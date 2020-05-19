info

Rating Action:

Moody’s affirms Cigna senior debt ratings at Baa2, stable outlook; assigns ratings to new shelf

19 May 2020

New York , May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a (P)Baa2 senior unsecured debt shelf rating and a (P)Ba1 preferred stock shelf rating to Cigna Corporation's recently registered shelf. Moody's also affirmed the Baa2 senior debt ratings of Cigna Corporation and Cigna Holding Company (collectively Cigna) and the A2 insurance financial strength (IFS) ratings of its health insurance subsidiaries. There is no new debt issuance or changes to leverage occurring at this time. As part of the action, Moody's also withdrew shelf ratings at Cigna Holding Company due to a reorganization. The outlook on Cigna and its affiliates remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured debt and A2 IFS ratings reflect Cigna's strong market position, relatively low underwriting risk, the strong capital position of its health insurance operating subsidiaries and the leading EBITDA margin among Moody's rated health insurers. It also reflects the company's significantly enhanced diversification and the large increase in unregulated revenues attained through the acquisition of Express Scripts (ESI) in December 2018. The strengths in both instances are mitigated by the consolidated company's high leverage incurred to finance the acquisition, which are above the threshold typical of investment grade issuers, along with the formidable integration risks in such a large transaction. As of March 31, 2020, Cigna's financial leverage as measured by debt/capital with Moody's adjustments was 45.7% (down from 49.7% as of March 31, 2019) and adjusted debt/EBITDA was 3.3x (down from approximately 3.8x). The current ratings are predicated on additional significant de-levering by the end of 2020.

The stable outlook reflects a balance between the integration risk inherent is such a large acquisition (i.e. ESI) and the significant deleveraging requirements through 2021 with the benefits of greater diversification and the addition of significant non-regulated cash flows that will be available to the parent company. The coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic disruption add significant uncertainty to the outlook. However, Moody's recently maintained its stable outlook for the health insurance industry and noted that the trajectory of the pandemic is most closely tracking its mild scenario. Furthermore, Cigna, with its insurance business predominantly focused in the administrative services only, is relatively well-positioned should the severity and duration of the pandemic increase beyond current expectations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The following drivers could place upward pressure on Cigna's ratings (including its insurance subsidiaries): 1) leverage as measured by debt-to-capital falls below 40% and debt/EBITDA moves to 2.5x or below (both measures considering Moody's adjustments); 2) profitability as measured by EBITDA margin sustained or improved in the current range over time; or 3) stable and improving cash flow coverage.

Conversely, the following drivers could place downward pressure on the ratings: 1) Declining EBITDA margin and/or cash flow coverage; 2) Debt-to-capital anticipated to remain above 45% and Debt/EBITDA above 3.0x (both with Moody's adjustments); or 3) a significant decline in membership.

Moody's added that a successful integration of ESI, resulting in the generation of strong levels of unregulated and diversified cash flows available to the parent company, accompanied by deleveraging, could lead to tighter debt notching at the parent, as compared with the current 3-notch gap between Cigna's operating insurance subsidiaries A2 IFS ratings and the parent company's Baa2 senior debt ratings.

Moody's has assigned the following ratings:

Cigna Corporation -- Provisional senior unsecured debt shelf rating at (P)Baa2; Provisional preferred stock shelf rating at (P)Ba1.

Moody's has affirmed the following ratings:

Cigna Corporation – senior unsecured debt at Baa2; short term commercial paper rating at P-2;

Cigna Holding Company – senior unsecured debt at Baa2;

Connecticut General Life Insurance Company – insurance financial strength rating at A2;

Cigna Health & Life Insurance Company – insurance financial strength rating at A2;

Life Insurance Company of North America – insurance financial strength rating at A2;

Moody's has withdrawn the following ratings:

Cigna Holding Company – senior unsecured shelf at (P)Baa2; senior unsecured MTN program at (P)Baa2; subordinate shelf at (P)Baa3; junior subordinated shelf at (P)Baa3; preferred shelf at (P)Ba1

Outlook actions:

Cigna Corporation - outlook remains stable

Cigna Holding Company - outlook remains stable

Connecticut General Life Insurance Company - outlook remains stable

Cigna Health & Life Insurance Company - outlook remains stable

Life Insurance Company of North America - outlook remains stable

Cigna Corporation (Cigna) is a global health care services organization headquartered in Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides health care and related benefits, with the majority offered through employers and other groups. In addition to health insurance, Cigna offers related specialty health care products as well as group disability, life and accident insurance. With the acquisition of ESI, Cigna Corporation is also a leader in the pharmacy benefits management space. As of March 31, 2020, Cigna had approximately 17.2 million medical members in its health insurance segment and 3,000 clients and 78.8 million members in its pharmacy benefits segment.

Moody's insurance financial strength ratings are opinions of the ability of insurance companies to pay punctually senior policyholder claims and obligations.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Health Insurance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187569 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004 .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities or their designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569 .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dean Ungar, CFA
VP-Sr Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

Scott Robinson, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

