Moody's affirms Chugach Electric's P-2 short-term rating for commercial paper; outlook stable

New York, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service today affirmed the P-2 short-term rating for the Chugach Electric Association, Inc. commercial paper program. The rating outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Chugach Electric Association, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Chugach Electric Association, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The rating action considers Chugach's impending acquisition of Municipal Light and Power (ML&P), a municipal electric utility system in Anchorage, expected to close by October 30, 2020 in a transaction valued at about $1.0 billion and its status as a rate regulated cooperative, balanced by a history of credit supportive regulatory decisions by the Regulatory Commission of Alaska (RCA) supporting sound financial results" said Vice President, Kevin Rose. "The rating action also takes into account Chugach's sufficient liquidity with internally generated cash flow supplemented by a $300 million unsecured committed credit facility expiring July 30, 2024 to backstop its CP program" Rose added.

The acquisition of ML&P will likely bring future credit benefits for Chugach by addressing some of the cooperative's lost wholesale load and providing opportunities to achieve cost efficiencies and economies of scale. These benefits will help balanced the risks associated with incremental debt of about $757 million to fund the cash payment to be made by Chugach at the closing of the acquisition. As Chugach transitions as a significantly larger and more leveraged cooperative, it increases the importance of maintaining a sound regulatory compact with the RCA and executing a strategy around maximizing operating efficiently.

Chugach consistently maintains its times interest earned ratio (TIER) and debt service coverage (DSC) metrics above the minimum required levels in its indenture and healthy positive net operating margins for a not-for-profit entity, reflecting management's attention to the overall cost structure and the degree of regulatory support periodically provided by the RCA. The cooperative's recent steady financial performance reflects RCA approval of rate adjustments to provide timely cost recovery for investments in the Southcentral Power Project (SPP) and Beluga River Unit gas reserves and otherwise address increased revenue requirements resulting from the effects of two wholesale contract terminations. During fiscal years 2017-19, Chugach's net margin averaged close to budget at about $5.5 million and funds from operations (FFO) averaged close to $44 million. As a result, Chugach's FFO/Interest and FFO/Debt ratios for fiscal years 2017-19 averaged 3.0x and 8.3%, respectively, while the TIER and debt service coverage (DSC) ratio averaged 1.3x and 1.4x, respectively.

Although the equity to total capitalization ratio trended downward during the Southcentral Power Project (SPP) construction cycle, the strong 30% starting point for the equity ratio at the outset provided a cushion during the heavy construction years. For fiscal years 2017-19, the cooperative's equity ratio averaged 26.9%. All else held equal, the pro-forma incremental acquisition-related debt will more than double Chugach's debt and likely result in an equity to total capitalization ratio in the range of 12%-15% through 2023, while FFO to debt should hover in the range of 6%-8% during the same period as increases in net margin and depreciation owing to the acquisition help support the incremental debt. Chugach is not anticipating a need for base rate increases directly attributable to the acquisition of ML&P, which makes achieving cost savings and efficiencies integral to restoring its credit metrics to previously stronger levels.

Chugach maintains sufficient liquidity as its internally generated cash flow is supplemented by a syndicated, unsecured committed credit agreement led by National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC), which backstops its commercial paper program. The July 2019 first amendment to the CFC agreement increased the lenders' aggregate commitments to $300 million from $150 million and extended the maturity date by three years to July 30, 2024. While the terms and conditions remain materially the same, the amendment provides for calculating interest on loans in ways other than the LIBOR. While not likely to be called upon, the amendment also permits Chugach to enter into a bridge financing, should the need arise, to fund its impending acquisition of ML&P, for an amount not to exceed $800 million for a term of up to 18 months. This bridge financing is in addition to other indebtedness permitted under the amended facility.

Chugach also has a $50 million unsecured revolving line of credit with CFC that expires September 29, 2022. All of the Chugach's facilities and the CoBank Master Loan Agreement related to a 2.58% CoBank note maturing in 2031 contain customary representations and warranties, and Chugach's Indenture of Trust includes a covenant restricting patronage capital refunds at an equity to capitalization ratio below 30%. The $50 million agreement with CFC, which remains fully available, includes a material adverse change (MAC) clause applicable for each borrowing, which weakens the quality of this liquidity arrangement. While the $300 million agreement contains financial covenants requiring a margins for interest (MFI) test of 1.1x and the maintenance of minimum consolidated margins and equity, the $300 million agreement has same day availability and does not have an ongoing MAC clause requirement for each borrowing. Chugach is in compliance with its credit agreements.

Chugach reported $41 million of commercial paper outstanding at June 30, 2020, leaving $259 million of availability under the commercial paper program. At June 30, 2020, Chugach's unrestricted cash was $4.3 million, short-term marketable securities were reported at $0.2 million and cash flow from operations continues to benefit from cost recovery related to completed projects, including the SPP. Chugach's internal cash flow and other available liquidity is expected to be sufficient to meet its short term working capital needs, repay commercial paper, and, if necessary, serve as a bridge to long term debt financing, including required amounts to fund the acquisition of ML&P. Chugach currently has manageable long term debt maturities, with annual maturities of long term debt over the next several years limited to a range of about $20 million-$27 million of debt amortizations largely related to its existing privately placed debt. As Chugach plans to close on financing for the acquisition of ML&P in October, its annual debt service obligations, including principal amortization, will increase.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that Chugach can maintain steady financial performance and sufficient liquidity while it advances strategic plans as a substantially larger entity upon completing the ML&P acquisition. The outlook also assumes the historically supportive regulatory treatment by the RCA prevails and that Chugach will continue to efficiently operate its existing assets and those being acquired from ML&P.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

What Could Change the Rating -- Up

An upgrade of the short-term rating is unlikely as significant incremental leverage results from acquiring ML&P.

That said, in the longer term, substantial and sustainable increases to liquidity well in excess of expected needs would be credit positive.

Also, long term objectives that target a permanent commitment to substantially stronger debt protection metrics and equity levels, including equity to total capitalization exceeding 30% and funds from operations (FFO) to debt increasing to more than 10% for an extended period of time could lead to an upgrade of the short-term rating.

What Could Change the Rating -- Down

If Chugach unexpectedly incurs exceptionally aggressive incremental debt beyond levels anticipated to acquire ML&P.

Also, if one or more of the following occurs: less timely recovery of costs or other rate-making changes that may be needed to address operating cost pressures and increased revenue requirements; an inability to balance future demand and supply requirements related to the loss of customer load due to changes in wholesale contractual relationships or other unforeseen reasons upon acquiring ML&P; if key credit metrics were to decline and remain in a weakened state for an extended period of time, including for example equity to total capitalization less than 10%, FFO/debt less than 4% and FFO/interest less than 2.0x, respectively, for an extended period.

Chugach Electric Association is an electric cooperative, whose service territory covers the Railbelt region of Alaska. Chugach is Alaska's largest power producer, providing generation and transmission service to one small wholesale customer, the City of Seward, while also selling retail electricity to over 84,000 primarily urban and suburban metered locations. Chugach has its headquarters in Anchorage, Alaska.

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperatives published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

