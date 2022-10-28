Moody's affirms Cinda HK's Baa1/P-2 issuer ratings, changes outlook to negative from stable

Hong Kong, October 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1/P-2 local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings of China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited (Cinda HK).

Moody's has also affirmed Cinda HK's notional Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at ba2, and affirmed the backed debt ratings and medium-term note (MTN) program ratings of Cinda HK's financing vehicles.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on all entities to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows Moody's change of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd.'s (China Cinda AMC, A3 negative, ba2) outlook to negative from stable on 28 October 2022. For more information on the rating action on China Cinda AMC, please refer to https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-affirms-China-Cinda-AMCs-and-China-Orient-AMCs-A3P--PR_469799.

The negative outlook of Cinda HK reflects Moody's view that any deterioration in credit worthiness of China Cinda AMC resulting in its rating downgrade will have an implication to Cinda HK's issuer ratings because the government support uplift notching will require reassessment.

Cinda HK is wholly owned by, and acts as the offshore funding and operating platform of, China Cinda AMC. As such, Moody's has assumed a very high level of indirect support from the Chinese government (A1 stable) via China Cinda AMC, which drives a four-notch uplift from Cinda HK's ba2 notional BCA. Therefore, a change in China Cinda AMC's ratings and outlook will lead to a similar rating action on Cinda HK.

The affirmation of Cinda HK's Baa1/P-2 issuer ratings and ba2 notional BCA considers the company's stable liquidity, offset by its weak profitability and capital adequacy. It also reflects the ownership of Nanyang Commercial Bank, Ltd. (NYCB, A3 negative, baa2) which accounts for around 85% of the company's total assets.

Cinda HK has significant asset-quality risks associated with its distressed asset management business and sizable exposure to the real estate sector. As a result, the company is seeing deteriorating profitability because of significant provisions. The company's weak capital adequacy and high debt burden are mainly driven by the acquisition of NYCB in May 2016.

Moody's expects the company's profitability and capital adequacy to remain weak over the next 12-18 months due to the challenging operating environment of its non-bank business. There is no immediate capital injection plan from its parent China Cinda AMC.

However, Cinda HK maintains good liquidity. It has significant credit facilities from multiple financial institutions as well as an offshore funding arrangement from China Cinda AMC, which support its liquidity and reduce its refinancing risk. In addition, Cinda HK's consolidated credit profile will continue to benefit from NYCB's stable standalone credit profile, including adequate capitalization, sound asset quality, solid liquidity profile and stable profitability in recent years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, it is unlikely that Cinda HK's rating will be upgraded over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could return the outlook to stable if the agency revises China Cinda AMC's outlook back to stable.

Moody's could upgrade Cinda HK's ratings if the company significantly strengthens its consolidated tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA) to above 6%; increases its net income/tangible assets to above 0.5%; and reduces its exposure to risky investments and the real estate sector.

Moody's could downgrade Cinda HK's ratings if China Cinda AMC's ratings are downgraded; there are signs of weakening liquidity and capital support from the parent, declining importance of Cinda HK to China Cinda AMC's core business, a significant reduction in the parent's shareholding, or weakening government support to China Cinda AMC or Cinda HK; or Cinda HK's notional BCA is downgraded.

Cinda HK's notional BCA could be downgraded if the company's asset quality deteriorates significantly or its TCE further weakens because of sequential losses. A significant weakening in NYCB's credit profile could also lead to a downgrade in Cinda HK's notional BCA.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China. It reported total assets of HKD663 billion as of the end of December 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited

- Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed at Baa1, Outlook changed to Negative From Stable

- Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed at P-2

- Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: China Cinda (2020) I Management Limited

- Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed at (P)Baa1

- Backed Other Short-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed at (P)P-2

- Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed at Baa1

- Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: China Cinda Finance (2014) Limited

- Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed at Baa1

- Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: China Cinda Finance (2015) I Limited

- Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed to (P)Baa1

- Backed Other Short-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed at (P)P-2

- Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed at Baa1

- Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: China Cinda Finance (2017) I Limited

- Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed at (P)Baa1

- Backed Other Short-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed at (P)P-2

- Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed at Baa1

- Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

