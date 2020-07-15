Moody's affirms City of Hope's (CA) A1; outlook stable

New York, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 assigned to City of Hope's (CA) debt issued by the organization and through various issuing authorities. The affirmation affects about $1.2 billion of rated debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the A1 reflects expectations that City of Hope will leverage its strong reputation and already good market share to expand into new locations and increase the number of patients it serves, while maintaining very strong balance sheet measures and adequate financial performance, inclusive of philanthropy. Although total revenue, absolute operating cash flow and margins will decline substantially as royalty revenue from a major patent expires, patient revenue will continue to grow as demand for the organization's services remains high and as City of Hope opens new locations, including a major new location in Orange County. Philanthropy will continue to be an important source of revenue, helping fund a large research program and other strategic initiatives. Moreover, the organization's very strong balance sheet will provide stability as City of Hope embarks on major construction and transitions its operating model to lower margins than enjoyed in recent years.

Although the most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, we expect the organization will have a relatively fast recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike general acute care hospitals, much of the care provided at City of Hope cannot be deferred and the organization does not operate an emergency department, thereby lowering its exposure to emergent and elective care. Nevertheless, the pandemic had a significant impact on system operations in recent months, causing a material decline in profitability and cash flow, despite extraordinary funding. Moreover, there is a high degree of uncertainty around the extent and length of the impact as well as the magnitude and timing of additional federal and other relief. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and financial market volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that City of Hope will generate increasing revenue from patient services, maintain very strong balance sheet metrics and high levels of philanthropy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material deleveraging over a multiyear period

- Ability to fund research while maintaining strong margins

- Maintenance of very strong balance sheet metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to stabilize cash flow margins at levels allowing for investments in research and capital while maintaining strong balance sheet reserves

- Significant reduction in market share or loss of key contracts

- Significantly larger capital spending than what is currently contemplated or material increase in debt absent commensurate cash flow growth

LEGAL SECURITY

The notes and bonds are secured by a receivables pledge of the obligated group, which includes City of Hope, Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope, City of Hope National Medical Center, and City of Hope Medical Foundation, although royalty receivables are excluded from the pledge. Exclusion of royalties from the receivables pledge is not a material concern as the royalty revenue may still be used in the calculation of debt service coverage, it does not restrict balance sheet reserves derived from royalty revenue, and royalty revenue will end over the near term.

PROFILE

City of Hope is an organization focused on clinical care, education, and research related to oncology and diabetes and has Comprehensive Cancer Center designation from the National Cancer Institute. It provides inpatient and outpatient services from its main campus in Duarte, California, and at outpatient sites throughout the region and conducts research on the main campus and at its affiliate, TGen, in Phoenix, AZ. TGen is an organization applying genomic discoveries to advances in human health.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

