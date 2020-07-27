Moody's affirms City of Wayne, MI's B2 issuer rating; outlook revised to stable

New York, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service affirms the City of Wayne, MI's B2 issuer rating and B3 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. Additionally, we affirm the B3 rating assigned to the City of Wayne Building Authority's 2008 Building Authority Bonds, issued on behalf of the city. The city has $16.1 million and $940,000, respectively, in outstanding GOLT and non-contingent leased backed debt. The outlook is revised to stable from negative.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical long-term debt of the city supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The city does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the city's outstanding GOLT debt and the rental payments securing the building authority's debt is limited based on the city's constitutional and statutory limitations.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 issuer rating reflects the City of Wayne's severely pressured financial position, including its very narrow operating fund balance and governmental liquidity. Further factored are the city's high fixed costs and limited revenue raising authority. Additional rating considerations are the city's moderately-sized tax base, below average wealth and income characteristics, along with the local economy's elevated dependence on automotive manufacturing.

The city's GOLT rating is notched once from its issuer rating, which reflects the greater pressure based on the continued payment of limited tax bond debt service, relative to the hypothetical GOULT pledge of the issuer rating, given the lack of a dedicated bond levy and strong limitations on the city's ability to raise revenue.

The non-contingent lease backed obligations are rated equal to the city's GOLT rating based on the city's full faith and credit GOLT pledge securing rental payments.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the City of Wayne However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to stable from negative reflects the city's ability to leverage its healthy water and sewer enterprise fund to provide sufficient liquidity to sustain governmental operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained bolstering of operating fund balance and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further narrowing of operating fund balance or liquidity

- Inability to provide essential municipal services

- Material growth to long-term leverage and related annual fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's outstanding GOLT bonds are secured by its full faith and credit and pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes subject to statutory and constitutional tax limitations.

Outstanding bonds issued by the City of Wayne Building Authority are payable from annual cash rental payments made by the city to the building authority in an amount sufficient to pay principal and interest. The rental payments constitute a full faith and credit limited general obligation of the city.

PROFILE

The City of Wayne encompasses 6 square miles of Wayne County (Baa1 stable) in the southeastern portion of the state's Lower Peninsula. The city operates under a council-manager form of government, and provides municipal services to a population of roughly 17,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the lease rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

