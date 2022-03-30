Moody's affirms Churchill's Ba3 CFR, assigns ratings to proposed senior unsecured notes

New York, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Churchill Downs Incorporated's ("CDI" or "Churchill") Ba3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating, along with its existing Ba1 senior secured and B1 senior unsecured debt ratings. Churchill's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Moody's assigned a B1 to CDI's proposed $900 million senior notes due 2030. Proceeds from the proposed offering will be used to partly finance the $2.485 billion acquisition of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC (P2E; B3 stable) and for general corporate purposes, including payment of fees and expenses associated with the transaction. The new rating assigned is based on the transaction closing as described, including CDI successfully obtaining an $800 million Delayed Draw Term Loan A and $1.2 billion upsize of the revolver prior to the acquisition closing, both of which will also be used to fund the acquisition of P2E. CDI expects to close the transaction by the end of 2022.

On 22-Feb-2022, CDI it entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of P2E for total consideration of $2.485B. CDI will acquire all P2E's assets in Virginia and New York as well as the operations of its Sioux City casino property. The transaction purchase price calculated by CDI represents a multiple of less than 9.0x P2E's adjusted EBITDA based on the company's calculation. Adjusted EBITDA includes the incremental value from the recent opening and expansion of certain of P2E's Virginia facilities and the incremental value that CDI expects to realize from the acquisition of the development rights related to historical horse racing in Virginia.

The affirmation considers that despite the increase in leverage resulting from the acquisition – Moody's expects debt/EBITDA (pro forma for the P2E acquisition and incorporating only earnings from CDI's wholly-owned operations, excluding distributions received from joint ventures) to remain within the 5.5x potential downgrade factor. CDI will also benefit from the expanded scale and increased geographic diversification. Pro forma revenue is about $2.0 billion compared to about $1.5 billion and the company's footprint will expand into three additional states – Virginia, New York, and Iowa.

The acquisition is also consistent with CDI's asset strategy and historical policy and practice of operating with relatively modest leverage, and publicly stated willingness to target 3.0x to 4.0x net debt-to-EBITDA (based on the company's calculation). This translates to Moody's debt-to-EBITDA calculation of between 4.0x and 5.0x. CDI is, however, willing to go higher for a strategic investment, as evidenced with the P2E acquisition. Moody's expects that CDI will reduce debt-to-EBITDA to below 5.0x within the next 18-month period through EBITDA growth in all its operating segments. Prior to the pandemic, CDI's debt-to-EBITDA was maintained at or below 4.0x. CDI's debt-to-EBITDA for the fiscal year-ended 31-Dec-2021 was higher than in the past. However, this metric for fiscal-year 2021 was negatively affected by capacity restrictions at the 2021 Kentucky Derby, which restrictions are not expected to continue in fiscal 2022. CDI's publicly stated consolidated proforma bank covenant leverage is expected to be below 4.2x following the close of the P2E acquisition.

Another benefit of the acquisition includes an increase in CDI's Historical Horse Racing (HHR) machines which are electronic slot machine-like games that are a form of pari-mutuel legal horse racing wagering that have performed well since they have been introduced in Virginia and Kentucky. The acquisition will Increase CDI's HHR machines to 5,750 from 3,050. P2E holds the only HHR license in the State of Virginia. P2E also holds the rights to establish up to 10 Satellite Wagering Facilities (SWF) allowed to operate HHR machines. This provides CDI with the opportunity to develop SWFs in any of the six additional approved jurisdictions across Virginia, as well as other jurisdictions subject to future referendums.

Several key risks were also considered. These include the highly discretionary nature of consumer spending on gaming and horse betting activities, particularly given inflationary and other current economic concerns, along with the assumption that competition from other forms of entertainment will begin to open more fully that will put pressure on revenue growth and margins throughout calendar 2022.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Churchill Downs Incorporated

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Assigned B1 (LGD5)

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Churchill Downs Incorporated

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Churchill Downs Incorporated

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

CDI's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the strong history, popularity, and performance of the Kentucky Derby along with the company's practice of operating with moderate leverage. Also viewed favorably is the consistent and stable performance of TwinSpires, the company's horse racing digital wagering platform.

Key credit concerns include the highly discretionary nature of consumer spending on traditional gaming and betting activities in general. The company has performed well despite the coronavirus. However, continued pressure from efforts to contain the coronavirus, potential for a slow longer-term recovery, and the long-term fundamental challenges facing regional gaming companies remain a risk, albeit to varying degrees, for CDI and other regional gaming companies.The ratings also reflect that the company is willing to increase leverage to accommodate strategic investments. Development projects including CDI's plan to expand HHR machines following the P2E acquisition present risk such as construction costs and returns that are subject to market demand and maintaining an appropriate operating cost structure. Moody's expects CDI to generate sizable operating cash flow, but free cash flow will be constrained in 2023 due to sizable planned capital projects.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts remains.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, CDI remains vulnerable to a renewed spread of the outbreak. CDI also remains exposed to discretionary consumer spending that leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Additional social risk for gaming companies includes evolving consumer preferences related to entertainment choices and population demographics that may drive a change in demand away from traditional casino-style gaming. Younger generations may not spend as much time playing casino-style games (particularly slot machines) as previous generations. Data security and customer privacy risk is elevated given the large amount of data collected on customer behavior. In the event of data breaches, the company could face higher operational costs to secure processes and limit reputational damage.

Governance factors include targeting and maintaining a moderate leverage level. The company's targeted net leverage is between 3.0x and 4.0x (based on the company's calculation), but it would be willing to go higher for strategic investments for a period of time with the intention of getting back to the stated net leverage targeted range. The company also pays a dividend that weakens free cash flow and has authorized a $500 million share repurchase program.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook considers the revenue and EBITDA growth at CDI's online wagering segment, a trend we believe will continue despite the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's also assumes in the stable outlook that CDI's gaming and horse racing businesses will continue to operate without interruption or capacity restrictions, that the company will generate sizable free cash flow in 2022, and that development projects in 2023 will be internally funded from operating cash flow with no meaningful increase in debt..

An upgrade requires a high degree of confidence that the gaming sector has returned to a period of long-term stability, positive free cash flow and good liquidity, and debt-to-EBITDA (on a wholly owned basis) sustained below 4.0x. The company would also need to realize good returns on the sizable planned capital spending programs.

A downgrade could result if revenue and earnings decline due to renewed facility shutdowns, reduced visitation or increased competition, the company realizes poor returns on the planned capital investments, liquidity deteriorates, or debt-to-EBITDA (on a wholly owned basis) is sustained above 5.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CDI is a racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company that owns the Kentucky Derby along with brick-and-mortar casino gaming in nine states. The company also owns and operates three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky, and owns and operates TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and has nine retail sportsbooks. The company is publicly traded (NASDAQ:CHDN) and has annual net revenue of about $1.5 billion. Revenue pro forma for the planned acquisition of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment is approximately $2 billion.

