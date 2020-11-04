Moody's affirms Cikarang Listrindo's Ba2 ratings; outlook remains positive

Singapore, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Cikarang Listrindo (P.T.)'s (Cikarang) Ba2 corporate family and senior unsecured bond ratings.

The outlook on all ratings remains positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Cikarang's Ba2 ratings reflect its market position as the sole private supplier of electricity to five industrial estates in West Java in Indonesia and its diversified and good quality customer base, which we believe will underpin a gradual recovery in energy sales in its catchment area as the economy recovers post-pandemic," says Spencer Ng, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Cikarang's credit profile also benefits from our expectation that the company will maintain strong financial metrics in 2021 and beyond, solid operating track record and supportive features in its power supply agreements with customers, which help mitigate its exposure to fluctuations in fuel costs.

These credit strengths offset the company's reliance on shorter-term fuel supply from third parties to meet its generation needs, although Cikarang has successfully secured contract extensions in the past.

"The positive rating outlook reflects our expectation that power demand will recover in 2021 and will likely support the strengthening of financial metrics to levels that will put upward momentum on the rating," adds Ng.

In the first half of 2020, sales to industrial customers declined by 14.5% as a result of the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic and social distancing restrictions, which slowed manufacturing activities in the industrial estates. As a result, Moody's estimates that Cikarang's retained cash flow (RCF)/debt will fall to slightly below 11% in 2020.

Sales to industrial customers steadily increased after the movement restrictions were lifted in June, and by September, monthly sales recovered to just above 80% of the 2019 level. Moody's believes the recovery is partly due to the resumption of production activities as well as the changes made by manufacturing companies to ensure that they could operate at capacity while complying with social distancing measures.

Under Moody's base case scenario, Cikarang's RCF/debt will likely recover to 14%-17% over the next 12-18 months which, if sustained, will exceed the rating tolerance. Moody's financial projections further assume no material change to the company's capital management initiatives and no material shift in its growth strategy, which is focused on organic growth.

Cikarang has strong liquidity, highlighted by historically high cash holding ($283 million as at end September 2020, including cash deposits), and manageable capex and no debt repayments over the next 12 months.

With regard to environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, Cikarang has a manageable exposure to carbon-transition risk. Around 75% of Cikarang's generation capacity comes from gas-fired power stations, which are less carbon intensive than coal-fired power stations. Moreover, its management is actively pursuing opportunities to grow rooftop solar generation and the use bio-mass fuel in its sole coal-fired power station.

Moody's expects that changes to Indonesia's energy mix will be gradual, with policies to discourage coal-based additions unlikely in the short term. This reduces Cikarang's exposure to adverse policy changes

Cikarang's exposure to governance risk primarily stems from its concentrated ownership, with three private investment companies holding close to 85% of its equity interest and control over the company's growth and capital management strategy. Moody's considers the potential exposure to governance issues as manageable, as Cikarang has limited transactions with its related parties and has largely maintained a measured approach to shareholder-friendly initiatives, such as share buybacks, which have been mainly funded by cash on hand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Cikarang's ratings if (1) its RCF/debt rises above 13% on a sustained basis as power demand in the industrial estates gradually returns; and (2) its business profile or capital management philosophy does not change materially.

However, Moody's could change the outlook to stable if Cikarang's operational or financial profile deteriorates, which could arise from a worsening pandemic, a material shift away from its organic growth strategy or a material increase in dividend payments. Specifically, financial metrics that would indicate such a change in the outlook include RCF/debt ranging from 10% to 13% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Cikarang Listrindo (P.T.) is an independent power producer that supplies electricity to over 2,400 industrial customers in five industrial estates in the Cikarang region in the outskirts of Jakarta. The company owns and operates natural gas-fired combined cycle power stations and a coal-fired power plant, with a total combined capacity of 1,144 MW as of 31 October 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

