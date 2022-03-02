Moody's affirms Chugoku Electric's ratings at Baa2, outlook stable

Tokyo, March 02, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer and senior secured bond ratings of The Chugoku Electric Power Company, Inc.

The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The affirmation is based on our view that Chugoku Electric's credit metrics will improve from the expected restart of its Shimane Number 2 nuclear reactor over the next 12-18 months," says Yukiko Asanuma, a Moody's Analyst.

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority granted a safety approval to the reactor in September 2021, marking a significant milestone in its effort to restart. The restart will significantly reduce fuel costs by over JPY50 billion, based on the company's assumption of fuel prices in January 2022. Even after factoring in additional costs related to nuclear operations, Moody's estimates the positive impact on Chugoku Electric's operating cash flow could be as much as JPY40 billion, compared with operating cash flow of roughly JPY110 billion in fiscal year ended March 2021 (fiscal 2020).

Chugoku Electric's credit metrics are well below those of its domestic and global peers, reflecting the decade-long shutdown of its nuclear plant and its replacement of nuclear power generation with power from costlier thermal generation. Unlike many of its peers, Chugoku Electric has not raised its regulated tariffs, which has also hindered its profit recovery.

Nevertheless, Chugoku Electric's investment-grade rating reflects the stable cash flow from its core electric business in its home Chugoku region. The company has retained more of its customers than its peers amid the competition in the deregulating Japanese electric market. It holds a dominant market share of around 85% in the region, as well as full ownership of the regulated network business, which accounts for a reliable majority of its cash flow.

Getting Shimane Number 2 operational is critical in enabling Chugoku Electric to phase out its less efficient coal plants by 2030 and to become less sensitive to fluctuations in energy demand and market prices. The recent spike in energy prices is causing a temporary drop in cash flow in the intervening time before fuel costs are passed on to and recovered from customers.

Chugoku Electric's capital spending will be elevated at least over the next two years as the company prepares to restart Shimane Number 2. Moody's expects Chugoku Electric to rely on debt financing, causing its debt to increase by roughly 10% from fiscal 2021 levels. However, cash flow will likely materialize soon after the restart and improve the company's ratio of retained cash flow (RCF)-to-net debt to the 5% range from around 4% over the past few years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook considers the temporary weakness in Chugoku Electric's cash flow due to the time lag before high fuel prices are passed on to consumers, which will weaken its RCF/net debt to around 1% in fiscal 2021. The stable outlook is also based on Moody's expectation that Chugoku Electric will restart Shimane Unit 2 over the next 12-18 months, and that its credit metrics will improve, such that its RCF/net debt will rise to the 5% range by fiscal 2023.

Chugoku Electric's ratings will come under downward pressure if the company is unable to restart the Shimane Number 2 reactor over the next 12-18 months. This could prolong its deep negative free cash flow, such that its credit metrics do not improve, with its RCF/net debt remaining below 5%.

An upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable future, given Chugoku Electric's still-high leverage, which provide little financial buffer against the uncertainties of Japan's deregulating electric market. Moody's could consider an upgrade in the longer term if Chugoku Electric significantly improves its operating performance, reduces its business risk, adopts a more conservative financial strategy, and maintains stronger credit metrics, such as RCF/net debt sustained in the 8% range.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies (Japanese) published in November 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1150645. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Hiroshima, The Chugoku Electric Power Company, Inc. is one of 10 major electric utility companies in Japan.

