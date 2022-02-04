Moody's affirms Chrome HoldCo's (Cerba) CFR at B2, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Chrome HoldCo's ("Cerba") B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default ratings as well as the B1 instrument ratings on the senior secured term loan B, on the senior secured notes and on the senior secured revolving credit facility issued by Chrome BidCo. Concurrently Moody's has assigned a new B1 rating to the proposed €650 million add-on to the senior secured term loan B. The Caa1 rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by Chrome Holdco was also affirmed. The outlook on Chrome HoldCo and Chrome BidCo is stable.

The proceeds from the proposed €650 million add-on to the senior secured term loan will be used along with cash on balance, an equity injection from the sponsors and re-investment from management, to acquire Labexa, a provider of routine and specialty testing in South West of France, Viroclinics, a provider of virology focused, lab based Contract Research Organisation ('CRO') services and other routine testing businesses in France, for which the names have not been disclosed yet.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action balances the sound strategic rationale of the proposed acquisitions, the material equity contribution used to fund the purchase price and Cerba's strong current trading with the integration risk given the large amount of acquisitions announced over the last quarters. Including these proposed acquisitions, Cerba will have spent around €2.8 billion on M&A since the beginning of 2021, a material increase compared to around €120 million spent per year in 2020 and 2019.

The acquisition of Labexa and other routine testing business in France will reinforce Cerba's market positioning in its core market, allowing the group to extract synergies. Cerba has a good track record of integrating routine testing business in France.

The acquisition of Viroclinics demonstrates Cerba's willingness to grow its CRO business, which provides testing services to the pharmaceutical industry. The CRO activities are unregulated and entail a material higher growth potential than the routine business. The CRO sector reported a strong growth over the last years but it is also a more volatile activity with higher execution risk than the routine business. The acquisition of Viroclinics will double Cerba's existing CRO business (currently under central labs segment) and all together will represent a bit less than 10% of the group revenue (excluding COVID). Given that the majority of the revenue is still generated by the regulated defensive routine testing activities, Moody's considers that Cerba's business profile has not materially changed as a result of this acquisition.

Cerba's current trading is very strong, supported by continuous significant COVID-19 testing activity. Despite high uncertainty, Moody's expects that PCR testing revenue will gradually fall from its 2021 peak.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Cerba will be able to smoothly integrate the large amount of acquisitions announced over the last quarters. The stable outlook also assumes that the company's M&A strategy will remain measured in terms of size, pace and acquisition multiple and that funding will not result in a Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA higher than 7.0x for a prolonged period of time.

LIQUIDITY

Cerba's liquidity is good supported by €140 million of cash on balance pro forma for the contemplated transaction, a €400 million senior secured revolving credit facility which will increase to €450 million as part of this transaction, out of which €150 million are drawn, positive free cash flow generation expected for the next 12-18 months and long dated debt maturities.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B1 ratings assigned to the senior secured instruments are one notch above the B2 CFR, reflecting the loss absorption buffer from the €525 million of senior unsecured notes.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Cerba has an inherent exposure to social risks, given the highly regulated nature of the healthcare industry and its sensitivity to social pressure related to the affordability of and access to healthcare services. Governance risks for Cerba include any potential failure in internal control that could result in a loss of accreditation or reputational damage and, as a result, could harm its credit profile. Given its private equity ownership, Moody's considers that Cerba has a relative aggressive financial strategy characterised by a tolerance for high financial leverage and shareholder-friendly policies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded over time if (1) the Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 5.5x on a sustained basis and (2) the Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt improves towards 10% on a sustained basis.

Ratings could be downgraded if: (1) the leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, does not remain below 7.0x on a sustained basis, (2) the Moody's adjusted FCF/debt does not remain close to 5% on a sustained basis or (3) the company's liquidity deteriorates.

PROFILE

Cerba, headquartered in Paris, France, is a provider of clinical laboratory testing services in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy and Africa.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

