss of accreditation or reputational damage and,
as a result, could harm its credit profile. Given its private
equity ownership, Moody's considers that Cerba has a relative aggressive
financial strategy characterised by a tolerance for high financial leverage
and shareholder-friendly policies.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded over time if (1) the Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA falls below 5.5x on a sustained basis and (2) the Moody's-adjusted
FCF/debt improves towards 10% on a sustained basis.
Ratings could be downgraded if: (1) the leverage, as measured
by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, does not remain below 7.0x
on a sustained basis, (2) the Moody's adjusted FCF/debt does not
remain close to 5% on a sustained basis or (3) the company's liquidity
deteriorates.
PROFILE
Cerba, headquartered in Paris, France, is a provider
of clinical laboratory testing services in France, Belgium,
Luxembourg, Italy and Africa.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
