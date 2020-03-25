info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Chung Kuo Insurance's A3 IFSR; outlook stable

25 March 2020

Hong Kong , March 25, 2020 - Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Chung Kuo Insurance Co., Ltd's A3 insurance financial strength rating (IFSR).

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation reflects Chung Kuo Insurance's strong capital base, its low-risk and liquid investment portfolio, and good financial flexibility as part of Mega Financial Holdings Co., Ltd (Mega FHC, A3 stable).

However, these strengths are offset by the insurer's relatively weak underwriting profitability compared to domestic peers , its high commercial lines large risk exposure and modest market presence in Taiwan.

Chung Kuo Insurance has a strong capitalization relative to risk underwritten, as reflected by its very high risk-based capital ratio of above 700% at the end of 2019. Moody's expects the insurer's strong capital base to support its premium growth and withstand potential commercial lines large risk claims. In addition, the insurer has entered into comprehensive reinsurance programs to reduce its net catastrophe exposure to manageable levels.

The insurer maintains a highly liquid investment portfolio, with around 70% of investments allocated to cash, deposits and investment-grade bonds at the end of 2019. Equity investments, though rising, is still low relative to the insurer's large capital base. Therefore, the insurer's high-risk assets ratio of around 40% as of the end of 2019 was lower than that of many global peers., and the recent equity market fall would not have a material impact on the insurer's earnings and capitalization.

In addition, the insurer has good financial flexibility given the support it is likely to receive from its parent, Mega FHC, in times of stress.

However, Chung Kuo Insurance's underwriting profitability was weak relative to other Taiwanese peers. Its combined ratio rose to 99% in 2019 from around 91% in 2018 and 88% in 2017. The increase in its combined ratio mainly reflects higher motor and commercial line claims. Besides, the insurer's earnings has traditionally been more volatile because of its higher exposure to commercial lines large risk when compared with its major peers. To reduce its earnings volatility, the insurer is keen to grow its personal line business, namely personal fire and accident & health lines. The insurer's underwriting profitability weakened materially in 2019, with

In addition, the insurer's market presence in Taiwan is relatively small. It is challenging for the insurer to meaningfully improve its market position and gain pricing power considering the intense competition. Its small operating scale has also resulted in a high expense ratio when compared with global peers.

The rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that Chung Kuo Insurance will maintain a strong capital position and a relatively conservative investment portfolio. Also, Moody's does not expect the insurer's market position and underwriting profitability to further deteriorate materially in the next 12-18 months.

RATING DRIVERS

Moody's could upgrade Chung Kuo Insurance's rating if: (1) the insurer's combined ratio stays consistently below 93%, without a significant deterioration in its market presence; (2) the insurer improves its product mix with higher exposure to short-tail and granular personal line risks; and/or (3) the insurer achieves a track record of stable and favorable loss reserve development.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Chung Kuo Insurance's rating if: (1) its profitability deteriorates on a sustained basis, with its combined ratio rises above 100% or investment earnings drops significantly; (2) its gross underwriting leverage exceeds 2.0x; (3) its external reinsurance protection significantly declines relative to its exposure; and/or (4) its market share and profitability decline substantially because of a failure to execute its business transformation strategy, which seeks to generate higher portion of premiums from personal lines.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Chung Kuo Insurance Co., Ltd offers a wide range of property & casualty insurance products and is a wholly owned non-life insurance subsidiary of Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd. At the end of 2019, Chung Kuo Insurance's total assets amounted to TWD17.4 billion and its shareholders' equity totaled TWD7.1 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Kelvin Kwok, CFA
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS : 852 3758 1350
Client Service : 852 3551 3077

Sally Yim, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 852 3758 1350
Client Service : 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS : 852 3758 1350
Client Service : 852 3551 3077

Moodys.com