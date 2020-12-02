Moody's affirms City National Bank's ratings; maintains stable outlook

Toronto, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the short-term and long term debt and deposit ratings,
the Counterparty Risk Ratings, the Counterparty Risk Assessments
and standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) of City National Bank
(City National). The outlook on the relevant ratings remains stable.
For a list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this
press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's unchanged assessment of City
National's standalone credit profile, parental support and structural
analysis. City National's asset quality metrics are excellent with
a low level of nonperforming assets, but rapid expansion of its
commercial loan portfolio increases the risk of future credit losses.
Recent digital initiatives and the realization of expense synergies with
its parent Royal Bank of Canada (RBC, LT deposits Aa2 Stable,
Baseline Credit Assessment a3) had begun to support an improvement in
profitability, a relative weakness in the past. However,
the economic impacts of coronavirus have put pressure on profitability,
which will persist in coming quarters. City National's capitalization
has been below peer average, but in our view, ongoing support
from RBC would be forthcoming as required.
The bank is core deposit funded and continues to maintain a strong combined
liquidity and funding profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure would emerge if bank meaningfully improved its
profitability metrics while maintaining its strong asset quality record
through the cycle. Should the relative thinness of the bank's debt
structure expand, this could also lead to an upgrade of deposit
ratings, although we expect a stable funding structure to persist.
The Adjusted BCA could go up either through improved fundamentals (profitability
or capital) or if the parent's BCA were to be upgraded.
Downward rating pressure could emerge if the bank's strategic actions
as part of RBC were inconsistent with its historically conservative business
risk profile. Should the bank's debt outstandings decline,
this could also lead to a downgrade of deposit ratings, although
we expect a stable funding structure to persist. The Adjusted BCA
could go down, either through weakened fundamentals (asset quality
or capital) or if the parent's BCA were to be downgraded.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: City National Bank
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed a2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
a2
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed A1(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency and Local Currency), Affirmed A2
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3,
Stable
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
....LT Senior Unsecured Deposit Rating,
Affirmed Aa3, Stable
.... ST Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: City National Bank
....Outlook, Remains Stable
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Bank Methodology published
in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
