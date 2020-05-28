Moody's affirms City of Leavenworth's, KS GO at Aa2

Assigns MIG 1 to GO Temp. Notes

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa2 rating on the City of Leavenworth's, KS general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt and MIG 1 rating on the city's outstanding temporary notes. Additionally, we have assigned a Aa2 rating to the city's $8.1 million General Obligation Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Series 2020-A and a MIG 1 rating to the city's $1.4 million Temporary Notes, Series A2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the city's stable tax base with substantial institutional presence, stable reserves and a manageable debt burden with above average amortization. The rating also considers the city's reliance on economically sensitive sales tax revenues and growing fixed cost burden largely related to debt service.

The MIG 1 rating on the notes reflects the city's underlying credit characteristics inherent in the long-term Aa2 general obligation rating, as well as continued favorable market access for the takeout bonds and strong takeout management including a history of issuing takeout bonds in advance of maturity.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action as the city's institutional presence provides economic stability. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the City of Leavenworth. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of City of Leavenworth changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Expansion and diversification of the tax base

-Material increase in reserves

-Moderation of the debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Continued decline in financial reserves

-Contraction in the tax base

-Notable increase in the debt burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds will be general obligations of the city payable as to both principal and interest from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation upon all the taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the city.

The notes shall be general obligations of the issuer payable as to both principal and interest from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all the taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the Issuer.

The full faith, credit and resources of the city of Leavenworth are hereby irrevocably pledged for the prompt payment of the principal of and interest on the bonds and the notes as the same become due.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the temporary notes will be used to for general improvements in the city including asphalt overlay of streets. Proceeds from the sale of the bonds will be used for storm water improvement projects, refunding certain outstanding bonds to achieve net present value savings, and to provide permanent financing for outstanding temporary notes.

PROFILE

The city is located approximately 28 miles northwest of Kansas City, MO (Aa2 stable) and 62 miles east of Topeka, KS (Aa3). The city is the county seat of Leavenworth County. The county encompasses approximately 465 square miles and has a current estimated population of 79,000. The city has a current estimated population of approximately 36,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was US Bond Anticipation Notes and Related Instruments Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1146782. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

